Michigan's Popular State Park Is A Lakeside Oasis With A White Sand Beach, Idyllic Trails, And Fishing

With miles of powdery sand along the Lake Michigan coastline and a bounty of activities, Ludington State Park enjoys a reputation as the most popular park in Michigan, drawing about 900,000 visitors yearly. According to Pure Michigan, the state is home to 11,000 inland lakes, and you're never more than 6 miles away from an inland beach, boat ramp, or stream. So, what does this particular park offer? Families can spend days amid its 5,300 acres — fishing, canoeing, swimming, hiking, exploring a lighthouse, and even attending evening performances. There's also winter fun with guided snowshoe walks.

Part of its appeal is its novel setting, practically giving you two experiences in one location. It's situated between the peaceful waters of the 5,000-acre Hamlin Lake, formed from the Big Sable River sawmill dam in the 1850s, and the waves of Lake Michigan. Once a logging mecca with dense pine forests, the area's lumber industry took off once the shipping channel was improved and the Big Sable Point Lighthouse was built in 1867. In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps helped transform the landscape by shaping the sand dunes and beaches into this beloved beach park.

If you want to soak up those woodland vibes, stay at one of the more than 350 campsites found among three campgrounds at Ludington State Park. There are rustic, hike-in tent spots, full hookups for RVs, and even three mini cabins. Most have modern restrooms and showers, and many sites have shade. Cedar Campground is open all year long. For less rustic options, there are cozy cottages overlooking Hamlin Lake at Sauble Resort and familiar hotel brands nearby, such as Holiday Inn Express & Suites or Comfort Inn, about 10 miles away from the park.