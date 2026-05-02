Minnesota's Once-Thriving Military Outpost Is Now A State Park With Camping And Trails

Fort Ridgely State Park is about as peaceful as it gets. This 478-acre swathe of woods and prairie feels far from modern society, and even today, more than 170 years after its construction, the former outpost remains pretty isolated in the Minnesota countryside. History buffs can almost imagine what this place felt like in 1853, when U.S. soldiers were first garrisoned here and the fort marked an edge of westward expansion.

Ridgely is now an outdoor playground, with a nice range of activities for road trippers willing to make the trip. Much of the fort is now in ruins, with former rooms outlined in stone masonry. All that remains of the original settlement is the commissary building, which once contained an interpretive center that has since been closed. One of the best parts of the park is its modest campground, which has 15 sites with electrical hookups and 33 drive-in sites. In some spots, you're even allowed to string up a hammock between trees. The landscape has remained largely unchanged, and an overnight adventure here offers some idea what pioneers experienced in the 1800s — although the modern shower building is a convenient 21st-century touch.

The state park is a prudent place to stop on a Minnesota road trip. Minnesota is the breathtaking and scenic "Land of 10,000 Lakes," with America's safest roads, and Fort Ridley is an economical place to camp out between Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The former is less than two hours away by car, and the small downtown of Fairfax is just 6 miles down the road.