The Most Scenic Trails In Florida (From Serene Boardwalks To Jungle Paths), According To Travelers

The Sunshine State has long attracted travelers in search of the good life. Florida boasts over 8,000 miles of coastline, with beaches in all corners, including America's best-rated beach for 2025. Fans of marine life will find a number of the best snorkeling destinations in the U.S. within the state, and seas that remain warm enough year-round for swimming. But Florida isn't all about the water. The state is home to many theme parks and resorts around Orlando, an artsy neighborhood in Miami, and also generous areas of wilderness in its interior.

Hikers won't have to work hard to find beautiful trails up and down the state. In fact, there are 1,300 trails across Florida, including the Florida Trail (officially known as the Florida National Scenic Trail), which winds its way through 1,500 miles of the state's terrain. We scoured Florida's official tourism site and blogs such as Florida Hikes to come up with the most scenic ones.