Are US Airlines Actually Changing Their Accepted Measurements For Carry-Ons In 2026?

Packing for vacation can feel like a stressful minefield. You want to bring everything you might need, but you don't want to lug around multiple suitcases. And with some major U.S. airlines raising checked-bag fees in 2026, it makes financial sense to fit everything into a carry-on. Recently, though, rumors about carry-on rules may have given you pause. First came a viral April Fools' Day joke claiming the TSA would require all carry-ons to be clear. Now, travel expert Samantha Brown is addressing another claim in an Instagram post: that U.S. airlines are changing their carry-on size rules this year to newly include wheels and handles in measurements. However, nothing has actually changed at all.

In her video, Brown says she's been seeing posts suggesting that including wheels and handles is a new policy. It isn't. "This has always been the way," she explains. Carry-on size limits are meant to ensure bags fit in overhead bins — wheels, handles and all — so, of course, every part of the bag has always counted.