The Right Way To Read Hotel Reviews If You Don't Want To Be Misled By Fake Ratings

Everyone has different criteria when booking a hotel. For some, it's about the amenities and the thread count, while for others, it's about the location and the vibe. But there's a common thread that links nearly all: checking online reviews. In 2024, Accor released a study saying 97% of travelers have looked at reviews to decide on a hotel (via Business Traveler), which makes reviews and ratings a powerful influence in deciding travel plans.

With the rise of AI, the line between real and fake is blurring exponentially, as our world basically becomes "The Matrix" (but without the cool trench coats or sunglasses). This is also true with online reviews. Now, among all the reviews written by real people who actually stayed in a hotel, you're likely to come across AI slop describing a "hidden gem with spectacular views" or the harder-to-spot fake reviews written by humans. Reviews have become fundamental in generating bookings and building a hotel's reputation, so fake reviews can help (or hurt) a business by affecting ratings.

Some hotels use AI reviews to boost their profiles, while others offer real visitors incentives to leave positive feedback, or even use review farms to pay a large number of people to give higher ratings. Fake reviews are such a problem that in 2026, Italy passed a law cracking down on them by allowing reviews to only be posted within 30 days of someone's stay and by banning incentives or money in exchange for positive reviews. But fear not if you're not traveling to Italy any time soon, since there are some tell-tale signs to help you detect fake ratings before you book your next hotel.