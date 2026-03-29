Florida's Serene State Park On The Coast Is A Beach Paradise With White Sand And Clear Blue Waters

Millions of people flock to the Sunshine State each year, and it's safe to say that many are drawn by the sun, surf, and stretches of sands. The beaches can get busy around these parts. But you can find plenty of Florida beaches to avoid the crowds — if you know where to look. Stump Pass Beach State Park has a pretty swell coastline. Blanketed by soft white sands strewn with pretty seashells and even cooler shark teeth, the 245-acre recreation area is beloved for its peaceful and secluded shores. As one visitor shared on TripAdvisor: "If you're looking for a quiet beach, this is your spot. Whether you're there to look for shells, to relax with a good book, or do some swimming, this is a great area."

Stump Pass Beach sits roughly 30 miles south of the Gulf Coast seaside city of Sarasota, stretching alongside the clear blue waters for about a mile. The state park takes up the southern end of Manasota Key, which is dotted with a variety of vacation spots if you want to stay the night. The Manasota Key Resort is steps away from the park's entrance and has good reviews online. It's worth noting that parking is limited at the state park, and there's a small fee to enter. But that's partly what helps keep the crowds at bay. If you do drive over, you may want to get there early to snag a parking spot. The serene recreation area opens at 8 a.m. sharp and closes at sunset.