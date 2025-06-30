A Rhode Island Village On The Coast Is Perfectly New England, Promising The Freshest Food, Surf, And Beaches

Situated squarely between Charlestown and Narragansett, Matunuck, Rhode Island, is the epitome of what a New England summer beach town should be. Picture old Cape Cod-style buildings stretching back from the water, vestiges of a time before leisure travel as we know it. Some have been converted into restaurants, or inns. One is even a surf shop. Regardless what changes come to the old town, old-fashioned hospitality developed over a century and a half of beach tourism pervades everything in Matunuck.

Matunuck's unique blend of good food, good surf, and its long past make it a coastal town not to miss. There's a historic theater, a 19th-century inn, and several waterfront bars and grills offering everything from pizza to fresh seafood. The beach becomes a bustling hot spot during the summer for sunbathers though its waves also draw New England surfers chasing the swell that hits its south-facing beaches.

Despite the fact that people have been flocking here for over 150 years, Matunuck has kept its unique character as one of historic South Kingstown's most beloved shore towns and worth a visit if you live nearby in southern New England. It would also make for a great stop on this coastal New England road trip that highlights its charming seaside towns and historic harbors, starting in Mystic, Connecticut, and ending in Mt. Desert Island. Simply take Highway 1 for the leg from Mystic to Providence, Rhode Island, and get off at Matunuck Beach Rd.