Between Seattle And Kelowna Is Washington's Breathtaking Mountain Escape With Stunning Lake Views And Camping

Washington's North Cascades are full of lakes that could each be the main attraction in any other state. Glacial meltwater, jagged peaks, and old-growth forest create landscapes worthy of your desktop background. But about equidistant from Seattle, Washington, and Kelowna, British Columbia, you'll find one of the most breathtaking mountain lakes in the entire Pacific Northwest. The lesser-known Ross Lake is an idyllic spot for a mountain getaway, and it's worth the extra effort to get there.

Ross Lake isn't naturally occurring and is actually a hydroelectric reservoir. It was created by the construction of the Ross Dam on the Skagit River, completed in 1949 to provide electricity for Seattle. Sitting at 1,519 feet above sea level, the lake is completely ringed by some of the most prominent, rugged peaks in the North Cascades. It gets its blue-green color from "glacial flour," fine rock sediment that runs down from the mountains.

Getting to Ross Lake requires a little more effort than usual, and there's almost no passive way to experience it. From Seattle, the drive takes around three hours, and from Kelowna, you have to go the long way around through Abbotsford, which takes about five hours. No matter which direction you're coming from, there is no road access to the lake, but you can follow a 1-mile hiking trail down to the water. Ideal for canoeing, kayaking, and swimming if you're ready to brave the cold glacial water, a trip to Ross Lake is a must when exploring the Pacific Northwest. Visitors can choose from a handful of backcountry boat-in campsites or spending the night at a floating cabin resort and enjoying a scale of silence that feels genuinely rare. It's one of America's 10 lakes that are best-kept secrets from tourists.