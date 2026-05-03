The Caribbean Is Home To The World's Smallest Commercial Airport

When it comes to airport runways, size definitely matters. Large commercial aircraft need longer runways for takeoff, particularly if they're traveling at faster speeds or carrying lots of people and cargo. Commercial runways generally measure between 8,000 and 13,000 feet, although there are certainly exceptions. The title of world's longest airport runway is tied between two large countries: both China's Shigatse Peace Airport and Russia's Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport boast tarmacs running a staggering 16,404 feet. It's not surprising, then, that the world's smallest commercial airport lies in the Caribbean, home to hundreds of minuscule islands with naturally limited runway space. Saba, one of the Caribbean's tiniest islands, is home to the world's smallest commercial airport. Flanked by an azure sea on one side and jagged mountains on the other, the runway at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport is a diminutive 1,300 feet long.

Saba measures a pint-sized 5 square miles. Together with Bonaire and Sint Eustatius, it comprises the Caribbean Netherlands, a trio of special municipalities known as the "BES Islands." As you would imagine, Saba also has one of the smallest permanent populations in the Americas, with just 2,158 inhabitants as of 2025. The island does, however, boast one massive feature: Mount Scenery, a menacing volcano rising almost 3,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea. With the volcano occupying a vast portion of the island, there was no place to put an airport except on the island's fringes.

Before Saba's airport came to be in 1963, Caribbean resident and pilot Rémy de Haenen was determined to make Saba's first landing. Haenen identified one of the craggy island's only level areas, which was fittingly called Flat Point, as the promising spot for his touchdown. Indeed, Haenen landed Saba's first flight here in 1959, effectively bringing air travel to the wee island.