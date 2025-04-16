16 Incredible Places In Rhode Island You Need To Visit At Least Once, According To Reviews

The smallest state in the U.S. often sits in the shadow of its larger neighbors, but that does this little slice of New England a considerable disservice. Delightful Rhode Island has a craggy, indented shape, with unspoiled stretches of pristine coast and a longstanding connection to the sea, its hundreds of miles of shore packed into a compact space. It shouldn't come as a great surprise to hear that Rhode Island is commonly known as the Ocean State.

The region was a whaling hub in the 18th century, and shipbuilding was historically an important industry. Fishing remains a key component of the state economy, but away from the water, Rhode Island has plenty to offer visitors. The state is home to prestigious higher-education institutions (including Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design), and there are also areas of wilderness, opulent seaside mansions, and fun island getaways. We've looked at blogs and tourism sites to compile a Little Rhody bucket list.