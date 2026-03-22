This Unpretentious Ohio Foodie Must-Visit Serves Some Of The 'Tastiest Burgers In Columbus'
When a restaurant bills itself as having the best burger in town, you're sure to find a line of foodies lined up outside. In the case of the Thurman Cafe, you'll need to head to the heart of Ohio, where they claim to have the "tastiest burger in Columbus." Located in the city's idyllic German Village neighborhood, a little over 2 miles south of Columbus' lively downtown, this small bar and restaurant has been a staple of the area since it opened in 1942.
Locals flock to Thurman Cafe to relax with friends in a casual atmosphere, watch sports, grab a drink, and, of course, order a burger. The menu features over 20 different burgers, as well as an array of American classics like wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and hand-cut fries with various toppings. If you aren't in the mood for a burger, there are also a variety of hot subs, salads, and pizzas to choose from. You won't find any frills at this joint, from the bar staff handling orders to the classic dive bar paraphernalia covering the walls. There's even pinball to pass the time between rounds of drinks.
Thurman Cafe is a real institution, with loyal customers who have been frequenting this local joint for years, as well as curious out-of-town visitors. "The ideal burger bar, Thurman's is a small space packed with personality," writes one Google reviewer. "From its rowdy music to the dollar bills all over the walls, it is a fun place to be, and its authenticity is not skin deep."
What to order at Thurman's Cafe
Clearly, the stars of the show at Thurman's Cafe are the burgers. But what makes them so memorable (and delicious)? One of the first highlights is the size, with thick 12-ounce patties on every burger. In fact, one of their normal burgers might be big enough to feed two people, according to some reviews on Google. Customers on both Google and Yelp note that not only are the burgers all made to order, but they are also juicy and flavorful. There are also plenty of creative toppings, like the sauteed onions, mushrooms, and a dollop of French onion sour cream dip that top the Jaeger Burger.
Thurman Cafe is also known for its monstrous Thurmanator burger, which was featured on Season One of the Food Network's "Man vs. Food." Comprised of two 12-ounce burgers, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and an incredible three different types of cheese, it was originally developed for the bodybuilders who compete in the annual Arnold Sports Festival held in Columbus. Today, it has a permanent place on the menu for customers who dare to take on the giant burger. "In addition to being ridiculously large, it's a very good burger," writes one happy customer on Google. "It's not just a huge pile of things for show. All the different flavors really worked for me."
For some, the burger joint's reputation is unbeatable, with one Google reviewer calling it "the best burger joint in Ohio." Thurman Cafe also consistently appears on the list of the best burgers in town by local publications, proving that its reputation is more than just hype. So, if you're in the market for a well-seasoned, flavorful burger and don't mind getting a bit messy as you eat it, Thurman Cafe makes a visit to Columbus, America's hot foodie destination worthwhile.