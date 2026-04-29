The Unwritten Road Trip Rule For Stopping At Wawa
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With more than 1,000 stores in its chain, there's a good chance a Wawa station will end up as a quick stop on your next U.S. road trip. Known for its reasonable prices and long list of tasty roadside snacks, it's no wonder Wawa is one of Reddit users' top 10 favorite gas stations in the United States. But before you step inside and take your place at the nearest ordering kiosk, don't miss out on the unspoken rule of Wawa: holding the door open for the next guest. The vast majority of the time, someone will hold the door open for you, so it's only polite to pay the door-holding vibes forward for the next guy or gal to walk through the entrance.
Wawa's door-opening culture is a fact of life to folks who frequent these stores, with many online fans of the store sharing their appreciation for the reminder of humanity's better angels. Sure, the door-holding rotation can get a little complicated when the timing gets off, like when two patrons arrive at the door simultaneously, leading to an awkward standoff. But door-holding diplomacy typically reigns supreme, and most folks seem to appreciate the chance to slow down, smile, and share a friendly moment with their fellow Wawa patrons. As one particularly content Wawa shopper reflected in a Reddit post expressing appreciation for Wawa's door-holding and general culture of politeness, "In a fast-paced world, these small acts of kindness make a significant impact."
The Wawa politeness ends in the parking lot
Be sure to soak in the warm rays of all that positive Wawa door-holding energy while it lasts, because all bets are off once you hit the Wawa parking lot. Call it the great paradox of Wawa, but many frequenters of the chain say the same folks who held the door for you just a few moments before buckling up and putting their car in gear are every bit as likely to flip you the bird or drive recklessly.
Expressing a refrain so common that it's become something of an aphorism in response to one Redditor's praise of Wawa door culture, another Wawa patron chimed in, "Wawa is the only place where the same person will hold the door for you and then try to run you over in the parking lot." Descriptions of the Wawa parking lot experience paint a colorful, almost "Mad Max"-ian picture of road rage and near-fisticuffs. But anytime the Wawa parking lot gets you down, just take a glance at the Wawa door and remember it's all part of the circle of Wawa life.