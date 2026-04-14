One Of The Most Expensive Buffets In America Is A High-End East Coast Restaurant

Typically, travelers have one or two compelling reasons to visit a new place. Maybe they want to experience the local culture, attractions, or scenery. Or, maybe the objective is to find a great place to eat. Foodie cities abound in the United States, but one area that is often overlooked is Rhode Island. However, if you're a big fan of epic buffets, you may want to make the pilgrimage to the city of Charlestown on the state's southern coast. There, you can visit The Nordic, a buffet that outperforms most other options, except places like America's largest buffet, the Shady Maple, in Pennsylvania.

The Nordic has been called one of the most expensive buffets in the country on social media and in rankings (including one on our sister site, Mashed) — but is it really more impressive than a traditional buffet? Well, let's break down the extensive menu, which includes categories of seafood, meats, sides, appetizers, and desserts. From the sea, you can get scallops (either plain or wrapped in bacon), shrimp prepared in various ways, clams, oysters on the half shell, snow crab legs, or even whole lobster tails. From the land, you can enjoy barbecue ribs, prime rib, filet mignon, chicken wings, and beef tenderloin. Even the desserts are just as decadent, with options like Belgian chocolate mousse cups, cannolis, bourbon pecan pie, and cheesecake. And yes, each of these items (and more) is all you can eat.

As you might imagine, having so many high-end dishes elevates the price of this buffet beyond what normal restaurants charge. For the 2026 season, prices are $145 per adult, $60 per child ages 8 to 12, and $35 per child ages 3 to 7. According to the website, all drinks are included, as well as a 10% service charge (which is not a tip).