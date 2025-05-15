The Most Scenic Trails In Florida (From Serene Boardwalks To Jungle Paths), According To Travelers
The Sunshine State has long attracted travelers in search of the good life. Florida boasts over 8,000 miles of coastline, with beaches in all corners, including America's best-rated beach for 2025. Fans of marine life will find a number of the best snorkeling destinations in the U.S. within the state, and seas that remain warm enough year-round for swimming. But Florida isn't all about the water. The state is home to many theme parks and resorts around Orlando, an artsy neighborhood in Miami, and also generous areas of wilderness in its interior.
Hikers won't have to work hard to find beautiful trails up and down the state. In fact, there are 1,300 trails across Florida, including the Florida Trail (officially known as the Florida National Scenic Trail), which winds its way through 1,500 miles of the state's terrain. We scoured Florida's official tourism site and blogs such as Florida Hikes to come up with the most scenic ones.
Alaqua Trail, Eglin Air Force Base
Eglin Air Force Base sits next to Destin's airport in the Florida Panhandle and is home to a number of different Air Force battalions and groups. But parts of it are accessible to people who aren't serving, including the Alaqua Trail. The trail is actually part of the Florida Trail, and hikers on it must buy a permit to hike through the section that winds through the base. Once the paperwork is taken care of, hikers will be able to enjoy some beautiful old-growth forest.
Among trees like wizened magnolia towers and stately beech trees, walkers might feel like they are in some secluded realm. The sections of forest alternate between areas of floodplain, and there are also hills where pitcher plants tumble down the slopes. While peace and quiet are a typical part of the experience, hikers might be stirred from their reverie by aircraft roaring overhead or the sounds of explosions during training maneuvers. Fear not, stick to the trail, which is about 13 miles long, and you will be fine.
Anhinga Trail, Everglades National Park
"The best nature trail I have visited for a long time," declares a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Flat accessible trail/all paved or wood boardwalk. Bird watching, gator watching, flora and fauna were extraordinary!" The short stretch — it is less than one mile round-trip — means that this walk can be done by visitors of varying ages and abilities. It is located within Everglades National Park, where backroads offer uncrowded and up-close wildlife views.
But even on this brief excursion, visitors will be able to see plenty of wildlife. The boardwalk rumbles around a marsh area, and in the waters below, travelers might catch sight of alligators, turtles, herons, and anhingas, for whom the trail is named. Close by, and even shorter than the Anhinga Trail, the Gumbo Limbo Trail weaves through a jungle-esque thicket of trees.
Aucilla Sinks Trail, Middle Aucilla Wildlife Management Area
Walk along this trail southeast of Tallahassee, and you might feel like you have disappeared back in time. That is because the trail follows the Aucilla River, bouncing along for a bit more than four miles, and tells a story that stretches back many centuries. The water runs as a normal river would, and then suddenly, giant sinkholes might appear in the ground, because the karst limestone there has eroded and collapsed in sections. The river flows up and down in the gaps, like an aquatic rollercoaster.
The Aucilla Sinks Trail is part of the Florida Trail, and the forest around it feels old and full of tales. An old knife, made of a mastodon tusk, was found in one of these sinkholes, and while travelers on the trail are unlikely to come across such a momentous find, it is fascinating to think that humans lived in these environs thousands of years ago. This hike is, a Google reviewer notes, "basically a walk back in time by 40 million years."
Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
In a slash of nature near Naples, wildlife and old-growth bald cypress trees populate the vistas. "One of the most beautiful sanctuaries I've been to in FL," opines a commentator on Google. "I loved the boardwalk along the entire place allowing nature to be untouched by the visitors." It only takes about 30 minutes by car from Naples to reach this sanctuary. Once there, visitors will feel as though they have left urban existence far behind. This destination is especially notable for its old-growth bald cypress expanses, the largest forest of its type on the continent.
Central to any experience at the sanctuary is the boardwalk. Stretching for a little over two miles, it allows travelers a comfortable route from which they can spy otters, raptors, songbirds, alligators, and deer. This slice of wilderness expands over 13,000 acres in the west of the Everglades, and in addition to the bald cypress forests, visitors will experience wetlands and might spot wood storks (which are endangered), ibis, cranes, and panthers.
Big Shoals Trail, Big Shoals State Park
If you are the kind of outdoors person who likes the sound of crisp, gurgling water, then the Big Shoals Trail is for you. This hike will bring travelers to the most powerful whitewater rapids in the state, and promises a soothing soundtrack of burbling H2O along the way, as this Tripadvisor commenter explains. "From upstate NY, now living in Jacksonville. Was so delighted to happen upon Big Shoals. I have missed the sound of rapid streams." The trail sits in the center of the state, not far from the border with Georgia.
Another leg of the Florida Trail, Big Shoals Trail, features sections shaded by trees as it traces the flow of the Suwannee River. The highlight of this 4.6-mile walk is to lay eyes on the only Class III rapids in the state, the Big Shoals rapids, which form where there is a healthy enough water level in the river. Elsewhere in the state park, travelers will also be able to see grand limestone bluffs, some of which climb almost 100 feet above the river.
Bulow Woods Trail, Bulow Creek State Park
"I hiked the main trail for over 4 1/2 mi and it was very interesting with all the wildlife out in the swampy areas," relays a Google contributor. "Crabs were coming to the surface in a moving water mass under the bridge." Woods and marshes are the lure of this walk, about a 30-minute drive north of Daytona Beach. Two trails slice through the park. The Bulow Wood Trail, the main one, is nearly seven miles in length and travels in one direction, rather than forming a convenient loop.
Take it, and you will pass through oak woods, pine forests, and salty marshes, scenery that has changed little since the times when the Seminole peoples were the only inhabitants in the area. Another piece of historical trivia marks this trail, with the Fairchild Oak tree, which rises above the southern end of the trail, believed to be about 600 years old. The park's other hike, the Wahlin Trail, is a short loop hike, less than 0.5 miles in length, that descends into a ravine.
Citrus Loops, Withlacoochee State Forest
There are a number of hiking loops in this forest west of Orlando. "Absolutely beautiful park with lots of trails and plenty of caves to explore," mentions a contributor on Google. There are actually four hiking loops in this forest, ranging in length from 6.7 miles to 13.3 miles. Each one is designated a letter — A, B, C, D — but collectively they are known as the Citrus Hiking Trails, or Citrus Loops. All hikes start from two points, Holder Mine and Mutual Mine Recreation Area Trailheads.
What can travelers expect to see along the way when tackling one or more loops? A range of flora, from pine trees to sections of scrub, and animals such as woodpeckers, turkeys, and deer. You might also come across sinkholes, dark caverns, and steep, rugged ascents. These are not trails for beginners, and while they also aren't the kinds of trails you'll find in U.S. national parks that are only for experienced hikers, they can be challenging, with uneven surfaces ripping through dense woods.
Dune Ridge Trail, Little Talbot Island State Park
"Beautiful and more importantly UNCROWDED. I enjoy hiking the shaded trail and ending with a walk on the beach," mentions a Google commenter. Little Talbot Island lives in the north of the state, northeast of Jacksonville, opening out onto the Atlantic. The 4-mile Dune Ridge Trail spends half of its existence in the cooling confines of a maritime forest. Walk among oak trees whose branches support delicate wisps of Spanish moss, or enjoy the scents emanating from pine and magnolia trees.
Other highlights include the cedar and bay trees, and sturdy clumps of palmetto. Eventually, the trail pushes out toward wavy dunes, and the silence of the forest yields to the hum and roar of the surf. The second half of the trail edges the sea, and you can look for shells, fish skeletons, or look out for ospreys or dolphins.
Gator Lake Trail, St. Andrews State Park
You don't need to be a genius to guess the main attraction of this hike. The Gator Lake Trail does indeed bring alligators into focus, though visitors are also likely to see herons and other wildlife. The lake isn't natural, but was built as part of a project undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1930s. At that time, the St. Andrew channel was dredged, resulting in this lake in the state's Panhandle.
Today, almost a century later, the park's coastal and forest environments are home to many different creatures. The alligators and blue herons are evident, and you will likely see them, as well as rosemary scrub, while taking the Gator Lake Trail. The forests around the lake also teem with many other fauna. Look carefully and you might spot snowy egrets, Cooper's hawks, and even bald eagles. At sea level, soft-shelled turtles and salt marsh snakes live within this rich coastal environment.
Highlands Hammock State Park
There is a certain unfussy ease to this park in the middle of the state. The park's boardwalk that sits above a cypress swamp is a great way to experience a classic Floridian ecosystem, and for guests like this Tripadvisor contributor, a window into the past. "The trails of varying length take you back to the Florida pre-development...lush forests that are beautiful...a must-do experience...a couple of hours well spent." The park claims to lead the way in terms of rare and endemic flora and fauna among Florida's state parks.
There are nine trails in all, and if you keep your eyes peeled, you might spot black bears or Florida panthers while admiring stately oak trees that somehow thrive in the damp, tight climate. While one trail leading deep into the cypress swamp was closed for repairs at press time, the boardwalk remains open and allows visitors to experience an elevated perch from which to soak in the authentic, timeless, natural vibes.
Kitching Creek Nature Trail, Jonathan Dickinson State Park
"Had a great time walking this trail and the paths that connect to it," remarks a commenter on Google. "Seen lots of wildlife and birds." Plants and trees pepper the trail at this park near Jupiter Island. The route itself is an easy excursion, 1.25 miles in length and shaped as a loop circuit. The path traces an offshoot of the Loxahatchee River and gently tramples through woods of pine trees.
Travelers will find much to see along the way. Saw palmetto, a palm with clumping fronds and thick leaves, is a common sight on the walk. Bald cypress trees grow in the shallows of the marshes and creeks, sometimes climbing as tall as 100 feet. Flowers, such as pink orchids or the white tarflowers, add a different visual element to the scenery, while the scent of pine hovers in the air. Visitors will probably hear the woodpecker before seeing it, and in the hours of night, deer and bobcats roam around the park.
Loop Trail, Black Bear Wilderness Area
Though this spot is a little far to easily be one of the incredible things to do in and around Orlando, other than visiting Disney, it can make for a fun day trip from the city. Spread across more than 1,500 acres of Seminole County, Black Bear Wilderness Area offers visitors a range of ecosystems, from woods that exist in watery realms, to swamps of cypress trees, to prairies that seem forever damp. Swallow-tailed kites soar in the sky overhead, while the Florida black bear carouses around the area's environments.
The main hike is the 7-mile trail, a loop route along the St. Johns River. Thanks to the boardwalk parts, visitors can walk above areas of water, and hopefully spot otters and alligators. The trail is bumpy and rough at times, with exposed tree roots regular hazards along the way. But the exertion, as this Google commenter relays, is worth it. "An amazing hidden treasure! As a Florida native, I've never seen so much wildlife on a hike, much less in the middle of the day. We encountered over 15 boars, at least 6 alligators, and many box turtles, herons, woodpeckers, and hawks."
Port Bougainville Trail, Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park
Out in the Keys, as Florida slowly fades into the Gulf of Mexico, travelers to Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park can experience the largest tract of West Indian hardwood trees found in the Lower 48. The park first opened in 1982, named for an environmental champion in the region, and unfurls across 2,400 acres in the northern part of Key Largo. While the Keys promote their riches in the reefs offshore, Key Largo has carved out a name for its land fauna.
There is a great variety of tree species on the island, with 80 different types within the park. "Nice place to walk although can be muddy/impassable after rain at end of loop," notes a Google contributor. "About 2.5 miles total loop. Natural and paved trails through mangroves." While one section of the trail becomes off-limits after heavy rain, the rest of the trail will be navigable. In addition to the hardwoods, expect to see wild cotton, cactus, butterflies, crocodiles, cuckoos, and tree snails that feast on tree bark.
Prairie Lakes Loops, Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area
At this terrain near the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in central Florida, open prairies and oak-covered in moss fill the vistas. "Beautiful area comprised of oak hammocks, cypress heads, and grassy areas," explains a Google reviewer. Part of the Florida Trail, the trail has two loops that can be combined into a type of figure-8, creating a larger circuit between Lake Jackson and Lake Marian. Expect to see long views of flat land, the uniformity of the scene broken by slender trees that reach up to the sky.
When tackling the north and south loop together, this is a long hike, about 11 miles in total. The wildlife area is a haunt for visitors that like to fish, hunt, enjoy some birdwatching, or ride horses. Hikers also frequent this land, which was once part of a large, open cattle ranch, but today comprises 60,000 acres of wilderness.
Seabranch Preserve State Park
Separated from the northern part of Jupiter Island by the slender Great Pocket channel, this park presents wildly varied terrain. Depending on which loop hikers follow, they will encounter pine forests or areas of swamp. "Very nice hiking and definitely feels like you're in the wilderness," notes a Google reviewer. There are about six miles of trails that weave throughout the park. All are folded into loop circuits, of which there are three — north, east, and south.
The north and south loops feel classically Floridian, with scrub sand pines and areas of soft sand prevalent throughout the hikes. On the east loop, the terrain is altogether different. There, hikers can gaze at cabbage palms, saw palmetto, and bay trees. A special treat for visitors on the east loop is the chance to explore a baygall swamp, a natural wetland environment that is usually densely packed and hard to access on foot.
Torreya Challenge Loop, Torreya State Park
West of Tallahassee, Torreya State Park covers almost 14,000 acres of wilderness by the Apalachicola River. This hike is one of two large loops in the park, and it is a tough slog. Travelers can expect a real workout as this hike has large elevation gains. The Challenge Loop is almost 13 miles long, and the path is not paved. The terrain can be rough, slippery, and hard on the calves, but the hike does promise some beautiful river vistas and the chance to be immersed in a dense forest.
You may have to cross over streams or scramble up and down clay cliffs. You will wind your way between magnolia and hickory trees, and perhaps see the bright red flowers of coral beans. The trail will rise and fall through ravines, reach out to plateaus, and feature long, steady climbs. But the chance to be fully immersed in nature is special.
Methodology
Florida may get plaudits for its sun, sea, and sand, but the state is also a paradise for hikers. To find the most scenic trails around the Sunshine State, we carefully scrutinized Florida Hikes, a site that specializes in hikes in the state. We also looked through pages of Florida's official tourism site, identifying hikes that really stood out. To make a list that has utility for all travelers, we finalized choices that were all over the state and that would appeal to hikers of varying skill levels. Wherever possible, we included testimony from hikers pulled from sites like Google and Tripadvisor, so that you, the reader, can have a sense of what to look forward to when you tackle one of these hikes.