One Of The Midwest's Artsiest Cities Is A South Dakota Gem Full Of Parks, Trails, And Waterfalls
It makes sense that South Dakota is known more for its famous tourist attractions and outdoor charm than city living. After all, this state on the western edge of the Midwest boasts some of the most iconic outdoor sites in the country, such as Devil's Tower, Badlands National Park, the Black Hills, and Mt. Rushmore. That said, Sioux Falls, South Dakota's largest city, is well worth a visit on its own merits.
Over 200,000 people call this laid-back and affordable town home – a good 30% of the state's population — and for good reason. In 2024, Sioux Falls landed on Livability's Top 100 Places to Live. Known for its spacious parks, charming downtown, thriving arts scene, and yes, waterfalls, the secret of the city's splendors is out. Now, people are flocking to the metropolitan area that offers a taste of urban culture mixed with small town warmth, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest.
A cool town surrounded by outdoor wonder
Situated in an area of rolling hills on the Great Plains, Sioux Falls is a city that's very easy on the eyes. The town was built at the confluence of Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River, two gorgeous waterways that add so much to the town's charm. Wherever you are, nature is just a stone's throw away. Nowhere is this more apparent than Falls Park, the 120-acre expanse featuring numerous cascades that has come to define the town. Sioux Falls is also served by the Big Sioux River Recreation Trail and Greenway, which features 34 miles of bike trails open to the public. If you're keen to hit this on two wheels, it's possible to rent bicycles downtown.
The Big Sioux River offers myriad options for water-based activities. Bordered in parts by surreal stone formations, the river is an ideal destination for kayakers. In the summer, loads of locals beat the heat by floating the Big Sioux on tubes. It's also a great place to cast a line, as the river hosts healthy populations of walleye, northern pike, smallmouth bass, and catfish.
Sioux Falls makes a great home base for exploring the region, including a visit to a town with a population of just one. Palisades State Park draws bicyclers, rock climbers, and kayakers with its sheer Sioux quartzite cliffs overlooking the rushing waters of Split Rock Creek. It's also a haven for birdwatchers. For great hiking action, check out Good Earth State Park, Great Bear Recreation Park, or Newton Hills State Park. All of these parks feature numerous trails and are within a 30-minute drive of the city.
Culture and affordability
One of the most attractive things about Sioux Falls is its low cost of living. According to a Reader's Digest study, it's the No. 1 most affordable U.S. city for working adults. This not only attracts residents but also visitors since the fact that it's easier on the wallet than many other destinations means that your dollar will stretch a bit further in town.
The city also punches well above its weight when it comes to culture, sporting a thriving local arts scene. The Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavillion combines eight galleries focusing on the works of regional artists, while the city's SculptureWalk features 80 unique works placed throughout the city that change every year. For a dose of history, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum for its revolving exhibits focusing on western Great Plains history and culture, or check out the Pettigrew Home and Museum. Established by former U.S. Senator Richard F. Pettigrew, this Queen Anne-style house is now home to artifacts from around the world.
When it comes to food and drink, downtown Sioux Falls delivers. The city is packed with over 750 eateries, making it one of the best places in the region to sit down for a good meal. For classic American fare, check out the sleek and retro Phillips Avenue Diner, or head to Grille 26 for contemporary-inspired dishes. For great pizzas, burgers, and fish tacos, MacKenzie River can't be beat. If you're in the mood for a bit of sophistication, slip in for a cocktail at the Treasury at the Hotel on Phillips or 22Ten. Sioux Falls is also a great beer city, with a treasure trove of breweries such as WoodGrain, Lupulin, the Crooked Pint Alehouse, and Taphouse 41.