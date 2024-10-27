One Of The Midwest's Artsiest Cities Is A South Dakota Gem Full Of Parks, Trails, And Waterfalls

One of the most attractive things about Sioux Falls is its low cost of living. According to a Reader's Digest study, it's the No. 1 most affordable U.S. city for working adults. This not only attracts residents but also visitors since the fact that it's easier on the wallet than many other destinations means that your dollar will stretch a bit further in town.

The city also punches well above its weight when it comes to culture, sporting a thriving local arts scene. The Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavillion combines eight galleries focusing on the works of regional artists, while the city's SculptureWalk features 80 unique works placed throughout the city that change every year. For a dose of history, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum for its revolving exhibits focusing on western Great Plains history and culture, or check out the Pettigrew Home and Museum. Established by former U.S. Senator Richard F. Pettigrew, this Queen Anne-style house is now home to artifacts from around the world.

When it comes to food and drink, downtown Sioux Falls delivers. The city is packed with over 750 eateries, making it one of the best places in the region to sit down for a good meal. For classic American fare, check out the sleek and retro Phillips Avenue Diner, or head to Grille 26 for contemporary-inspired dishes. For great pizzas, burgers, and fish tacos, MacKenzie River can't be beat. If you're in the mood for a bit of sophistication, slip in for a cocktail at the Treasury at the Hotel on Phillips or 22Ten. Sioux Falls is also a great beer city, with a treasure trove of breweries such as WoodGrain, Lupulin, the Crooked Pint Alehouse, and Taphouse 41.

