Why You Should Be Cautious When Drinking Rainwater While Camping

Camping outdoors is something that may seem pretty straightforward. You find a site, set up a tent, start a campfire, and relax in nature. However, there are some important safety tips that have to be considered, whether it's bear-proofing your campsite to keep yourself and your belongings safe, or using a perimeter alarm around your campsite. You may already be stocking up on safety gear and practicing campfire safety, but one thing you might not have considered is whether rainwater is safe to drink. Short answer: It often isn't, and there are some good reasons why tap or bottled water may be better, despite the fact that rainwater is natural.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fallen rainwater can contain "chemicals like asbestos, lead, or copper". Additionally, the CDC warns that germs, dirt, and even things like bird droppings can get into your rainwater collection. It's not just drinking the rainwater that we're talking about. Using untreated rainwater to brush your teeth or to wash your food or cooking pots and utensils has the possibility of making you sick as well. It's also important to know that the CDC says contaminated water, no matter the source, may be worse for children and the elderly, and those who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.