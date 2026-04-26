This Dreamy Cayman Islands Beach Is A Caribbean Vacation Haven For Clear Water, White Sand, And Few Crowds

Grand Cayman, located south of Cuba, is a world-class destination with all of the Caribbean charm vacationers dream of. Although many travelers congregate around popular spots like George Town and Seven Mile Beach, Rum Point is a secluded paradise with crystalline waters and ivory sand that shouldn't be overlooked.

A trip to Rum Point guarantees relaxation. The waters are calm, warm year-round, and have a transparent turquoise hue that rivals the Mediterranean. The white sand is pillow-soft and scattered with a selection of cabanas, hammocks, and lounge chairs for on-site day rentals. Although you can have a wonderful time without leaving land, snorkeling is one of the top activities at Rum Point. Swimmers are welcome to explore unique underwater ecosystems and glide along schools of colorful fish.

The best time of year to visit Rum Point is from December to April, when the weather is dry and temperatures are consistently in the high 60s to 80s. This is peak tourism season, which only adds to the appeal of Rum Point, located outside the main tourist hubs. Grand Cayman is unfortunately prone to hurricanes, so it is best to avoid traveling to the island during the peak of Atlantic hurricane season from mid-August to mid-October. Hurricane season spans into June and July, but a tropical cyclone during this time is less likely.