Indiana's 'Village Of Spires' Is A Quaint Town With European Charm And Old-World Architecture

Just over an hour southeast from Indianapolis is a small town filled with European charm that transports visitors to 19th-century Germany. Known as the "Village of Spires," Oldenburg is one of Indiana's oldest towns, according to World Atlas, and most picturesque with its dramatic church spires and historic buildings that give off a European vibe much more than (or as much as) an American one.

In 1817, Catholic German immigrants started leaving Cincinnati and made their way to the area that was incorporated in 1837 as Oldenburg, which was named after a city in their homeland. Oldenburg didn't just take its name from the European country; its entire identity is deeply rooted in the culture. Germany's influence is seen in the bilingual street names, shops selling cuckoo clocks and lederhosen, and, of course, the 19th-century spires on the town's two impressive churches. Historic 1800s homes made of brick and stone further add this sense of timelessness to a town, where many residents are descendants of those who originally founded it.

It's no wonder that Oldenburg is on the National Register of Historic Places. But part of what makes it such a great day trip from Indianapolis (which itself has a 19th-century neighborhood with cobblestone charm) is that it keeps the past and traditions alive in the modern world. So, stop at the antique store for ice cream mixed fresh by a 90-something-year-old nun, try the spicy James Beard award-winning fried chicken at an old-school inn, or enjoy the silence in the epic yet calming spaces of the town's churches.