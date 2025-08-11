Philadelphia's Stunning Urban Park Features Epic Gorges, Lovely Forests, And Some Of Pennsylvania's Best Trails

New York has more public parks than any other U.S. city — including Central Park, home to a quarter of America's bird species — while in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., more than 99% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. But the world's largest landscaped urban park belongs to another East Coast city. Straddling the Schuylkill River, Philadelphia's Fairmount Park spans over 2,000 acres of woodlands, rolling hills, and quiet trails, encompassing famous attractions including Boathouse Row, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Philadelphia Zoo. Within this park are several smaller parks. Up until 2010, this included the unique Wissahickon Valley Park. Now, the park is a distinct entity and the second-largest park in the city, behind Fairmount.

Set in a deep gorge with lush deciduous and evergreen trees that are green in summer and charmingly dusted with snow in winter, Wissahickon is a remarkable place to escape the bustle of the city. One of the park's most popular features is Forbidden Drive, a wide gravel and asphalt trail that stretches for miles along the Wissahickon Creek. Mostly flat and shaded, it's a friendly destination for walkers and cyclists alike. For a more challenging trek or ride, climb up the steep paths that wind through the forested gorge. Keep in mind that permits are required for cyclists using the upper trails. If you're a fan of Pennsylvania's wooded trails, find out more about this unexpected nearby U.S. state that's actually a hiker's paradise.