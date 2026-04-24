Are US Airlines Actually Changing Their Accepted Measurements For Carry-Ons In 2026?
Packing for vacation can feel like a stressful minefield. You want to bring everything you might need, but you don't want to lug around multiple suitcases. And with some major U.S. airlines raising checked-bag fees in 2026, it makes financial sense to fit everything into a carry-on. Recently, though, rumors about carry-on rules may have given you pause. First came a viral April Fools' Day joke claiming the TSA would require all carry-ons to be clear. Now, travel expert Samantha Brown is addressing another claim in an Instagram post: that U.S. airlines are changing their carry-on size rules this year to newly include wheels and handles in measurements. However, nothing has actually changed at all.
In her video, Brown says she's been seeing posts suggesting that including wheels and handles is a new policy. It isn't. "This has always been the way," she explains. Carry-on size limits are meant to ensure bags fit in overhead bins — wheels, handles and all — so, of course, every part of the bag has always counted.
All about the accepted measurements of carry-on bags
According to U.S. News & World Report, most major airlines — including Alaska, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines, Qantas, and Virgin Atlantic — generally allow carry-ons up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches, including wheels and handles. Southwest, Frontier, and Sun Country allow slightly larger bags of up to 24 x 14 x 10 inches. Some international carriers use dimensions closer to 21.5 x 15.5 x 9 inches.
That said, Samantha Brown, who always has great packing tips, advises travelers not to rush out and replace their luggage right away. Instead, measure your current bag to make sure it fits within airline limits. If you're buying a new one, she suggests bringing a tape measure to double-check the dimensions before making a purchase. What's more, Brown notes an important caveat: strict enforcement.
She says that during busy travel periods — especially summer — airlines are more likely to strictly enforce size limits. And so if you have a bag that expands, it will likely exceed the accepted dimensions. So will stuffing a soft bag until it bulges out. Weight rules can also vary. Most U.S. airlines do not impose a carry-on weight limit, but some — including Hawaiian and Frontier — do. International airlines are more likely to enforce weight restrictions, so it's worth checking your airline's policy before you fly.