Detroit's Historic Riverfront Suburb Has A Vibrant Walkable Downtown Full Of Charming Shops And Restaurants
While many Midwest vacations involve a stop in Chicago, travelers should also consider adding Detroit to the itinerary. Motor City is a destination full of surprises, from relaxing by the Detroit River to strolling through the historic streets of Greektown, Detroit's most vibrant neighborhood. When the big city becomes too overwhelming, there's still excitement to be found in Detroit's suburbs. Nature enthusiasts can make the short drive to Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach, a lake haven with beaches and renowned fishing. Meanwhile, sightseers can drive about 20 minutes south of Detroit to spend time in Wyandotte, a waterfront suburb with historic charm.
Originally a rustic fishing village called Maquaqua dating back to the 1700s, Wyandotte eventually developed as an industrial center for steel production. The factories are now quiet, and Wyandotte embraces a more relaxed vibe. Sitting on the shores of the Detroit River, visitors to Wyandotte will even be able to catch a glimpse of Canada across the water in the distance. Downtown, wide boulevards are crowded with brick facades, inviting shoppers to wander from store to store as shady trees rustle overhead.
History fiends will also find museums to explore around Wyandotte's petite downtown. After walking around, the refreshing parks lining the waterfront offer a picturesque backdrop to relax. Find a bench to sit down and watch the geese splashing along the riverbank. Enjoy picnics amidst green lawns, and stick around to catch the sunset glow across the water. Local events like the Wyandotte Street Art Fair and the annual Independence Day Parade also add excitement to a visit. At the end of the day, tasty local eateries await visitors to refuel and keep the adventures going. For travelers who enjoy the excitement of the big city with the slower pace of a small town, head to Wyandotte.
Explore the shops and museums in downtown Wyandotte, Michigan
Biddle Avenue is the main thoroughfare slicing through downtown Wyandotte, where a variety of shops await. If you're a fashion fiend, a must-visit is Gena Conti Millinery, which stocks a wide selection of hats and offers custom designs. Next, grab souvenirs at Glow Fish Studios down the street. Tucked behind a storybook pastel storefront, you'll find "tons of unique gifts for any occasion," according to a previous visitor. Continue down the street to shop for outfits at the Traffic Jam Boutique, or pick out clothes for the kids at Cecilia Melody's next door.
Art lovers can browse the exhibitions and purchase works from local artists at the Rivers Edge Gallery, which also offers sculptures and handmade jewelry. For a wholesome afternoon with the family, make your way to Pottery Creations. The studio offers pottery pieces and paints for everyone to get creative and design their own tableware piece or decorative figurine to take home. "Very cute and fun for all ages," wrote a previous visitor.
Also on Biddle Avenue is a stately Queen Anne mansion called the Ford-MacNichol Home, boasting a pointed turret and a wraparound porch. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, visitors can tour the fully furnished rooms for a peek at the daily lives of Michigan's high society. Next door is the Marx Home, a red-brick townhouse dating to the 1860s with an Italianate facade and green trim. Though not open for tours, visitors can still admire the historic architecture from the street. Near these attractions are numerous charming Airbnbs perfect for travelers staying the night. And for more small-town Michigan adventures, drive about two hours west to Jonesville, a Michigan river city with historic charm and tasty eats.
Parks to relax and places to eat in Wyandotte, Michigan
Take a break from exploring downtown and head to Wyandotte's peaceful green spaces. Bishop Park is where you'll find locals strolling along the pier across the Detroit River. Parents can bring their children to the playground or grab snacks from the concession stand to enjoy at the picnic shelters. A little further down Biddle Avenue is BASF Waterfront Park, where paved footpaths meander through green lawns and groves of trees. Start a game of volleyball, hit the golf course, or just soak up the refreshing river views before finding something to eat downtown.
At the corner of BASF Waterfront Park is Latitudes Restaurant and Bar, which serves up tasty seafood dishes and cocktails. Tuck into oyster platters, clam chowder, and espresso martinis from the waterfront terrace. Previous diners have also commented on the friendly service and fun atmosphere. For mouthwatering Greek flavors, head to The Auburn Taverna, a favorite with locals. Diners can enjoy classic dishes like tzatziki, souvlaki, and gyros, topped off with traditional desserts like rice pudding and Greek yogurt with honey. "The food, atmosphere, and staff [are] superb," wrote a previous visitor.
Hearty burgers, poutines, and beers can be found at Joe's Hamburgers, where the bright red booth seating and colorful wall posters create a retro vibe. Foodies should book a table at The Iron Gate, a stylish cocktail bar with rotating themed menus, while R.P. McMurphy's serves comforting pub grub inside a historic building. Offerings include fish and chips, potato skins, and French onion soup. "The restaurant has a classic, old-school pub vibe," wrote a previous diner, while another guest shared that they were "blown away by the experience and the food". With plenty of downtown shopping and tasty bites, make Wyandotte your next Michigan getaway.