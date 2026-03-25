'Cleveland-Style BBQ' Is Served At This Chic Must-Stop Ohio Gem

Michael Symon, the inventor of Cleveland-style BBQ, is the owner of Mabel's BBQ, the chic, must-stop Ohio gem that serves this unique-to-Cleveland fare. A Cleveland-born chef, Symon has a resume that boasts positions like hosting the "Food Feuds" and "Cook Like an Iron Chef" cooking shows. He now has a line of cookbooks and several popular restaurants, and Mabel's BBQ has become an Ohio staple like Thurman Cafe, an unpretentious eatery that boasts having "the best burgers in Columbus." At Mabel's BBQ, Symon has incorporated Cleveland's Eastern European roots with Midwest flavors and specialties like using local Applewood to smoke meats for a mouthwatering flavor.

To create his specialty Cleveland-style BBQ, Symon uses Bertman's Stadium Mustard as a base for every sauce, a condiment with close ties to the city and a recipe that dates back more than 100 years. The tangy sauce helps flavor everything from the pork belly and kielbasa to the beef brisket and pulled pork. You can order meats in ½-pound portions to go with fresh sides like the fried potatoes, which Google reviewers frequently mention. One person said, "The best thing we ate was the loaded fried potatoes," while another mentioned, "Our sides were perfect pairings, especially the Fried Potatoes."

Mabel's BBQ is in one of Cleveland's walkable downtown districts, just steps away from the Cleveland Public Square and a mile from Settlers Landing Park on the Cuyahoga River. It's located on East 4th Street between Euclid Avenue and Prospect Avenue East in a no-frills brick building. Diners can choose to eat in the ambience of the outdoor patio or inside, where everyone shares long cafeteria-style tables with other BBQ fans. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Food comes on a tray that sits in the middle of the table, making sharing and sampling easy and fun."