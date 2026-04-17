Between Detroit And Grand Rapids Is Michigan's Quaint Lansing Suburb With Scenic Parks, Trails, And Small-Town Charm

Michigan is famously called The Great Lakes State and is well-known for its miles of shoreline and world-class natural beauty. Many have probably seen the "Pure Michigan" marketing campaigns and their gorgeous shots of sandy beaches, historic lighthouses, groups of friends sipping wine at a sunny vineyard, and many other FOMO-inducing scenes. It's a prime destination for outdoor adventure in the Midwest, but Michigan is also brimming with suburban small towns that offer quiet and accessible getaways in the heart of the state. One such place is Holt, sitting just south of Michigan's capital, Lansing, a city full of Victorian-style homes and shops.

Holt is a decent-sized suburb of around 25,000 people tucked along the Sycamore Creek with a spacious feel and many scenic parks. An hour and fifteen minutes from Detroit, the town is in a great location just off Interstate 96, which travels east to west across Michigan. That makes it easy to jump on the freeway from Holt and cruise to nearby Michigan cities, like Grand Rapids, a Michigan gem with mini-Chicago vibes.

Holt might not contain the dramatic sand dunes or endless blue water of the Great Lakes, but a Pure Michigan ad could surely be filmed at its local restaurants, farmers markets, and well-maintained suburban parks with their inland lakes and walking paths. It's a place you could visit for an afternoon of picnicking in the park and kayaking before heading to the next Michigan city. Or make Holt your quieter, more laid-back vacation base while visiting Lansing, the capital city.