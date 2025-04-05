This East Coast Seaside City With White Sands And A World-Class Aquarium Is A Favored Retirement Destination

Large Florida cities like Miami and Orlando get a lot of attention, but overlooked destinations can hide some of the state's best gems. Located about 65 miles south of Tampa, Sarasota is one such mid-sized city that's truly worth a detour. Its main attraction is not just any normal Florida beach but the best beach in the entire United States (and one of the best in the world): Siesta Beach. Situated in a key right off the coast of Sarasota, this spot is easily accessible, has blue-green water, and is often visited by pods of wild dolphins, especially at sunset. What truly sets it apart, however, is its quartz sand, which is powdery soft, blindingly white, and always cool, even under the scorching Florida sun.

Sarasota offers plenty of things to do outside of the water as well. A popular retirement community, the city also has numerous colleges and universities. This unusual combination makes it both calm and eclectic. You won't get the rowdy beach crowds of Miami or the nightclub-lined streets of Tampa, but there are world-class museums, an aquarium, multiple theaters, restaurants that showcase global cuisine, and several shopping districts. Visitors also have access to Florida's wild and beautiful nature. All combined, Sarasota makes for a dynamic vacation where each day can be different, and where every type of traveler can find something that suits them.