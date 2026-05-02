Sandwiched Between Tampa And Sarasota Is A Master-Planned Suburb With Resort-Style Living And Parks

Located in Parrish, Florida, North River Ranch is a master-planned suburb supporting a thriving community of new residents. Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a developer in Manatee and Sarasota counties, designed the suburb to feel like a small community near major tourism hotspots including Tampa, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg. The area comprises 2,600 acres, with plans to develop roughly 6,000 homes that range from apartments to townhouses and single-family homes.

North River Ranch was designed with walkability in mind, which is why on-site shopping and dining were built into the community. With leisure and convenience at the forefront of its development plan, North River Ranch is an especially desirable community for retirees. It is also suitable for families, as there are on-site schools and even a new hospital. There are several different neighborhoods within the suburb that are complete with spacious parks and outdoor trails, including Wildleaf, Longmeadow, Crescent Creek, Riverfield, Highview, and Brightwood, with more to come. They all have their own unique charm, presenting potential home buyers with options to match their lifestyle. The builders for each neighborhood are different, so it is important to take this into consideration when choosing which neighborhood may be best for you.

For those wanting to visit this community located between Tampa and Sarasota, it is just a 45-minute drive from the Tampa International Airport. The smaller Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is a little closer, with just a 35-minute drive to North River Ranch, but flight offerings from the air hub are much more limited. A visit to North River would be best paired with a vacation to the many nearby attractions and tourism spots in Parrish and its surrounding cities.