16 Incredible Places In Rhode Island You Need To Visit At Least Once, According To Reviews
The smallest state in the U.S. often sits in the shadow of its larger neighbors, but that does this little slice of New England a considerable disservice. Delightful Rhode Island has a craggy, indented shape, with unspoiled stretches of pristine coast and a longstanding connection to the sea, its hundreds of miles of shore packed into a compact space. It shouldn't come as a great surprise to hear that Rhode Island is commonly known as the Ocean State.
The region was a whaling hub in the 18th century, and shipbuilding was historically an important industry. Fishing remains a key component of the state economy, but away from the water, Rhode Island has plenty to offer visitors. The state is home to prestigious higher-education institutions (including Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design), and there are also areas of wilderness, opulent seaside mansions, and fun island getaways. We've looked at blogs and tourism sites to compile a Little Rhody bucket list.
Blackstone River Bikeway
This stretch of paved roadway is part of the Blackstone River Multi-Use Trail, a route that takes in the comely nature of the Blackstone Valley. Slowly expanding since it was established in 1998, the trail is currently about 24 miles in length, with plans to double its reach so that it connects Rhode Island's India Point Park with Worcester, Massachusetts. This section of the Blackstone River Bikeway within Rhode Island is one of the longest bikeways in the state, almost 20 miles in total, some of which take riders off-road.
There are parts of the bikeway that crisscross over the Blackstone River and sometimes rumble along a former canal towpath, with views of marshes and waterfalls. The Two Wheeled Wanderer blog praised the bikeway, saying, "I rode the Lonsdale to Woonsocket section of the Blackstone River Bikeway as an out-and-back (20 miles total) and really enjoyed it for its beautiful riverside views, buttery pavement, and glimpses into the rich history that Rhode Island is known for. I was pleasantly surprised by how peaceful and well-maintained the path was."
Block Island
Set roughly equidistant from Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York's Long Island (there are ferries to the island from all three), Block Island might just be Rhode Island's best-kept secret. "Quaint, charming, beautiful, but best of all, low key!" notes the blog Styled Snapshots. "Super casual, beach to bar vibe all throughout the island and just what we were looking for to relax."
Among the most alluring attractions in Block Island are the lighthouses. North Light serves up fine vistas all along the north coastline. Made from iron and granite, the lighthouse is over 150 years old and has a museum that opens during the summer. As a side excursion, travelers can visit the nearby Sachem Pond Wildlife Refuge, a popular spot for birdlife.
At the other end of the island, Southeast Light also promises fine views. Celebrating its 150th birthday in 2025, the most distinctive feature of the southern lighthouse is its brick and granite tower. Elsewhere on Block Island, tourists will find a farmer's market, beaches, hiking trails, and a handsome array of choices for lodging, eating, and shopping.
Cliff Walk
This breathtaking trail with natural beauty in Newport is a big draw for many travelers. Among them is the author of the blog Ana Adventure, who described the Cliff Walk as "One of my favorite things I've done in the last year, and one thing I would recommend putting on your must-do list while in Newport ... [it] takes you past the Gilded Age mansions in Newport all while hugging the gorgeous coastline." Ana Adventure wasn't kidding with the description of the location, and the 3.5-mile walk supplies views that alternate between the vast Atlantic Ocean and spectacular mansions.
The constantly changing vistas only add to the appeal of the walk. Some parts are flat, paved pathways next to grassy banks, while others require a detour onto streets due to damage to the coast. Other sections require clambering over rocks or crunching over pebble-strewn trails. And along the way, expect to see houses like the stately Rosecliff, whose form recalls the palatial Grand Trianon in Versailles.
Fort Adams State Park
"Great fort and super informative tour with an awesome tour guide," exclaims a Tripadvisor comment reviewing Fort Adams State Park. The reviewer says the park has "A very rich history and definitely worth checking out. Highly recommended!" This large fort — which operated for almost 150 years — protected Narragansett Bay and was home to more than 2,000 soldiers. Armaments on three separate levels surveyed the bay and Newport Harbor. Visitors can take their own tours of the parts of the fort, including the huge field used for parades and the sections with original cannons.
The guided tours — which last 75 minutes — are a better bet for a more detailed insight. These tours take guests from the top of the fort walls to the underground tunnels. You'll also get to see the quarters that the officers called home and learn about the defense systems and engineering of this grand structure. Today, the fort is not only a historic building but also hosts jazz and folk summer concerts.
Green Animals Topiary Garden
The Green Animals Topiary Garden is the oldest topiary garden in the country and opens from May to September, and you can see more than 80 whimsical topiaries shaped like animals. Among the creatures represented in lush green forms are a camel, giraffe, bears, and even a unicorn. The garden itself spreads over 7 acres and has views of Narragansett Bay. "What a wonderful place to visit. Full of amazing topiary artistry," mentions a commenter on Google, saying that the garden is "very kid friendly with all of the animal shapes they will be very entertained. Good place to spend an afternoon with the family."
However, the animals aren't the only pieces of eye candy. The garden also features more than 30 carefully tended flowerbeds, keenly arranged paths, fruit trees, and herb gardens. From spring to fall, a sea of flowers welcomes visitors, from thousands of tulips in every shade to columbine, lupine, daylilies, mums, dahlias, and more.
International Tennis Hall of Fame
You don't have to be a sports fan to appreciate the deep treasure trove of exhibits at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. But for keen followers of tennis, like this contributor on Reddit, this place might be paradise. "I could have easily spent 6 [hours] and not seen everything at the pace I'd like to have." Visitors can pore over thousands of items linked to tennis, from fashion influenced by the sport to toys and games inspired by it.
In a holographic theater, a moving facsimile of Roger Federer is almost as good as having the icon right there, while another exhibit uses VR to take visitors back to 1968 when Arthur Ashe won his first major title. Other areas trace the evolution of tennis from medieval times to the present day, map how the sport filtered into other spheres of life, and display trophies and mementos from actual tennis stars. Renovations wrap up in late May 2025, so the museum will be open in time for the summer.
Lincoln Woods State Park
"Lincoln Woods is my favorite place to go to get out in nature. Tons of trails and amazing scenery," remarks a reviewer on Google. "Truly an unforgettable space to go!" For outdoors enthusiasts, this is a must-see spot in the state. Travelers come to Lincoln Wood State Park for a range of nature-based opportunities, from lounging on a beach and swimming in fresh water to fishing for trout, from bouldering to tackling tricky mountain bike trails.
This is also a great location to enjoy a picnic under the shade of a tree, an open-air barbecue, or a horse ride on the 10 miles of bridal paths. Entry at Breakneck Hill is also a fun introduction to the park since visitors have to pass through a covered bridge. Lincoln Woods the oldest state park in Rhode Island. It opened in 1909 on Abraham Lincoln's birthday and has grown to more than 620 acres over time.
Narragansett Town Beach
Narragansett Town Beach is a quintessential Rhode Island beach and one of the best in the Ocean State. It is also large, spreading over 19 acres of waterfront. That means it can handle healthy crowds of up to 5,000 visitors per day. Non-residents must pay a daily fee for parking, ranging from $10 to $15 (depending on the day of the week), and are required to park in a specific lot most of the time.
The last point is stressed by one Google reviewer: "A beautiful beach! Soft sand, wide beach area. Family friendly! You will have to park and walk a bit, unless you happen to be a Narragansett resident." In addition to parking fees, there is a $12 admission charge to get on the beach, which goes toward its maintenance and facilities. The beach technically opens on Memorial Day Weekend and features changing areas, lockers, a section that draws surfers, and clean water that feels like liquid bliss on a hot summer's day.
Newport Mansions
A storied chapter in American history, the Gilded Age lasted from 1870 to 1910. Transportation and industry boomed in the country, spawning a cadre of super-rich families like the Carnegies, Rockefellers, and Vanderbilts. Many spent lavishly on summer homes in Newport, and those homes today are known as the Newport Mansions. "One of the most interesting and fun things to do in Newport RI is to visit these lavish heritage sites to learn about the luxury and excess of the Gilded Age," notes the blog Working Joe Travel.
There are 11 places that fall under the Newport Mansions umbrella, though not all of them are always open at once. They include the Marble House, which is suffused with 500,000 cubic feet of marble. The Elms is filled with statues and tapestries, while Chateau-Sur-Mer is a celebration of Victorian influences, from the architecture to the wallpaper. At the Breakers, expect Italian Renaissance touches and 27 fireplaces.
Norman Bird Sanctuary
A preserve just east of the undeniable French vibes of Newport, this 300-acre slash of wilderness is home to scores of birds and plenty of hiking trails. "Lovely place for walking and birding," explains a Tripadvisor contributor. "Many trails with scenic walks. Lovely to see at different times of the year. Visitor center staff were friendly and informative." Founded in 1949, the Norman Bird Sanctuary places conservation at the core of its mission. It regularly adds bird boxes to the land, restores areas of wild grassland, and acts as a protector of wildlife.
Education is also a key part of the programming, with summer camps and frequent school visits as part of the annual calendar. There are weekly free nature and birding walks (Wednesdays and Sundays, respectively), where naturalists share their deep knowledge with participants as they meander along the trails. Other programs include meditation sessions, geology walks at twilight, and even a workshop on how to make herbal tea.
Providence Children's Museum
Kids can expect plenty of opportunities to play at this hands-on museum. Exhibits at the Providence Children's Museum are designed to engage children first-hand rather than be passive displays that are didactic or anesthetically academic. In "Play Power," aimed at kids aged 5 to 11, visitors build frames that project balls down ramps or mazes, in and out of air tubes, or romp around in a space filled with foam shapes. There is also a hall of mirrors, where onlookers see themselves in fun, oddly comical shapes.
"Water World" is, as its name suggests, a smorgasbord of aquatic adventure. Children will be able to see how water transforms to mist, push balls down a whirling vortex, build a dam with sandbags, and even construct a fountain. "An absolute gem for families looking for an engaging, educational, and fun-filled experience," beams a Google commenter. "From the moment you walk in, the atmosphere is inviting, colorful, and full of energy."
RISD Museum
One of the premier arts schools in the country, the Rhode Island School of Design (often referred to as RISD) counts such luminaries as Dale Chihuly, Kara Walker, and Gus Van Sant among its alums. But you don't need to be a student to benefit from what it offers; the institution is also home to this compact museum. The selection of works is eclectic, which is why travelers will find everything from Asian sculptures to European impressionism.
"This museum was such great value for what is offered," explains a Tripadvisor contributor. "There's SUCH diverse installations with art spanning so many different millennia which I found very cool. Very easy to navigate and it's quiet, peaceful and extremely insightful." Exhibitions are constantly changing. At press time, a show on French wallpaper design explored the intricate, colorful, provocative artistry that coursed through the medium in the 18th and 19th centuries. Another show looked at ceramics from around the world and how demand for them led labor exploitation.
Rustic Tri-View Drive In
"Such an awesome place for a night out, one of the last of its kind," remarks one Google commenter. "Let's all help keep it going for generations to come." A dying breed, the Rustic Tri-View Drive In operates during the warmer months of the year. Located in the north of the state near Woonsocket and the Massachusetts border, the movies it presents tend not to be new releases but old favorites or cult classics. The season typically starts in the spring and runs until fall.
There are three screens here, each showing movies at the same time. The screening season ends in the latter half of October, but the facility does have a Halloween contest shortly beforehand, with costumes judged and the winners getting free tickets. Guests can bring their own food, though classic movie bites are sold on-site — burgers, fries, nachos, pretzels, popcorn, and jalapeño poppers.
St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center
If you only hear the name of this place, you might picture a performance hall or gallery space. However, the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center is a former church and home to the largest collection of frescoes in North America. "Even though we had read about St. Ann before visiting, we still were not prepared for just how beautiful and impressive the frescoes and stained glass of this cathedral are," notes a Tripadvisor contributor. "Having just toured several cathedrals in Europe, it honestly felt like we were back there!"
The frescoes on display are the handiwork of the Italian artist Guido Nincheri, with more than 450 figures exhibited all over the walls and ceiling. Originally hailing from Florence, Nincheri was inspired by the styles of Raphael and Michelangelo. The church was built in the early 1900s by French Canadians living in Rhode Island, with architecture inspired by the French Renaissance and Romanesque vernaculars. In addition to the frescoes, visitors can enjoy seeing more than 40 stained-glass windows designed by French artisans.
Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round
If parents need an extra reason to visit the popular Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round, consider one Tripadvisor review titled "If you do not take your kids here they will hate you." The commenter continues, "My oldest is now 54 years old and still remembers going here. All of my children rode these flying horses for years and still talk about them to this day." The Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round is believed to be the oldest operating carousel in the country, welcoming its first patrons in 1867. Located in a charming seaside neighborhood, the carousel opens on Memorial Day Weekend each season, though initially only on weekends.
Come the middle of June, the summer season gets in full swing, and the carousel opens daily for kids aged 2 to 12. The inside horses cost $1, but the outside horses cost $4 because all those riders can play a ring game where they reach for a ring slung on the side. If they get a brass one, they get a free ride. With the horses arranged at a slight angle, kids on them will feel like they are flying through the air.
WaterFire
This live art installation is the work of Barnaby Evans, an artist who studied at Brown University. It's fitting that one of his seminal works is on display in Providence, home to his alma mater. WaterFire presents a series of live bonfires on three rivers in the city. There are about 80 pyres in all, emitting the heady, seductive scent of burning wood and casting a glow on the river's water, bridges, and boats that carry the participants that light each fire. The whole production is soundtracked by a panoply of global music with religious influences, from Armenian folk melodies to Russian Orthodox-inspired prayer music and Tibetan chanting.
It's an event that this Tripadvisor user greatly enjoyed. "Beautiful show, something unique you do not see everyday. Music, fires on the water, gondolas floating around." WaterFire can trace its origins to the mid-1990s when Evans made his first fire installation. Visitors should aim to attend during one of the full lighting evenings when all the bonfires are lit from shortly after sunset all the way to midnight.
Methodology
For a small state, Rhode Island has a lot to offer. To find the things not to miss, we referred to respected sites, regional blogs like Styled Snapshots, and the official Rhode Island tourism pages. We looked for places that recurred across the various websites and compiled a list that would appeal to different types of visitors, from families to solo travelers and outdoors enthusiasts to history buffs. We also wanted to include places (wherever possible) that could be visited year-round. To ensure our picks were worthy, we found reviews from blogs and sites like Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Google to support our findings, as well as first-hand testimony that could vouch for the appeal of every choice.