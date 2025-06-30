A Rhode Island Village On The Coast Is Perfectly New England, Promising The Freshest Food, Surf, And Beaches
Situated squarely between Charlestown and Narragansett, Matunuck, Rhode Island, is the epitome of what a New England summer beach town should be. Picture old Cape Cod-style buildings stretching back from the water, vestiges of a time before leisure travel as we know it. Some have been converted into restaurants, or inns. One is even a surf shop. Regardless what changes come to the old town, old-fashioned hospitality developed over a century and a half of beach tourism pervades everything in Matunuck.
Matunuck's unique blend of good food, good surf, and its long past make it a coastal town not to miss. There's a historic theater, a 19th-century inn, and several waterfront bars and grills offering everything from pizza to fresh seafood. The beach becomes a bustling hot spot during the summer for sunbathers though its waves also draw New England surfers chasing the swell that hits its south-facing beaches.
Despite the fact that people have been flocking here for over 150 years, Matunuck has kept its unique character as one of historic South Kingstown's most beloved shore towns and worth a visit if you live nearby in southern New England. It would also make for a great stop on this coastal New England road trip that highlights its charming seaside towns and historic harbors, starting in Mystic, Connecticut, and ending in Mt. Desert Island. Simply take Highway 1 for the leg from Mystic to Providence, Rhode Island, and get off at Matunuck Beach Rd.
Matunuck has a history older than America
One of the neatest aspects of going to the beach in New England is that many of the beach towns have a history that precedes the United States of America and Matunuck is no exception. South Kingstown, including Matunuck, was originally purchased by British colonists from the Narragansett tribe in 1658. The name Matunuck means "lookout" in the Narragansett language. King Charles II of England granted Rhode Island a charter in 1663 and thanks to that charter, Rhode Island was able to claim Kingstown in 1674, despite protests from Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Matunuck Beach first became a major tourist destination around 1877, when it was written about as a popular place for people from Providence, Rhode Island, to visit. At only half an hour away by car, it's still a favorite escape for Providentians. If you're staying in Matunuck, you could even do an inland day trip to scenic Neutaconkanut Hill on the Western Edge of Providence to visit its urban hilltop escape with panoramic views, rich history, and peaceful trails. While you're in town sample all that historic city has to offer.
The houses and businesses around Matunuck look like they've been there for a while. Matunuck's Theatre By The Sea was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Luminaries like Groucho Marx, Mae West, and Marlon Brando performed there in its heyday. The Admiral Dewey Inn, built in Matunuck in 1898 and also on the National Register of Historic Places, with rooms starting at $215 a night (depending on when you book), is more 19th century monied gentry beach cottage than hip vacation hotel. Of course given the fact that it's still a popular place to unwind by the beach, Matunuck offers some modern beachfront fun, food, and entertainment too.
Surfing and eating in modern Matunuck
When John Robinson built a pier in the 1780s for the local fishermen and farmers, he likely wasn't thinking that someday people would be surfing the strong surf around East Matunuck State Beach. Surfing probably wasn't even something he knew existed, much less that there would someday be a Matunuck Surf Shop. Yet after getting a few waves at one of the three main rocky-floored surf spots in the area, a beer at the Ocean Mist Beach Bar or the Matunuck Pizza Pie Company is a time-honored tradition. Or at least it feels like it should be. Just sit there and stare and on a clear day you can even spot Block Island, the little island that inspired the horror movie "The Block Island Sound." You could even just visit Block Island by taking a 15-minute drive to Narragansett where you can also visit Narragansett Town Beach before jumping on a Block Island ferry. That way you could tick off two of the 16 incredible places in Rhode Island you should visit at least once.
There are some fine dining options around Matunuck for when you want to shed the beach bum lifestyle and enjoy New England's long tradition of culinary excellence and hospitality. The Pub is an ocean front Irish bar with coffee, food, and music right on the water. A little off the beach is Cap'n Jack's family friendly seafood restaurant and the adjoining Salt Marsh Pub and Raw Bar serving up legendary local oysters, salt pond little necks, and New England favorites like chowder and fresh lobster. The Theatre By The Sea has its own restaurant, Bistro By The Sea, a perfect option for a dinner and a play. Afterwards head back to your room at the Admiral Dewey or your rented beachfront cottage, change into some beachwear and go for a moonlit stroll on the sand serenaded by the crashing Atlantic waves.