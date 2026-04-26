This Dreamy Cayman Islands Beach Is A Caribbean Vacation Haven For Clear Water, White Sand, And Few Crowds
Grand Cayman, located south of Cuba, is a world-class destination with all of the Caribbean charm vacationers dream of. Although many travelers congregate around popular spots like George Town and Seven Mile Beach, Rum Point is a secluded paradise with crystalline waters and ivory sand that shouldn't be overlooked.
A trip to Rum Point guarantees relaxation. The waters are calm, warm year-round, and have a transparent turquoise hue that rivals the Mediterranean. The white sand is pillow-soft and scattered with a selection of cabanas, hammocks, and lounge chairs for on-site day rentals. Although you can have a wonderful time without leaving land, snorkeling is one of the top activities at Rum Point. Swimmers are welcome to explore unique underwater ecosystems and glide along schools of colorful fish.
The best time of year to visit Rum Point is from December to April, when the weather is dry and temperatures are consistently in the high 60s to 80s. This is peak tourism season, which only adds to the appeal of Rum Point, located outside the main tourist hubs. Grand Cayman is unfortunately prone to hurricanes, so it is best to avoid traveling to the island during the peak of Atlantic hurricane season from mid-August to mid-October. Hurricane season spans into June and July, but a tropical cyclone during this time is less likely.
What to do at Rum Point, Grand Cayman
The warm, sandy beaches of Rum Point are a major highlight of the destination, with Cayman Vacations crowning the sand "the softest in all of Grand Cayman." Daybeds, cabanas, lounge chairs, and umbrellas can be rented from the Rum Point Club. Alternatively, beachgoers are welcome to bring their own towels and lounge essentials to the public beach.
Swimmers at Rum Point can observe local sea life, including angelfish, green sea turtles, blue tang, trumpetfish, and even stingrays in the nearby marine and coral gardens. You can either bring your own gear or rent it from vendors along the shore. Those who want to take a deeper dive can also scuba near Rum Point. Although the water directly off the point is shallow, a steep drop known as the North Wall is perfect for thrill-seekers looking to go a bit deeper into the Caribbean.
Beyond snorkeling and swimming, Rum Point offers a host of marine activities, including jet skiing, kayaking, and paddle boarding, all of which can be rented on-site at the Rum Point Club. If you're feeling more adventurous and want to get away from the shore, visitors are welcome to embark on a sunset sail, a bioluminescence night cruise, or even a trip to the popular Stingray City, which is ranked among the 10 best things to do in the Cayman Islands.
Avoiding crowds and staying in Rum Point
Certain parts of Grand Cayman are notoriously busy with tourists and cruise-goers congregating around large port areas. Although there are some hacks to avoid cruise ship crowds on your Grand Cayman vacation, you don't need to worry about dodging hordes of vacationers at Rum Point. This beach remains quiet due to its secluded location on the north side of the island.
Although you can certainly take a day trip to Rum Point, we recommend staying a night or even basing your Grand Cayman vacation here to fully enjoy this tranquil beach paradise. The Rum Point Resort is popular if you're seeking a retreat — it offers an on-site spa and restaurant among its selection of suites. However, Rum Point vacationers can also choose a vacation rental in the area through sites like VRBO. The Retreat at Rum Point offers beachfront condo rentals. And if you want to broaden your search beyond Rum Point, there are plenty more stunning resorts to stay at in the Cayman Islands.
The closest airport to Rum Point is Owen Roberts International Airport in George Town, Grand Cayman. Although you can rent a car and drive about 50 minutes to reach Rum Point, the best mode of transportation is the ferry out of Camana Bay. The ferry reaches the Kaibo Yacht Club in under 30 minutes, where you can then walk 25 minutes to Rum Point or call a taxi.