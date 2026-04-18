Nestled Between Boulder And Denver Is A Colorado Suburb With Small-Town Vibes Near A Famous Water Park

While exploring Colorado, you may be inclined to venture beyond the sights and sounds of its bigger cities. When it comes to smaller communities, Colorado offers an enthralling mix of neighborhoods and suburbs, especially between Denver and Boulder, Colorado's buzzing college city and mountain hub. One suburb worthy of your attention, especially during the summer, is Federal Heights. Only 12 miles from Denver and 20 miles from Boulder, Federal Heights is a family-friendly city with plenty of reasons to embrace the outdoors.

You don't need to move far to explore the 1.8-square-mile expanse of Federal Heights. This suburban city is very much a small town in size and character. Local eateries and shops add to this aesthetic, while sprawling parks, sporting fields and complexes, and the state's largest water park bring locals and visitors together every year.

Before it was settled in the 1800s, Federal Heights was a bison hunting ground for Native American people. These days, life here centers around outdoor recreation, whether you're cruising down waterslides, playing disc golf, or simply wandering through manicured gardens. While the city is bordered by major roads that are often heavy with traffic, you can find quieter and more scenic areas within it. But for many, the best part of Federal Heights is its water park, Water World, which even welcomes local dogs to enjoy some of its pools and slides for one day each year. The annual Bow Wow Beach Doggie Days is just one reason why this special water park is such a prominent local institution.