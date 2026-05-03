The Iconic Colorado Water Park That's Reopening In Summer 2026 With Brand New Attractions

During Colorado's generally warm and sunny summers, water parks are refreshing oases for both visitors and residents, offering hours of splash-filled entertainment. Colorado has a number of water parks, but 70-acre Water World is its largest. And in 2026, it's actually one of 20 contenders vying for USA Today's 10Best Outdoor Water Parks in America.

Conveniently located just 11 miles north of Denver, the park has been drawing visitors for more than 45 years. In summer 2026, Water World is introducing Summit Canyon, a reconstructed 3-acre zone with three separate tiers of attractions and amenities, including pools, slides, restaurants, and leisure areas. To whet the public's appetite, Water World shared this message with 9News: "Get ready to trek over tumbling waters, rush down avalanche-speed slides, unwind by peaceful shores, and discover new ways to play in Colorado's biggest waterpark."

Summit Canyon will offer thrills and relaxation for guests of all ages and inclinations, from tiny thrill seekers to mature sunbathers and everything in between. It has several additional child pools with slides, spray features, and play areas. One of these is Creekside Crossing, an obstacle course with lily pads and floating logs where kids can practice their navigation and balance skills. Further up the canyon is the Lookout Tower, which is now Water World's tallest structure. This is the starting point of four new high-speed slides: two tube rides and two body slides, one with a death-defying drop capsule (a section with a near-vertical fall). When it's time to unwind, the waterlogged and weary can head to Emerald Lake, a new leisure pool and lounging area with chairs and umbrellas.