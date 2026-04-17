The World's Best Beach For 2026 Is A Secluded White-Sand Island Paradise Off The Caribbean Coast Of Mexico

From partying in high-energy beach clubs to exploring some of Mexico's famous cenotes, there are plenty of ways to occupy your time when visiting Cozumel. But, for those looking to enjoy a secluded white-sand hideaway, nothing beats a day trip to Isla Pasion. First and foremost, Isla Pasion is a marine reserve with direct access to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second-largest reef system in the world. This means marine encounters in some of the most impressive snorkeling sites in Mexico!

No boats are required once you're here either, as many of the shallow-water reefs begin just offshore. You can bring your own snorkeling gear or rent from onsite beach clubs or tour operators, and enjoy snorkeling suitable for all comfort levels in the water. Because of Isla Pasion's designation as a marine reserve, responsible snorkeling behaviors like wearing reef-safe sunscreen, maintaining safe distances from marine life, and avoiding stepping on or breaking coral are key.

For those who'd prefer to be by the sea rather than in it, you're in luck too. Despite its seclusion and small size, visitors to Isla Pasion can enjoy beach clubs, restaurants, live music, massages, hammocks, and other seaside vacation indulgences. Depending on how you visit the island, some tour operators like This is Cozumel, Cozumel Cruise Tours, and Cozumel Tours offer all-inclusive packages that cover your food, drinks, and watersports rentals too.