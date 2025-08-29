Michigan's Recreation Lake Haven Just Minutes From Downtown Detroit Dazzles With Beaches And Renowned Fishing

Michigan might be known as the "Great Lakes State," but it's also home to plenty of other amazing lakes for recreational fun besides those big five. Case in point: Lake St. Clair. For those looking for a haven from busy downtown Detroit, Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach is a mere 30-minute drive away. This spot features plenty of sandy beach coastline for sunbathing or swimming, as well as other activities like golf, pickleball, biking, kiteboarding, and more. You should also be ready to pack your vacation fishing gear since this lake also happens to be a fantastic angling destination. Plus, St. Clair is still big enough for boats of any size and was ranked as the No. 2-ranked pick on a list of the 100 Best Places to Fish in the USA according to Game & Fish Magazine. Popular catches here include muskie, walleye, bass, lake sturgeon, yellow perch, and northern pike.

The lake is situated between Michigan and Canada, and there's even a St. Clair Tunnel that connects both countries to each other. For those who plan to go fishing on a boat here, there are several ways to do it. One is to drive the boat through the Detroit River from Lake Erie or through the St. Clair River from Lake Huron. Another way is to transport your boat via trailer and then take off from one of the public launching sites in the area. Boat rentals and private charters are also available if you don't own your own boat.