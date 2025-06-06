A Search And Rescue Worker's Last-Minute Safety Hack Could Save Your Life Camping Or Hiking In The Wilderness

In addition to your car note, you should always tell someone you trust where you're going to be, how to reach you, and where your car is parked. You can even set up check-in times with a window of a few hours. Discuss with them what to do if they don't hear from you in the allotted time, such as when to contact the park headquarters or emergency services.

In addition, if there is a register spot, like a wooden box, coffee can, or kiosk at the trailhead, you can leave a note with this information inside. It's not a bad idea to print out a number of copies so you have one for your car, one for the trailhead, one for your emergency contact, and one for park services. If you have to register for a permit, you may need to have this information ready anyway, but it's imperative to let the park know where you are. Although there are some disturbing issues with setups like the Half Dome lottery system, they were created to help keep hikers safe.

It's also important to make sure your phone is charged and carry a backup battery. If your phone has an emergency SOS satellite feature, make sure you know how to use it. You can also carry a satellite phone and a personal locator beacon, like the Garmin inReach Mini 2 Lightweight and Compact Satellite Communicator. They can be pricey, but if you're out for a long time, it could save your life.