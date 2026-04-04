Indiana's 'Village Of Spires' Is A Quaint Town With European Charm And Old-World Architecture
Just over an hour southeast from Indianapolis is a small town filled with European charm that transports visitors to 19th-century Germany. Known as the "Village of Spires," Oldenburg is one of Indiana's oldest towns, according to World Atlas, and most picturesque with its dramatic church spires and historic buildings that give off a European vibe much more than (or as much as) an American one.
In 1817, Catholic German immigrants started leaving Cincinnati and made their way to the area that was incorporated in 1837 as Oldenburg, which was named after a city in their homeland. Oldenburg didn't just take its name from the European country; its entire identity is deeply rooted in the culture. Germany's influence is seen in the bilingual street names, shops selling cuckoo clocks and lederhosen, and, of course, the 19th-century spires on the town's two impressive churches. Historic 1800s homes made of brick and stone further add this sense of timelessness to a town, where many residents are descendants of those who originally founded it.
It's no wonder that Oldenburg is on the National Register of Historic Places. But part of what makes it such a great day trip from Indianapolis (which itself has a 19th-century neighborhood with cobblestone charm) is that it keeps the past and traditions alive in the modern world. So, stop at the antique store for ice cream mixed fresh by a 90-something-year-old nun, try the spicy James Beard award-winning fried chicken at an old-school inn, or enjoy the silence in the epic yet calming spaces of the town's churches.
Oldenburg's churches and spires
The town's strong ties with religion dates back to 1844, when the German priest, Father Francis Joseph Rudolf, began recruiting nuns to move there to educate the town's children. Sister Theresa Hackelmeier arrived in 1851 and, along with several other nuns, founded what would become the Oldenburg Academy of the Immaculate Conception that same year, a Franciscan high school that's open today.
The legacy of Father Francis is seen in the town's spires. Father Francis had the gothic revival Holy Family Church built in 1862, and its nearly 200-foot brick steeple (one of the tallest in the state) towers above the town. He also spearheaded the building of the smaller stone church attached to it in 1845. Finally, he founded the Convent of the Sisters of St. Francis in 1851, which has the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. Built between 1890 and 1891, the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception has stained glass windows from Munich, the world's most walkable city, and a spire dotting the town's skyline.
A visit to Oldenburg wouldn't be complete without a stop in at least one of the town's churches. Holy Family has daily and weekly mass, a bowling alley, and a cafeteria below its attached school, and a crypt where Father Francis is buried. You can visit the convent's serene grounds for free, exploring its grottos, shrines, and trees. Or you can schedule a free (for groups under 20 people) guided tour of the convent in the afternoons from Monday through Saturday. The Franciscan sisters are an integral part of Oldenburg's history and community, as they teach, volunteer, sell produce from their farm, and even advocate for human and civil rights, so a visit to the convent is well worth it to get a sense of Oldenburg.
Food and festivals in Oldenburg
German architecture isn't all that Oldenburg features from the land of beer, pretzels, and heavy meats. In fact, the town has all of these things and more within a few blocks of each other. A family-run staple of Oldenburg for decades, Wagner's Village Inn won a James Beard award in 2023 for its fried chicken, which gets its special flavor from cast iron pans seasoned by lard for over 68 years. With 4.7 stars on Google Reviews, Pearl Street Pub is known for its tenderloin, while The Brau Haus is a favorite spot for German fare such as pretzels, sauerkraut balls, and fried chicken.
For a sweet treat, head to Carriage House Antiques to try the fresh ice cream made by Sister Cleo, a Franciscan nun known for making fun flavors including fresh-squeezed lemon, salted caramel, and root beer. Housed in an 1850s bank building, Carriage House is worth a visit to check out some rare vintage items such as the 19th-century oak and copper teller cases.
If you're planning a visit to Oldenburg, consider going in the third weekend of July to experience Freudenfest, the "festival of fun." Every year, thousands flock to Oldenburg for the "biggest little German festival in Indiana," a free, family-friendly event centered around the town's German heritage. Sip beers imported from Germany and brewed in town, try the locally world-famous sauerkraut balls, and cheer on the short-legged contestants of the Dachsund race. And if you're still feeling that itch for German culture, drive less than 10 minutes to Batesville, a town with its own German charm and natural beauty.