Florida's Serene State Park On The Coast Is A Beach Paradise With White Sand And Clear Blue Waters
Millions of people flock to the Sunshine State each year, and it's safe to say that many are drawn by the sun, surf, and stretches of sands. The beaches can get busy around these parts. But you can find plenty of Florida beaches to avoid the crowds — if you know where to look. Stump Pass Beach State Park has a pretty swell coastline. Blanketed by soft white sands strewn with pretty seashells and even cooler shark teeth, the 245-acre recreation area is beloved for its peaceful and secluded shores. As one visitor shared on TripAdvisor: "If you're looking for a quiet beach, this is your spot. Whether you're there to look for shells, to relax with a good book, or do some swimming, this is a great area."
Stump Pass Beach sits roughly 30 miles south of the Gulf Coast seaside city of Sarasota, stretching alongside the clear blue waters for about a mile. The state park takes up the southern end of Manasota Key, which is dotted with a variety of vacation spots if you want to stay the night. The Manasota Key Resort is steps away from the park's entrance and has good reviews online. It's worth noting that parking is limited at the state park, and there's a small fee to enter. But that's partly what helps keep the crowds at bay. If you do drive over, you may want to get there early to snag a parking spot. The serene recreation area opens at 8 a.m. sharp and closes at sunset.
Roam the untamed shores of Stump Pass Beach State Park
The sweeping white sands of Stump Pass Beach State Park make waves against any of the best beaches in Florida. Spread out a blanket and soak up some rays, or do a bit of beachcombing as you stroll along the Gulf. Just be sure to only grab the empty seashells, as collecting live ones is off limits. The recreation area also includes two little islands that lie just off the eastern shore — the Peterson and Whidden Keys. Beyond the sunny coast, the clear blue waters of the surrounding channels, as well as the lapping Lemon Bay beyond, are perfect for a watery adventure if you want to take a kayak or stand-up paddleboard out.
A quick FYI: Stump Pass Beach took quite a thrashing from back-to-back hurricanes in the fall of 2024, which greatly altered the shoreline. The state park was able to reopen in September 2025 after being shuttered for almost a year. However, some of the amenities may still be unavailable, such as the covered pavilion and the hiking trails.
The place is still worth the trip, though. "After being touched by Hurricane Milton, it is incredible to see how this beach is coming back even more beautiful," one beachgoer wrote in a Google review. "The raw nature, wide shoreline, and untouched scenery make every visit feel special." That being said, Florida's hurricane season typically runs from June to November, so be mindful of the weather forecast if you're planning a visit during that time.