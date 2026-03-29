Michigan's Quaint Downriver City Is An Outdoor Hub For Camping And Hiking With A Charming Downtown
As the only state bordering four of the five Great Lakes, it's not surprising that some of Michigan's top attractions are centered around its massive shorelines. While Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, known for its crystal-clear waters and sweeping sandy beaches, steals most of the state's spotlight, the state has no shortage of wonderful destinations nestled along its shores worth exploring. Among them is the small city of Trenton, one of the 18 communities that make up the Downriver region, offering a delightful escape from the usual tourist trail.
Trenton has a bit of history tied to the War of 1812, with the area being the site where the Battle of Monguagon was fought. Many historians believe it was the earliest engagement of the war, and Trenton's Elizabeth Park sits on those very grounds. Opened in 1919 as Michigan's first county park, Elizabeth Park laid the foundation for the hiking trails and outdoor experiences that make Trenton well worth a visit. The Detroit River also runs alongside the city, creating natural vistas, and several welcoming parks offer a wealth of trails to explore. There's also a charming historic downtown with local eateries, and ample camping options allows visitors to enjoy it all while staying close to nature.
Located in Wayne County, Trenton sits about a 30-minute drive from Detroit, the "Paris of the Midwest" with a French heritage and stunning architecture. The easiest way to reach the city is by flying into DetroitMetropolitan Wayne County Airport, one of North America's best, also about a 30-minute drive away.
Explore Trenton's picturesque riverfront walk and other hiking trails
In 2021, Trenton was designated a Trail Town, a recognition given to communities committed to outdoor recreation through accessible walking and biking trails. Trenton features more than 10 miles of trails, including part of the Iron Belle Trail, a Michigan state trail stretching over 2,000 miles, that runs through the city. One of the best places to start your hiking adventure is Elizabeth Park, a 162-acre park surrounded by the Detroit River. Its 1,300-foot Riverwalk offers ideal opportunities for hiking, fishing, and sightseeing, and history lovers will appreciate the historical marker on the grounds commemorating the Battle of Monguagon. The 1.6-mile Elizabeth Park Eastern Loop is considered an easy trail by AllTrails reviewers and typically takes less than an hour to complete. In winter, the park's trails are open to picturesque Nordic skiing.
The Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge is another spot where you can connect with nature on a peaceful walk. Covering 48 miles of the Detroit River and Canadian Lake Erie shorelines, the refuge is a mix of islands, coastal wetlands, marshes, and shoals, and holds the distinction of being the only international wildlife refuge in North America. Bring your binoculars — or rent a pair at the visitors center — and hike the beloved Humbug Marsh Loop, a 2.7-mile trail rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on AllTrails. This paved trail features interpretive signs along the way, winding through lush forest before opening up to a scenic observation deck, where hikers can take in gorgeous views of the refuge's surrounding landscape and spot some of the 300 species of birds protected here. As one AllTrails user noted, "Saw a lot of cool shore birds. Green herons, great blue herons, kingfishers, egrets, ducks, killdeers."
Trenton historic downtown and camping opportunities nearby
Trenton's quaint historic downtown is a treat to explore, with the Detroit River adding a natural beauty that complements the charming historic buildings, shops, and eateries along its streets. History lovers should check out the Trenton Historical Museum, housed in an 1881 Victorian-style building, where exhibits and artifacts offer a peek into the city's past. In December, the museum transforms into a stunning Victorian Christmas display.
When it's time to dine, few places capture Trenton's generational spirit quite like Elliott's Bakery. Surrounded by historic buildings, the bakery has been serving the community since 1931, baking heart-warming pastries from recipes passed down through generations. Google reviewers consistently rave about the donuts, and the bakery highly recommends the Chocolate Long John Donut — but they offer more beloved bakes beyond donuts. Grab your goodies to go and walk to Elm Street Pocket Park on the river, just three minutes away.
Trenton is a convenient jumping off point for nearby camping and even more outdoor activities. William C. Sterling State Park, a 20-minute drive from downtown Trenton, features 256 modern campsites accommodating both RVs and tents, with many offering scenic views of Lake Erie. Each campsite comes with an electric outlet, fire pit, picnic table, and easy access to restrooms and water, plus paddle-sport rentals and more. The park is open year-round for camping, and visitors are advised to reserve in advance. For RV campers, Harbortown RV Resort offers 80 pull-through sites along the Lake Erie shoreline, plus cozy cabin rentals. Beyond the lake views, the resort features a large outdoor pool, arcade games, mini-golf, and go-carts.