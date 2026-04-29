The Unwritten Road Trip Rule For Stopping At Wawa

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With more than 1,000 stores in its chain, there's a good chance a Wawa station will end up as a quick stop on your next U.S. road trip. Known for its reasonable prices and long list of tasty roadside snacks, it's no wonder Wawa is one of Reddit users' top 10 favorite gas stations in the United States. But before you step inside and take your place at the nearest ordering kiosk, don't miss out on the unspoken rule of Wawa: holding the door open for the next guest. The vast majority of the time, someone will hold the door open for you, so it's only polite to pay the door-holding vibes forward for the next guy or gal to walk through the entrance.

Wawa's door-opening culture is a fact of life to folks who frequent these stores, with many online fans of the store sharing their appreciation for the reminder of humanity's better angels. Sure, the door-holding rotation can get a little complicated when the timing gets off, like when two patrons arrive at the door simultaneously, leading to an awkward standoff. But door-holding diplomacy typically reigns supreme, and most folks seem to appreciate the chance to slow down, smile, and share a friendly moment with their fellow Wawa patrons. As one particularly content Wawa shopper reflected in a Reddit post expressing appreciation for Wawa's door-holding and general culture of politeness, "In a fast-paced world, these small acts of kindness make a significant impact."