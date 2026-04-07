Amazon's Most-Bought Beach Towel Is Affordable, Oversized, And Compact - But Is It Absorbent?

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With summer right around the corner, it's time to start planning your next sun-soaked beach getaway. After picking the perfect beach for lazing away the summer days, your packing list is next on the agenda. Essentials like swimsuits, sunglasses, sunscreen, and sandals make the cut, along with a cozy, durable beach towel that won't bulk up your luggage — ideally one that dries you off in a jiff. If you're new to the beach towel game, Amazon's most-bought beach towel, Lane Linen's Turkish Beach Towel, is a solid pick. Lane Linen has sold 5.5 million of these oversized, colorfully striped beachside beauties, which have earned a 4.4-star rating on Amazon across over 7,800 reviews. Customers love the towel's generous size, affordability, and compact fold, but opinions are mixed about its absorbency.

This oversized towel measures 3¼ by nearly 6 feet, yet it's a lightweight space saver that folds down to the size of a paperback. It's available in two dozen colors, and while it's a steal at $12.99, the more you buy, the more value you get. At the time of this writing, a two-pack costs $16.99, a four-pack costs $25.49, a six-pack costs $39.99, and there's even a 12-pack for $74.99 — a budget-friendly $6.25 per towel.

Many Amazon reviewers find Lane Linen's bestseller absorbs brilliantly, while others are disappointed. Out of 329 Amazon reviews that mention the word "absorbency," 214 are positive while 115 — a little more than a third — are negative. "Beautiful, durable, highly absorbent. These are the only towels I will ever buy again. One towel will dry my whole body and my waist-length hair, and it dries very quickly," glowed one Amazon reviewer. In contrast, another Amazon reviewer lambasted the towel's ability to soak. "Doesn't absorb well, kind of smears water around and absorbs like 60%."