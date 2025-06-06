A Search And Rescue Worker's Last-Minute Safety Hack Could Save Your Life Camping Or Hiking In The Wilderness
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's easy to get mired down in day-to-day life while stuck at a desk or scrolling endlessly through your phone. A hike in the wilderness can be the perfect way to reconnect with yourself and get away from the mundane. Whether you're heading out in a group or hiking solo for the first time, it's important to take measures to ensure a safe return home. This includes staying in touch with your loved ones, especially if you're thru-hiking for days or weeks at a time. However, there is a last-minute safety hack that could save your life if you get lost or injured. A Reddit user who volunteered with search and rescue (SAR) for years advises leaving information about your itinerary in your car, saying, "If SAR is looking for you, often they'll find your vehicle first."
If your car is in a secure area, it can be left folded on your dashboard, seat, or the car floor so the information isn't visible to thieves. It should contain the names, ages, phone numbers, and experience levels of everyone who is hiking with you. The note should also have your planned route, your expected return time and date, any area you plan to stop, and everyone's emergency contact information.
Keeping yourself safe on wilderness hikes
In addition to your car note, you should always tell someone you trust where you're going to be, how to reach you, and where your car is parked. You can even set up check-in times with a window of a few hours. Discuss with them what to do if they don't hear from you in the allotted time, such as when to contact the park headquarters or emergency services.
In addition, if there is a register spot, like a wooden box, coffee can, or kiosk at the trailhead, you can leave a note with this information inside. It's not a bad idea to print out a number of copies so you have one for your car, one for the trailhead, one for your emergency contact, and one for park services. If you have to register for a permit, you may need to have this information ready anyway, but it's imperative to let the park know where you are. Although there are some disturbing issues with setups like the Half Dome lottery system, they were created to help keep hikers safe.
It's also important to make sure your phone is charged and carry a backup battery. If your phone has an emergency SOS satellite feature, make sure you know how to use it. You can also carry a satellite phone and a personal locator beacon, like the Garmin inReach Mini 2 Lightweight and Compact Satellite Communicator. They can be pricey, but if you're out for a long time, it could save your life.