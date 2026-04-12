The 5 Best RV Floorplans For Retired Couples, According To RV Owners

So, you've retired and decided to turn your travel dreams into reality by hitting the road in an RV. That's exciting. But now comes the hard part: Which RV should you choose? With so many brands and styles available, shopping for an RV can feel overwhelming, not to mention confusing. What's a fifth wheel? What's the difference between a trailer and a motorhome? And what about all those acronyms — TT, TV, SLX?

Before you start researching brands and models, it helps to first decide on a floor plan. You may already have your heart set on a nostalgic and groovy, retro-style RV or an affordable pop-up camper, but you may find yourself back at the drawing board when it comes time to decide where the kitchen should go or whether you want to avoid climbing stairs at night to reach the bathroom. You'll also want to understand your vehicle's towing capabilities. What can you tow, and do you want to tow at all? If you don't have — or don't plan to buy — a full-size or heavy-duty truck, you can rule out a fifth wheel and consider a travel trailer or motorhome instead. Fifth wheels require a special hitch installed in a truck bed.

This guide takes a closer look at five RV floor plans that retired couples say work well, including input from owners who are seniors themselves. The goal is to help you have a clear idea of what will work best for you and your partner long before it's time to set foot on the RV sales lot.