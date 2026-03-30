Detroit's Historic Riverfront Suburb Has A Vibrant Walkable Downtown Full Of Charming Shops And Restaurants

While many Midwest vacations involve a stop in Chicago, travelers should also consider adding Detroit to the itinerary. Motor City is a destination full of surprises, from relaxing by the Detroit River to strolling through the historic streets of Greektown, Detroit's most vibrant neighborhood. When the big city becomes too overwhelming, there's still excitement to be found in Detroit's suburbs. Nature enthusiasts can make the short drive to Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach, a lake haven with beaches and renowned fishing. Meanwhile, sightseers can drive about 20 minutes south of Detroit to spend time in Wyandotte, a waterfront suburb with historic charm.

Originally a rustic fishing village called Maquaqua dating back to the 1700s, Wyandotte eventually developed as an industrial center for steel production. The factories are now quiet, and Wyandotte embraces a more relaxed vibe. Sitting on the shores of the Detroit River, visitors to Wyandotte will even be able to catch a glimpse of Canada across the water in the distance. Downtown, wide boulevards are crowded with brick facades, inviting shoppers to wander from store to store as shady trees rustle overhead.

History fiends will also find museums to explore around Wyandotte's petite downtown. After walking around, the refreshing parks lining the waterfront offer a picturesque backdrop to relax. Find a bench to sit down and watch the geese splashing along the riverbank. Enjoy picnics amidst green lawns, and stick around to catch the sunset glow across the water. Local events like the Wyandotte Street Art Fair and the annual Independence Day Parade also add excitement to a visit. At the end of the day, tasty local eateries await visitors to refuel and keep the adventures going. For travelers who enjoy the excitement of the big city with the slower pace of a small town, head to Wyandotte.