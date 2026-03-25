'Cleveland-Style BBQ' Is Served At This Chic Must-Stop Ohio Gem
Michael Symon, the inventor of Cleveland-style BBQ, is the owner of Mabel's BBQ, the chic, must-stop Ohio gem that serves this unique-to-Cleveland fare. A Cleveland-born chef, Symon has a resume that boasts positions like hosting the "Food Feuds" and "Cook Like an Iron Chef" cooking shows. He now has a line of cookbooks and several popular restaurants, and Mabel's BBQ has become an Ohio staple like Thurman Cafe, an unpretentious eatery that boasts having "the best burgers in Columbus." At Mabel's BBQ, Symon has incorporated Cleveland's Eastern European roots with Midwest flavors and specialties like using local Applewood to smoke meats for a mouthwatering flavor.
To create his specialty Cleveland-style BBQ, Symon uses Bertman's Stadium Mustard as a base for every sauce, a condiment with close ties to the city and a recipe that dates back more than 100 years. The tangy sauce helps flavor everything from the pork belly and kielbasa to the beef brisket and pulled pork. You can order meats in ½-pound portions to go with fresh sides like the fried potatoes, which Google reviewers frequently mention. One person said, "The best thing we ate was the loaded fried potatoes," while another mentioned, "Our sides were perfect pairings, especially the Fried Potatoes."
Mabel's BBQ is in one of Cleveland's walkable downtown districts, just steps away from the Cleveland Public Square and a mile from Settlers Landing Park on the Cuyahoga River. It's located on East 4th Street between Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue East in a no-frills brick building. Diners can choose to eat in the ambience of the outdoor patio or inside, where everyone shares long cafeteria-style tables with other BBQ fans. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Food comes on a tray that sits in the middle of the table, making sharing and sampling easy and fun."
What's on the menu at Mabel's BBQ?
After scouring reviews on Google, Tripadvisor, and Reddit, it's clear that the brisket and ribs are among the favorites at Mabel's BBQ. On Tripadvisor, a reviewer said, "One of the best racks of ribs I have had anywhere." A Reddit user says, "If you're a fan of fatty brisket, this is all that and more. It's truly the most delicious bite of meat I've ever had." Every ½-pound order of your preferred meat — menu options include fatty or lean beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, classic or spicy kielbasa, and maple mustard glazed pork belly — comes with Tony Packos Pickles, Cleveland kraut, and Mediterranean rye bread, adding an Eastern European twist to your meal.
For groups, ordering the This Is Cleveland plate lets everyone sample a few different meats from the menu. It comes with classic kielbasa, pork spare ribs, and pulled pork tossed in spicy cabbage, then topped with Pop smoked mustard and a hint of chives and parsley, served on a tray for easy sharing. Protein-packed sandwiches are also an option, with some of the most popular choices being the Polish Girl, Mr. Beef, and Big Pig. There's even a salad on the menu for those who want to add some greens to their BBQ meal, and it's loaded with cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion.
Mabel's BBQ is a top choice for Cleveland diners familiar with Michael Symon's cooking and visitors who often say things like this Tripadvisor reviewer's comment: "One of the reasons we came to Cleveland is Michael Symon." So when you're planning a trip to Cleveland, one of the most affordable fall destinations in the Midwest, you might want to add Mabel's BBQ to your where-to-eat list.