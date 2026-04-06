This Camper Recommended Car Camping DIY Shower Keeps You Clean On The Go

This DIY shower is made from a six-foot-long, four-inch Schedule 40 ABS pipe that holds about four to five gallons of water. By being mounted securely on top of your car's roof, this shower uses solar power to heat the water to a usable temperature. About 30 pounds per square inch (PSI) of water pressure can be achieved with the use of a bike pump or a compressor. And with a standard hose and nozzle, it can give you a shower for about 15 minutes.

While many comments on REI praise this DIY, there are a few common issues to be aware of before you begin. First, that you may encounter leaks with the cleanout cap on the T-joint. To fix this, one reviewer suggests using plumber's tape around the caps. Others discuss a "slide hammer effect," where the water sloshes as you drive. Filling the pipe completely minimizes this, but for a more permanent solution, commenters suggest adding some baffles to the inside of the pipe during assembly.

Creating a whole shower out of ABS pipe isn't going to be in everyone's wheelhouse. So, if your skillset isn't what it needs to be to take on this project, or if you just prefer a time-saving option, you can also buy a budget-friendly portable shower from stores like Walmart. For more DIY car camping solutions, check out this tip for keeping your windows dark in the morning.