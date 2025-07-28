One Cruise Line May Not Actually Deserve The Negative Criticism It Seems To Always Get From Travel Enthusiasts
First-time cruisers scouring the internet for the best cruise lines to travel with will find a range of opinions blasted all over the internet, solely based on frequent cruiser experiences. Carnival Cruise Line has, it seems, garnered a reputation that might be more representative of a sinking ship rather than a vibrant vacation on a sparkling new deck. However, one conversation in the r/CarnivalCruiseFans subreddit begs the question: Why? In the thread, one commenter even mentions that Carnival is way more affordable than most cruise lines, making it more accessible as well. And, it's true. Cruise Passenger reported that, in 2025, Royal Caribbean is on average 70% more expensive than similar itineraries to Carnival. Wowza!
So why the hate? Much of the criticism seems to stem from outdated stereotypes. Carnival is often viewed as the "party cruise" or the "budget option," which leads to classist views against Carnival patrons. But Carnival's lower price doesn't mean it's lacking in quality or experience. Over the years, Carnival has revamped its ships and experiences, onboard and ashore. For example, it's got better live comedy and music than its competitors, and Carnival even went toe-to-toe with Royal Caribbean's CocoCay, creating its own private island resort with the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean. Before brushing off Carnival as the budget option of the cruise world, it might be worth looking past the noise, because for the right traveler, it could be the best value at sea.
Here's what people are really saying about Carnival Cruise Lines
While you certainly can find bad reviews on Carnival Cruise Lines, there are tons of passengers trying to defend Carnival online because of the wonderful experiences they've had onboard. On a Carnival Facebook Group, one passenger described his experience as "excellent," saying that the staff was friendly and the food was tasty. Many people commented on the post in support of this Carnival-goer's claim, saying that some people just have bad opinions no matter what.
The Reddit thread mentioned above echoes similar sentiments. Some commenters even argue that the negative reputation Carnival has online is more of a bandwagon effect than an accurate reflection of the cruise line's quality.
Enjoying everything from themed deck parties to the world's first ocean roller coaster on a cruise ship, passengers say they've not only had a great time during their vacation, but some even promised to recruit their friends to travel with them next time. Carnival may not be synonymous with luxury, but it's not trying to be — the cruise line promises a fun-filled yet affordable time — and that's exactly why so many people love it and why it has so many loyal fans.