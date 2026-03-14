America's 10 Lakes That Are Best-Kept Secrets From Tourists

The Cherokee called this place Jocassee, or "Place of the Lost One," and they likely didn't know just how fitting that name would eventually become. In the 1960s, Duke Energy began buying up Jocassee Valley through a subsidiary company to build a dam, and, according to local accounts, it did so without revealing a word of its plans to the families whose communities sat directly in its path. By 1973, Jocassee Valley was underwater — along with everything in it. Homes, schools, businesses, and even the Mount Camel Baptist Cemetery, made famous by the 1972 movie "Deliverance," were all submerged.

However, what replaced the valley is extraordinary. The 7,500-acre Lake Jocassee is so crystal-clear and picturesque that it's closer to the Bahamas than it is to the South Carolina foothills. Visibility stretches beyond 50 feet in places, but it's not just the transparency that attracts scuba divers. What's below the surface is unlike anywhere else. It's a lost world of sunken buildings standing on the lakebed, preserved in cold, clear turquoise water. The cemetery reveals headstones with names still legible, and a teak Chinese junk boat is another of the many relics lying undisturbed.

Above the surface, half a dozen waterfalls pour into Jocassee Lake, and with 75 miles of forested shoreline, you can explore by boat or kayak for days and never get bored. But don't forget your rod and reel; the fishing draws serious anglers chasing trout and bass. Spring is the most rewarding visit. The rare Oconee Bell blooms at this time, while peregrine falcons nest along the cliffs above. The quiet mountain town of Salem is the gateway, with Devils Fork State Park offering villas and campgrounds by the water.