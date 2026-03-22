This Unpretentious Ohio Foodie Must-Visit Serves Some Of The 'Tastiest Burgers In Columbus'

When a restaurant bills itself as having the best burger in town, you're sure to find a line of foodies lined up outside. In the case of the Thurman Cafe, you'll need to head to the heart of Ohio, where they claim to have the "tastiest burger in Columbus." Located in the city's idyllic German Village neighborhood, a little over 2 miles south of Columbus' lively downtown, this small bar and restaurant has been a staple of the area since it opened in 1942.

Locals flock to Thurman Cafe to relax with friends in a casual atmosphere, watch sports, grab a drink, and, of course, order a burger. The menu features over 20 different burgers, as well as an array of American classics like wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and hand-cut fries with various toppings. If you aren't in the mood for a burger, there are also a variety of hot subs, salads, and pizzas to choose from. You won't find any frills at this joint, from the bar staff handling orders to the classic dive bar paraphernalia covering the walls. There's even pinball to pass the time between rounds of drinks.

Thurman Cafe is a real institution, with loyal customers who have been frequenting this local joint for years, as well as curious out-of-town visitors. "The ideal burger bar, Thurman's is a small space packed with personality," writes one Google reviewer. "From its rowdy music to the dollar bills all over the walls, it is a fun place to be, and its authenticity is not skin deep."