This East Coast Seaside City With White Sands And A World-Class Aquarium Is A Favored Retirement Destination
Large Florida cities like Miami and Orlando get a lot of attention, but overlooked destinations can hide some of the state's best gems. Located about 65 miles south of Tampa, Sarasota is one such mid-sized city that's truly worth a detour. Its main attraction is not just any normal Florida beach but the best beach in the entire United States (and one of the best in the world): Siesta Beach. Situated in a key right off the coast of Sarasota, this spot is easily accessible, has blue-green water, and is often visited by pods of wild dolphins, especially at sunset. What truly sets it apart, however, is its quartz sand, which is powdery soft, blindingly white, and always cool, even under the scorching Florida sun.
Sarasota offers plenty of things to do outside of the water as well. A popular retirement community, the city also has numerous colleges and universities. This unusual combination makes it both calm and eclectic. You won't get the rowdy beach crowds of Miami or the nightclub-lined streets of Tampa, but there are world-class museums, an aquarium, multiple theaters, restaurants that showcase global cuisine, and several shopping districts. Visitors also have access to Florida's wild and beautiful nature. All combined, Sarasota makes for a dynamic vacation where each day can be different, and where every type of traveler can find something that suits them.
Exploring Sarasota's cultural attractions
If you manage to tear yourself away from the beach, you'll find that there are many other exciting things to do in Sarasota. The Ringling estate is one of our favorite places of interest. Once owned by one of the Ringling Circus brothers, this complex has an art museum, a circus museum, a house museum, and expansive gardens. If you can only visit one, do the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, where you'll find original works by famed artists like Rubens and Velázquez. Ca' d'Zan, where the Ringlings lived, has privileged bay views and happens to be one of the best spots in the city to catch sunsets.
Visitors also love spending time in St. Armands Circle, a shopping district filled with restaurants, bars, and stores. The walkable neighborhood is a great place to hang out after a morning of swimming in nearby Lido Beach. Downtown is another great place to walk around, shop, and enjoy great meals. Its vibe is more city than beachy, so it shows a different (and perhaps more refined) side of the city. Also plan to visit Burns Court Historic District, whose Mediterranean Revival houses have earned it a spot in the National Register of Historic Places.
At night, catch a show, play, or ballet at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with seashell-inspired architecture that perfectly fits its waterfront location. If nothing catches your attention, check the schedule at the Asolo Repertory Theatre or the Sarasota Ballet.
Outdoor activities in Sarasota
Although Sarasota can be proud of its cultural offerings, it also has a wild side. Outdoorsy travelers can't miss spending at least half a day at Myakka River State Park. With lakes, pine forests, prairies, and wetlands, this 58-square-mile park is home to turtles, roseate spoonbills, Florida panthers, and (of course) alligators. You have very high chances of seeing the latter while kayaking, canoeing, or riding an airboat in the park's lakes and river. It's also possible to hike or bike several trails that cross through different ecosystems.
If you like the idea of nature, but don't necessarily want to get deep into it, there are other, tamer options. Join a kayaking tour at the Bay, a large public park that also has a butterfly garden and a mangrove bayou walkway. Another unmissable spot is the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, which has 45 acres of gardens and roughly 20,000 plants. The Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium calls ocean lovers with over 100 species, including sea turtles and the beloved manatee. Those who prefer to see wild animals can join one of the Sarasota Bay Explorers cruises that are led by marine biologists with ties to the aquarium. As you cruise by the bay, you'll have the chance to see seabirds, different dolphin species, manatees, and, during the right season, maybe even sharks.
Preparing a wonderful Sarasota escape
The small Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is around 5 miles from Downtown Sarasota, but flights can often be expensive or have restrictive schedules. This is why many travelers choose to fly into Tampa International Airport, which is about an hour and a half from Sarasota by car. It's possible to come by public transit, but this option requires catching a taxi to a station and making multiple transfers. It's better to rent a car, which will also allow you to visit places like Myakka or the uncrowded nearby town of Longboat Key more easily.
If you don't feel like driving, find a hotel at the center of the action. The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, for instance, provides access to a private beach club in Lido Key and is near several points of interest. Those looking to spend most of their time in Siesta Beach can check out the laid-back and affordable Tropical Breeze Resort. You can get around Sarasota by bus or the free open-air Bay Runner trolleys.
Though snowbirds love the winter months for their cooler temperatures and uncrowded beaches, not everyone can brave swimming in cold water. Summers are extremely hot and humid, with high chances of rain and temperatures often reaching the 90s. Spring and fall are the best times to visit for a milder climate and fewer tourists. No matter when you visit, you'll find that Sarasota's size is deceiving and that you won't run out of fun things to do.