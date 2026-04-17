Between Detroit And Grand Rapids Is Michigan's Quaint Lansing Suburb With Scenic Parks, Trails, And Small-Town Charm
Michigan is famously called The Great Lakes State and is well-known for its miles of shoreline and world-class natural beauty. Many have probably seen the "Pure Michigan" marketing campaigns and their gorgeous shots of sandy beaches, historic lighthouses, groups of friends sipping wine at a sunny vineyard, and many other FOMO-inducing scenes. It's a prime destination for outdoor adventure in the Midwest, but Michigan is also brimming with suburban small towns that offer quiet and accessible getaways in the heart of the state. One such place is Holt, sitting just south of Michigan's capital, Lansing, a city full of Victorian-style homes and shops.
Holt is a decent-sized suburb of around 25,000 people tucked along the Sycamore Creek with a spacious feel and many scenic parks. An hour and fifteen minutes from Detroit, the town is in a great location just off Interstate 96, which travels east to west across Michigan. That makes it easy to jump on the freeway from Holt and cruise to nearby Michigan cities, like Grand Rapids, a Michigan gem with mini-Chicago vibes.
Holt might not contain the dramatic sand dunes or endless blue water of the Great Lakes, but a Pure Michigan ad could surely be filmed at its local restaurants, farmers markets, and well-maintained suburban parks with their inland lakes and walking paths. It's a place you could visit for an afternoon of picnicking in the park and kayaking before heading to the next Michigan city. Or make Holt your quieter, more laid-back vacation base while visiting Lansing, the capital city.
Enjoying Holt's parks and trails
Michigan is home to more than 100 state parks, and Holt is lucky to have an abundance of its own public green spaces. In town, there's John Taylor Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Gardens, Kiwanis Park, and more. Many of the parks are interconnected via trails for hiking, rollerblading, or biking, and there's even a plan to link up the whole township with a non-motorized trail network.
Valhalla Park in the northeast of Holt is one of the more popular. At 45 acres, it's the town's biggest park and has all the amenities: softball diamonds, two playgrounds, a picnic area, trails, a pond for fishing, and a small lake with a beach for hot sunny days. "Valhalla Park in Holt is a hidden gem that offers something for everyone," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews. "The park boasts a beautiful lake with a sandy beach, perfect for summer swimming. The surrounding wooded areas and open fields provide ample space for picnics, hiking, and enjoying nature."
On the south end of town, just off of Cedar Street, is Esker Landing. It's a beautiful 15-acre park on Cedar Lake with a fishing dock, a kayak launch, and rental kayaks. For more water fun and deep-nature hikes, Burchfield County Park is located 6 miles southwest of Holt. It's a 540-acre recreation area on the Grand River with a swimming beach, disc golf, picnic areas, sand volleyball, a boardwalk, a pond with fishing docks, and miles of trails for hiking and biking.
Holt's small-town living
As a suburb of Lansing, Holt makes it a breeze to find a great meal. If you're there on a Saturday and planning to spend the day at a park, the Holt Farmers' Market is the perfect stop beforehand. Grab some sourdough and picnic supplies, takeout from a food truck, and even a tasty snack for your dog. For lunch downtown, Buddies Grill is in an unassuming building, but online reviews paint the picture of a beloved neighborhood spot. "Great local restaurant and bar with large open space and inviting atmosphere," wrote one past patron on Google Reviews. "Excellent alternative to the national chain restaurants... If you are visiting the local area, this place is a "must-go-to" restaurant."
Los Tres Amigos is another beloved spot for Mexican cuisine. Customers rave about the chimichangas and the tortilla soup. After a day strolling through a tree-covered Holt park and a plate of fresh tacos, the patio at Summerlands Brewery is an ideal place to relax as the sun drifts behind the trees. It brews its own lineup of drafts, offers seltzer cocktails for non-beer fans and a tiki-esque vibe in its music and menu, and hosts engaging evenings of karaoke, trivia, and more. For a dose of nostalgia, the Edru Skate roller rink has been going strong for 70 years and is another evening option.
Holt is a suburb, so there are plenty of hotels in the area. Detroit has one of North America's best airports and is the biggest hub nearby, but like much of America, you'll need a vehicle to get around.