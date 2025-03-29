Situated On Lake Michigan's Shoreline Is A Cozy City Full Of Beach Charm And Scenic Hiking Trails

It's not hard to find your next adventure in Michigan. With over 3,000 miles of shoreline and over 4,000 miles of hiking trails, you could spend a lifetime exploring its wilderness and still not discover everything it has to offer. The town of Ludington is a prime example of Michigan's diverse landscape. Tucked along the shores of Lake Michigan and butting up to Ludington State Park, it's the ideal spot for an adventurous getaway.

Ludington is quite small, with a population under 10,000, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's a sleepy rural town with nothing going on. It's a hotspot for tourism, with Ludington State Park pulling in nearly 1 million annual visitors. There are also plenty of fantastic restaurants and lodging options, plus a few wonderful museums like the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and Sandcastles Children's Museum. And since it's just over an hour from the international airport in Grand Rapids, getting here is simple regardless of where you call home.

Interested in an epic road trip along Lake Michigan? Consider driving south to hit a stunning year-round destination with historic sites along the shore. If you prefer to hit the links, head north to an underrated lake town with world-class golfing. Lake Michigan is littered with fantastic small towns, so be sure to grab a comfortable rental car and do some exploring before heading back to the airport.