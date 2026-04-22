Why You Should Be Cautious When Drinking Rainwater While Camping
Camping outdoors is something that may seem pretty straightforward. You find a site, set up a tent, start a campfire, and relax in nature. However, there are some important safety tips that have to be considered, whether it's bear-proofing your campsite to keep yourself and your belongings safe, or using a perimeter alarm around your campsite. You may already be stocking up on safety gear and practicing campfire safety, but one thing you might not have considered is whether rainwater is safe to drink. Short answer: It often isn't, and there are some good reasons why tap or bottled water may be better, despite the fact that rainwater is natural.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fallen rainwater can contain "chemicals like asbestos, lead, or copper". Additionally, the CDC warns that germs, dirt, and even things like bird droppings can get into your rainwater collection. It's not just drinking the rainwater that we're talking about. Using untreated rainwater to brush your teeth or to wash your food or cooking pots and utensils has the possibility of making you sick as well. It's also important to know that the CDC says contaminated water, no matter the source, may be worse for children and the elderly, and those who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.
All about the risks of drinking rainwater while camping
Rain may seem like the purest form of water. You may even find online sources claiming it's healthy for you. One claim is that drinking rainwater can change the pH of your blood and make it more alkaline. However, Healthline points out that nothing you eat or drink will significantly change the pH of your blood, and, in fact, rainwater is usually slightly acidic. While it's smart to be cautious about drinking rainwater, you have to take into account that severe dehydration can also be very dangerous. While rainwater isn't ideal in comparison to tap water or bottled water, which has been treated, it can still be helpful in an emergency situation.
If you don't have a choice, you can treat rainwater for drinking, though the safest option may be more than one type of treatment. CDC has a good chart to help you decide how to proceed and see what type of treatment works for each issue. Your best bet is to bring enough bottled water if you're not going to be near safe tap water, and to consider taking water-treatment options with you for emergencies. Finally, while you're thinking about camping safety, here is a last-minute safety hack that could save your life if you're camping or hiking in the wilderness.