Crucial Things You Need To Know Before Scuba Diving In One Of Mexico's Iconic Cenotes

Mexico is one of the best countries in the world for scuba diving. Its coastline boasts the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the largest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere (and the second largest in the world after the Great Barrier Reef), as well as the UNESCO-listed underwater volcanic landscapes of the Revillagigedo Archipelago. The Sea of Cortez, described by French marine biologist and explorer Jacques Cousteau as the "world's aquarium," is filled with an array of protected species, while Cozumel is considered the scuba diving capital of Latin America. However, Mexico also offers divers the chance to explore a completely different and almost unique underwater environment by diving in the Yucatan peninsula's iconic cenotes.

Mexico's cenotes are extraordinary. Part of a huge limestone aquifer that lies beneath the Yucatan peninsula, these remarkable sinkholes form naturally when the surface collapses. There are an estimated 10,000 cenotes on the Yucatan peninsula, all said to be connected via underground rivers and tunnels. The ancient Mayans believed they were portals to Xibalba, the Mayan underworld, and there is definitely something magical about these spots.

Diving in freshwater limestone caves might not sound very appealing at first glance. They don't have the electric colors of the Caribbean coral reefs or the vast shoals of fish found in the Pacific Ocean. But what they do have, Dutch cave diver Ruben Swieringa told Islands in an exclusive interview, is an otherworldly beauty. "Whereas regular diving feels like you are on a different planet, cave diving feels like you are in a completely different universe," he said.