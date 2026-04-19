Rhode Island's Only True Border-To-Border Thru Hike Is A Scenic Trail Through The Whole State

The North South Trail was first developed in the early 1990s as a way for hikers to safely walk across the state and explore the abundant natural spaces of Rhode Island's western border. The trail was completed in 1999, marked throughout with blue blazes (pictured above) and occasional signs. To hike the whole thing, most people start at Charlestown Beach, then head straight north; the meandering route takes you through Burlingame State Park, the Arcadia Management Area, the Georgia Washington Management Area, and many rural villages in between.

The route is largely composed of dirt trails through woods, but many segments run along actual roads, which means walking on the shoulder and watching out for traffic. While Rhode Island doesn't have an abundance of campgrounds, most of them are located on or near the North South Trail, so thru-hikers should have a place to set up their tents during the warmer months.

Local campgrounds are generally closed between fall and spring, so winter hikers will have to make other plans. Note that there are few hotels or motels along the route, which is why hikers may consider taking the North South Trail in stages. You're never too far from civilization, but some sections are more remote than others, and you may walk for miles before finding a place to resupply. If you're thinking of going it alone, here are some safety tips to know before your first solo hike.