The Iconic Colorado Water Park That's Reopening In Summer 2026 With Brand New Attractions
During Colorado's generally warm and sunny summers, water parks are refreshing oases for both visitors and residents, offering hours of splash-filled entertainment. Colorado has a number of water parks, but 70-acre Water World is its largest. And in 2026, it's actually one of 20 contenders vying for USA Today's 10Best Outdoor Water Parks in America.
Conveniently located just 11 miles north of Denver, the park has been drawing visitors for more than 45 years. In summer 2026, Water World is introducing Summit Canyon, a reconstructed 3-acre zone with three separate tiers of attractions and amenities, including pools, slides, restaurants, and leisure areas. To whet the public's appetite, Water World shared this message with 9News: "Get ready to trek over tumbling waters, rush down avalanche-speed slides, unwind by peaceful shores, and discover new ways to play in Colorado's biggest waterpark."
Summit Canyon will offer thrills and relaxation for guests of all ages and inclinations, from tiny thrill seekers to mature sunbathers and everything in between. It has several additional child pools with slides, spray features, and play areas. One of these is Creekside Crossing, an obstacle course with lily pads and floating logs where kids can practice their navigation and balance skills. Further up the canyon is the Lookout Tower, which is now Water World's tallest structure. This is the starting point of four new high-speed slides: two tube rides and two body slides, one with a death-defying drop capsule (a section with a near-vertical fall). When it's time to unwind, the waterlogged and weary can head to Emerald Lake, a new leisure pool and lounging area with chairs and umbrellas.
Water World's other exciting attractions
Beyond Summit Canyon, Water World guests have plenty more to discover. Boasting more than 50 other water-themed attractions — high-speed slides, tube rides, a wave pool, lazy rivers, and more — it's no wonder that Water World is considered one of the best water park destinations in America. Kids can play in the colorful Little Bear Pond area or float down Minnow Creek, a slow-moving lazy river designed specifically for children. Teens and adults looking for big adrenaline surges can head to The Wave for some inland surfing or, if they dare, ride the terrifying Peaks Speed Slides, which drop more than six stories en route to their aqueous destinations.
There's no need to leave the premises to find refreshment, since at least 10 different venues located throughout the park serve food and drink — everything from pizza and burgers to lighter fare like salads and, of course, plenty of frozen treats for sweltering summer days. Beer and frozen cocktails are also available onsite. Note that identification is required for each purchase of an alcoholic beverage, and restrictions may apply.
Water World is open from late May through early September. Check the website for updates regarding operating hours, which vary with the weather and season. The park's location is in Federal Heights, a suburb of Denver with small-town vibes. While you're in the area, consider stopping by these other must-visit destinations between Boulder and Denver, including the Butterfly Pavilion and Eldorado Canyon State Park.