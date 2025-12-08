Travel reviews are to the modern traveler what stars were to the ancient explorer. Today, hearing from others in the travel community helps us map our way across the globe — in fact, one of the most common mistakes when booking a hotel is failing to check reviews from trustworthy sites. One such platform the world turns to is Tripadvisor, where millions of users converge to exchange thoughts and ideas about all things travel, ranging from hotel bookings to city tours, restaurant choices, and everything in between. While the forum thrives on this collective passion for travel that nearly 300 million of its users share, it is also plagued by a strange trend messing with travel reviews — overhyping locations. In an age when online reputation can make or break a business, all sorts of fabricated posts are thrown into the mix to either pull up or drag down listings.

For everyday users planning a trip with help from the best travel tips found on Tripadvisor, this poses a genuine risk. While the company has multiple layers of checks and balances to weed out the fakes, many inauthentic posts manage to slip under the radar. According to Tripadvisor's Transparency Report, about 8% of the 31.1 million reviews submitted in 2024 were flagged as fake. "We are the first to admit that we're never going to reach absolute perfection ... We might not catch [a fake] the first time, but we'll catch it eventually," Becky Foley, senior management at the travel company, told CNBC. Here are some easy ways to spot fake Tripadvisor reviews so you can make your next booking with confidence.