America's Oldest Surviving Botanical Garden Is A Free-To-Visit Philadelphia Experience

Philadelphia is a wonderful city for parks and gardens. The city is home to one of the oldest urban park and recreation systems in the United States, which includes Fairmount Park — a sprawling green space that's larger than New York City's Central Park — and Wissahickon Valley Park, set in a stunning gorge with lovely forests and trails. As a transplant to the city who's been living in Philly for six years, one of my top recommendations is Bartram's Garden. Set on the banks of the Schuylkill River, it's North America's oldest surviving botanical garden.

Occupying nearly 50 acres in Southwest Philadelphia, Bartram's Garden is a public park built around an 18th-century homestead built by the naturalist John Bartram (1699-1777). Nicknamed the "father of American botany," Bartram was a friend of Benjamin Franklin. He conducted his own horticultural experiments on this riverfront property, cultivating flowers and plants in the gardens and greenhouses he set up adjacent to his stone house and barn.

Bartram's gorgeous botanical gardens have stood the test of time. They're open to the public and free to visit every day of the year. Stop by the Welcome Center, housed in Bartrams' original stables, to pick up a map of the site, then go for a stroll around the grounds. Stop to look at the Common Flower Garden and Upper Kitchen Garden around the family's onetime residence, now known as Historic Bartram House. In spring, check out the vibrant tulips and hyacinths in bloom on the riverside of the nearby Coach House. Then smell the roses in the Ann Bartram Carr Garden and take in views of the lush water plants of the Lower Garden, lining a path that leads down to the river's edge.