These Major US Airlines Are Raising Checked Luggage Prices In 2026

If you're a chronic overpacker, now might be a good time to brush up on savvy strategies for avoiding extra baggage fees. Several major airlines are charging even more for checked bags in 2026. Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have raised prices, and travelers will pay at least $45 for the first checked bag and $55 for the second on many domestic flights within the continental U.S., as well as some shorter international routes. That's a $10 increase per bag. At JetBlue Airways, prices are rising by $4 to $9 for the first checked bag, depending on the route and fare type.

The pricing nuances don't stop there. On United and JetBlue, fees are typically lower if you prepay at least 24 hours before departure. A third checked bag on domestic flights now costs $200 on Delta and United. On many long-haul international flights with those carriers, the first checked bag is still included.

"This is the first time in two years the airline has raised bag fees," United said in a statement (via NBC Chicago). Airlines have also pointed to rising operating costs — especially fuel — as a key factor. Jet fuel prices have surged in recent weeks following the war involving Iran, effectively affecting global oil supplies and driving up costs across the aviation industry. Per Delta, the updates are "part of Delta's ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics."