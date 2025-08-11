Philadelphia's Stunning Urban Park Features Epic Gorges, Lovely Forests, And Some Of Pennsylvania's Best Trails
New York has more public parks than any other U.S. city — including Central Park, home to a quarter of America's bird species — while in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., more than 99% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. But the world's largest landscaped urban park belongs to another East Coast city. Straddling the Schuylkill River, Philadelphia's Fairmount Park spans over 2,000 acres of woodlands, rolling hills, and quiet trails, encompassing famous attractions including Boathouse Row, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Philadelphia Zoo. Within this park are several smaller parks. Up until 2010, this included the unique Wissahickon Valley Park. Now, the park is a distinct entity and the second-largest park in the city, behind Fairmount.
Set in a deep gorge with lush deciduous and evergreen trees that are green in summer and charmingly dusted with snow in winter, Wissahickon is a remarkable place to escape the bustle of the city. One of the park's most popular features is Forbidden Drive, a wide gravel and asphalt trail that stretches for miles along the Wissahickon Creek. Mostly flat and shaded, it's a friendly destination for walkers and cyclists alike. For a more challenging trek or ride, climb up the steep paths that wind through the forested gorge. Keep in mind that permits are required for cyclists using the upper trails. If you're a fan of Pennsylvania's wooded trails, find out more about this unexpected nearby U.S. state that's actually a hiker's paradise.
Plan a visit to the Wissahickon
Other highlights at the Wissahickon Valley Park include the historic Thomas Mill Covered Bridge, a creek stocked with trout, ideal for spin and fly fishing, Devil's Pool, a natural pool framed by dramatic cliffs, and three public stables where horseback riding is available. The park, which serves as a habitat for more than 200 species, also attracts birdwatchers throughout the year.
Locals often bring picnics into the gorge. Many of the park's picnic areas are first-come, first-served, and larger pavilions can be reserved ahead of time through Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. Another good option for refreshments after a hike in the woods is Valley Green Inn, a landmark restaurant and bar on Forbidden Drive. Built in 1850, it's Pennsylvania's last remaining roadhouse — a memorable venue for lunch on the front porch in warm weather or drinks by the fireplace in winter.
Wissahickon Valley Park, located in northwest Philadelphia, is open daily from dawn to dusk, and admission is free. There are many entrances to the park, which is bordered by the neighborhoods of Roxborough, East Falls, Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, and Germantown. Chestnut Hill Hotel (from $279 in high season) and Residence Inn Philadelphia Bala Cynwyd ($229 per night) both offer easy access to the Wissahickon. If you're interested in exploring the city, check out a nearby neighborhood known for its breweries, street art, and affordable eats.