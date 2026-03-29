Michigan's Quaint Downriver City Is An Outdoor Hub For Camping And Hiking With A Charming Downtown

As the only state bordering four of the five Great Lakes, it's not surprising that some of Michigan's top attractions are centered around its massive shorelines. While Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, known for its crystal-clear waters and sweeping sandy beaches, steals most of the state's spotlight, the state has no shortage of wonderful destinations nestled along its shores worth exploring. Among them is the small city of Trenton, one of the 18 communities that make up the Downriver region, offering a delightful escape from the usual tourist trail.

Trenton has a bit of history tied to the War of 1812, with the area being the site where the Battle of Monguagon was fought. Many historians believe it was the earliest engagement of the war, and Trenton's Elizabeth Park sits on those very grounds. Opened in 1919 as Michigan's first county park, Elizabeth Park laid the foundation for the hiking trails and outdoor experiences that make Trenton well worth a visit. The Detroit River also runs alongside the city, creating natural vistas, and several welcoming parks offer a wealth of trails to explore. There's also a charming historic downtown with local eateries, and ample camping options allows visitors to enjoy it all while staying close to nature.

Located in Wayne County, Trenton sits about a 30-minute drive from Detroit, the "Paris of the Midwest" with a French heritage and stunning architecture. The easiest way to reach the city is by flying into DetroitMetropolitan Wayne County Airport, one of North America's best, also about a 30-minute drive away.