Between Seattle And Kelowna Is Washington's Breathtaking Mountain Escape With Stunning Lake Views And Camping
Washington's North Cascades are full of lakes that could each be the main attraction in any other state. Glacial meltwater, jagged peaks, and old-growth forest create landscapes worthy of your desktop background. But about equidistant from Seattle, Washington, and Kelowna, British Columbia, you'll find one of the most breathtaking mountain lakes in the entire Pacific Northwest. The lesser-known Ross Lake is an idyllic spot for a mountain getaway, and it's worth the extra effort to get there.
Ross Lake isn't naturally occurring and is actually a hydroelectric reservoir. It was created by the construction of the Ross Dam on the Skagit River, completed in 1949 to provide electricity for Seattle. Sitting at 1,519 feet above sea level, the lake is completely ringed by some of the most prominent, rugged peaks in the North Cascades. It gets its blue-green color from "glacial flour," fine rock sediment that runs down from the mountains.
Getting to Ross Lake requires a little more effort than usual, and there's almost no passive way to experience it. From Seattle, the drive takes around three hours, and from Kelowna, you have to go the long way around through Abbotsford, which takes about five hours. No matter which direction you're coming from, there is no road access to the lake, but you can follow a 1-mile hiking trail down to the water. Ideal for canoeing, kayaking, and swimming if you're ready to brave the cold glacial water, a trip to Ross Lake is a must when exploring the Pacific Northwest. Visitors can choose from a handful of backcountry boat-in campsites or spending the night at a floating cabin resort and enjoying a scale of silence that feels genuinely rare. It's one of America's 10 lakes that are best-kept secrets from tourists.
Things to do around Ross Lake
Stunning glacial waters like these call for boating adventures, and you can rent motorboats, canoes, kayaks, or stand-up paddleboards from Ross Lake Resort. If you want to bring your own, it's possible, but a bit more complicated. You'll need to use the resort's truck portage service from Diablo Lake. While the teal-blue water looks inviting, the temperature rarely rises above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which is probably too chilly for most. But if you love a cold plunge, you'll enjoy swimming at Ross Lake. Fishing is another popular activity, with rainbow trout and everything you need from rods to tackle available at the Ross Lake Resort.
Alternatively, you can explore the area from dry land. The most iconic hike in the area is the Desolation Peak Trail, a 9.4-mile return trip that climbs over 4,000 feet to a historic fire lookout. The trail gained literary fame when Jack Kerouac spent a summer working at the isolated lookout in 1956 and channeled the experience into two novels: "Desolation Angels" and "Dharma Bums." From the top, you'll see Hozomeen Mountain, the jagged Picket Range, Jack Mountain, and, of course, the deep blue of Ross Lake below. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring lots of water — you should even consider packing a portable water filter in case the worst happens and you run out. For something less punishing, the Ross Dam Trail is just 1.4 miles with 360 feet of elevation gain and only takes about an hour to complete.
Camping and the Ross Lake Resort
There are 19 boat-in areas for camping, with a total of 58 sites where you can set up for the night, weekend, or even longer. They have everything you need, including a fire ring, picnic table, vault toilet, and bear-resistant food storage box. While bears are rare to see, this is still one of the easiest ways to properly bear-proof your campsite. Before you embark on the mile-long hike or hop in your boat, you need a backcountry permit, which you can pick up for free from the Wilderness Information Center in Marblemount.
If you still want the gorgeous mountain escape but don't want to lug your tent in, the Ross Lake Resort is your best (and your only) option. The "floating" cabins are picturesque and provide instant access to the water. If you're lucky, you may even spot otters playing in the lake right outside your door. Reservations are hard to score, and they book up well in advance, so start planning your trip early. You can always do a day trip if you just want to see that dreamy teal-blue water and soak up the mountains without staying over. The season typically runs from June through October, and the North Cascades Highway closes seasonally due to snow.