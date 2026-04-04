Michigan's Popular State Park Is A Lakeside Oasis With A White Sand Beach, Idyllic Trails, And Fishing
With miles of powdery sand along the Lake Michigan coastline and a bounty of activities, Ludington State Park enjoys a reputation as the most popular park in Michigan, drawing about 900,000 visitors yearly. According to Pure Michigan, the state is home to 11,000 inland lakes, and you're never more than 6 miles away from an inland beach, boat ramp, or stream. So, what does this particular park offer? Families can spend days amid its 5,300 acres — fishing, canoeing, swimming, hiking, exploring a lighthouse, and even attending evening performances. There's also winter fun with guided snowshoe walks.
Part of its appeal is its novel setting, practically giving you two experiences in one location. It's situated between the peaceful waters of the 5,000-acre Hamlin Lake, formed from the Big Sable River sawmill dam in the 1850s, and the waves of Lake Michigan. Once a logging mecca with dense pine forests, the area's lumber industry took off once the shipping channel was improved and the Big Sable Point Lighthouse was built in 1867. In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps helped transform the landscape by shaping the sand dunes and beaches into this beloved beach park.
If you want to soak up those woodland vibes, stay at one of the more than 350 campsites found among three campgrounds at Ludington State Park. There are rustic, hike-in tent spots, full hookups for RVs, and even three mini cabins. Most have modern restrooms and showers, and many sites have shade. Cedar Campground is open all year long. For less rustic options, there are cozy cottages overlooking Hamlin Lake at Sauble Resort and familiar hotel brands nearby, such as Holiday Inn Express & Suites or Comfort Inn, about 10 miles away from the park.
Swim, canoe, and fish at Ludington State Park
It's easy to get your fill of water recreation at Ludington State Park. You can bliss out, swimming in the waves that roll into the nearly 7 miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan. Or Hamlin Lake Beach can provide a relaxing day for little ones who can frolic in its warmer, calmer water. This kid-friendly zone also has a playground and paths for a short stroll to the dam or to hop onto the Lost Lake Trail, a 1-mile trek partly accessed over a boardwalk that loops along the lake and woodlands. Hamlin Lake is also an idyllic spot for a canoeing adventure. You can paddle along the 5-mile trail through marshlands home to ducks, geese, and herons.
With a boat launch providing easy access to vessels up to 22 feet, fishing possibilities are surprisingly available year-round, whether it's salmon during the summer and fall, trout and muskie in spring, or winter ice fishing for bluegill and perch. Hundreds of anglers descend here in mid-July for a fishing tournament with more than $100,000 in prizes. Non-fans of the sport can still spectate in the fall when salmon head upstream, leaping over the river's dam.
Another way to explore the beauty of the park is through its 21 miles of marked trails. The shady 3.5-mile-long Logging Trail takes you through wooded dunes and old-growth forest. River boardwalks and a paved pathway provide accessibility for wheelchairs on the 1.5-mile Sable River Trail. The 2-mile Lighthouse Path is a visitor favorite, cutting through rolling sand dunes and ending at the iconic lighthouse. Once there, for a small fee, you can tour and climb the 130 steps to the top of the 112-foot Big Sable Point Lighthouse. Keep in mind that the lighthouse closes in the winter, and its hours vary throughout the other seasons.
Enjoy grub and ice cream in nearby Ludington
For summer visitors, check out the Ludington State Park calendar for evening performances that can include live music, magicians, and birds of prey. History fans can also brush up on the park's maritime past at the nearby Beach House. The upstairs has an interactive area, including two aquariums for salmon and lamprey. Downstairs is a concession spot for treats, bicycle and watercraft rentals, and supplies, such as beach toys or souvenirs. You can pick up a morning coffee or hand-dipped ice cream or fuel up on burgers, pizza, and hot dogs.
More food is available in the cozy city of downtown Ludington, a 7-mile drive away. Housed in a Victorian building, Jamesport Brewing Co. is a go-to gastropub for locally-made beers, including its flagship blueberry wheat, and wings, burgers, pizzas, and entrees like shrimp tacos and top sirloin. One Google reviewer raved that the "Food was delicious and the prices were reasonable." Save room for locally-made scoops and sundaes at House of Flavors, a diner and ice cream parlor.
Arriving at Ludington State Park does require some planning. You can fly in from Chicago to Manistee County Blacker Airport, a 33-mile drive away, or regionally from Muskegon County Airport, located 65 miles away. For more flexibility, Gerald Ford International Airport is your best bet — you'll find it about 110 miles away in Grand Rapids, a city known for its Midwest charm. Of course, Lake Michigan's allure doesn't stop in Ludington. If time permits, also squeeze in a drive about 80 miles north to the crystal-clear beach waters of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Here you can witness sand dunes standing hundreds of feet tall.