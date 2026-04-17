The World's Best Beach For 2026 Is A Secluded White-Sand Island Paradise Off The Caribbean Coast Of Mexico
It might be time to start daydreaming about a trip to the Caribbean, because this small, remote strip of white sand off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico, was just ranked the world's best beach in 2026 according to Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches. Thanks to thousands of reviews, Mexico's Isla Pasion outranked pink sand shores in Greece, popular wildlife viewing spots in California, and dramatic cliffsides in Portugal to become this year's No. 1. So, why is Isla Pasion trending, and what do you need to know?
Cozumel has long been on the radar for cruise shippers, day trippers, and avid scuba divers of all skill levels (even those just starting out), with countless visitors and locals taking the quick 45-minute ferry from mainland Playa del Carmen each day. As an isolated beach located just north of Cozumel and cordoned off by mangroves and shallow lagoons, Isla Pasion offers something increasingly rare for such beauty: quiet respite away from the crowds.
Things to do in Isla Pasion
From partying in high-energy beach clubs to exploring some of Mexico's famous cenotes, there are plenty of ways to occupy your time when visiting Cozumel. But, for those looking to enjoy a secluded white-sand hideaway, nothing beats a day trip to Isla Pasion. First and foremost, Isla Pasion is a marine reserve with direct access to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second-largest reef system in the world. This means marine encounters in some of the most impressive snorkeling sites in Mexico!
No boats are required once you're here either, as many of the shallow-water reefs begin just offshore. You can bring your own snorkeling gear or rent from onsite beach clubs or tour operators, and enjoy snorkeling suitable for all comfort levels in the water. Because of Isla Pasion's designation as a marine reserve, responsible snorkeling behaviors like wearing reef-safe sunscreen, maintaining safe distances from marine life, and avoiding stepping on or breaking coral are key.
For those who'd prefer to be by the sea rather than in it, you're in luck too. Despite its seclusion and small size, visitors to Isla Pasion can enjoy beach clubs, restaurants, live music, massages, hammocks, and other seaside vacation indulgences. Depending on how you visit the island, some tour operators like This is Cozumel, Cozumel Cruise Tours, and Cozumel Tours offer all-inclusive packages that cover your food, drinks, and watersports rentals too.
How to visit the world's best beach
You can visit the world's best beach of 2026 on your own by taking a 45-minute boat ride from downtown Cozumel or driving north to Bahia Ciega bay and hopping on a quick five to 10 minute ferry across the lagoon. However, according to Tripadvisor reviews, most visitors opt for booking an all-inclusive tour ahead of time. Keep in mind that if you go on your own, you may need to buy a day pass from a beach club or pack your own lunch and towel for a fully DIY visit. Many cruise lines that stop in Cozumel also offer their own Isla Pasion excursions ranging from relaxed catamaran tours to high-speed Twister boats.
Many past visitors describe organized excursions to Isla Pasion as a great day trip option for both couples and families, but even solo adventurers have found it worthwhile. One recent solo traveler expressed in her Tripadvisor review that her "only complaint is that I wish I had more time there."
The best time to visit is typically consistent with the rest of the Caribbean, with November to April offering calmer seas and warm but comfortable temperatures. This is also the best time of year for spotted eagle ray encounters, as fevers of rays migrate along the island's gentle currents and protective reef systems. Alternatively, May is the start of turtle nesting and shoulder season for those dreaming of swimming with sea turtles before the hurricane period begins later in the summer.