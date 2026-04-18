Nestled Between Boulder And Denver Is A Colorado Suburb With Small-Town Vibes Near A Famous Water Park
While exploring Colorado, you may be inclined to venture beyond the sights and sounds of its bigger cities. When it comes to smaller communities, Colorado offers an enthralling mix of neighborhoods and suburbs, especially between Denver and Boulder, Colorado's buzzing college city and mountain hub. One suburb worthy of your attention, especially during the summer, is Federal Heights. Only 12 miles from Denver and 20 miles from Boulder, Federal Heights is a family-friendly city with plenty of reasons to embrace the outdoors.
You don't need to move far to explore the 1.8-square-mile expanse of Federal Heights. This suburban city is very much a small town in size and character. Local eateries and shops add to this aesthetic, while sprawling parks, sporting fields and complexes, and the state's largest water park bring locals and visitors together every year.
Before it was settled in the 1800s, Federal Heights was a bison hunting ground for Native American people. These days, life here centers around outdoor recreation, whether you're cruising down waterslides, playing disc golf, or simply wandering through manicured gardens. While the city is bordered by major roads that are often heavy with traffic, you can find quieter and more scenic areas within it. But for many, the best part of Federal Heights is its water park, Water World, which even welcomes local dogs to enjoy some of its pools and slides for one day each year. The annual Bow Wow Beach Doggie Days is just one reason why this special water park is such a prominent local institution.
Summer family fun at Water World in Federal Heights
Water World spans 70 acres and includes over 50 attractions, rides, pools, and slides for the entire family to enjoy when the weather's warm. The water park has been running for over 45 years, so it's part of many Colorado locals' childhoods. What originally began as two waterslides has become one of the most recognizable water parks in the country. It's also one reason why Denver is one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations with teenagers.
Although it's closed for the majority of the year, Water World usually opens its gates between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day for the warmest months. Thrill-seekers can find exciting rides and slides throughout, including the Mile High Flyer, Colorado's first hydromagnetic water coaster. The Peaks Speed Slides test your bravery with a six-story plunge, while The Wave lets you show off your surfing skills among the mountains.
Water World has seven distinctly themed sections, so you can find a variety of experiences and attractions. Head to South Beach to body surf at Thunder Bay Wave Pool or enjoy a paddle in the shallows. Alpine Springs has the Little Bear Pond for swimmers of all ages, as well as the fun Colorado-themed waterslide, Centennial Basin. River Country is known for its twisting and turning Purgatoire River slide, while North Shore has kid-friendly boogie-boarding at Cowabunga Beach. The water park also has various food and drink outlets, including places to get burgers, pizza, cocktails, burritos, funnel cakes, soft-serve ice cream, and salads. Only three alcoholic drinks are allowed per person in a day to help preserve the family-friendly atmosphere.
Other outdoor activities in Federal Heights
Another place people go for some outdoor recreation in Federal Heights is Bell Roth Park. You can enjoy a picnic by the pond, stroll the waterside walking paths, and let your kids run about on the playground. The sand volleyball courts on one side of the pond are also popular during summer.
You can also play disc golf across an 18-hole course in Camenisch Park. "Good course with a mix of different challenges across the 18," one player wrote on Google. However, it can be difficult navigating all the course's holes at times. Camenisch Park also offers forested walking trails to explore, though you may have to share these with disc golfers. People enjoy bringing their dogs here, as well as fishing in the pond.
Federal Heights is about 20 minutes' drive north of Denver or 30 minutes if you catch the G train and number 31 bus from downtown. You can drive there in about 30 minutes from Boulder, with buses taking just over one hour. You can also get to Federal Heights in about 20 minutes if you drive from Broomfield, Colorado's tech-minded city with scenic views and prime shopping.