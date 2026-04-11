Carnival Vs Royal Caribbean: Which Budget Cruise Line Is Best?

Go on enough cruises, and you're bound to favor one line over another. For many travelers, that preference isn't always based on something concrete but rather a general vibe. Such is the case with the longstanding Carnival vs. Royal Caribbean debate. Royal Caribbean, with its traditional maritime decor and Broadway-caliber shows, gives an air of sophistication, while Carnival Cruise Line, with its bright colors and lively Sail Away parties, offers a more casual, high-energy atmosphere.

On the surface, these two cruise lines may seem quite different, but they share more similarities than you might expect. Both operate large ships that can carry more than 5,000 passengers, for example, and frequent cruisers often rate their cabins similarly in terms of size, layout, and comfort.

Is one cruise line truly better than the other? And if so, which one? Commenters on cruise forums and social media tend to be fairly divided on which cruise line is better, which can make this a tough debate to settle. Whether this is your first time cruising or you're simply weighing your options, this guide breaks down the pros and cons of each, along with the types of travelers they tend to best cater to.