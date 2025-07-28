The World's Scariest Airport Runways That Might Make You Second-Guess Your Destination, According To Research

For many, flying is already unpleasant enough. What with cramped seats, cryptic delays, and the man next to you taking his socks off, there are plenty of reasons to consider train travel. There's also that panic-inducing moment when you stare out the window on your flight's final approach and realize the runway looks... wrong. Maybe it seems too short or steep. Perhaps it's perched on a cliff or wedged into a valley. In some cases, it may not even be there until the last moment. Some runways can even make seasoned pilots sweat — and depending on the level of excitement you can tolerate, you might want to reconsider taking that window seat. Or even the entire flight.

And it's not just turbulence or rough landings we're talking about here. Think airports where the terrain, weather, or sheer physics of flight seem to stack the odds up against you from the moment the plane begins its descent. Some runaways are carved into cliffs with little chance for a go-around. Some are barely long enough for a decent sprint, let alone a commercial jet. Others require split-second maneuvers and nerves of steel to land safely.

At times, passengers don't even know the delights that are included in their tickets. Others decide that the destination is worth a healthy dose of airborne terror. So, buckle up, grip the armrest, and prepare to buy a train ticket for the return, or grab your phone and get ready to film the next dramatic landing footage for YouTube. And if you're currently boarding to any of these destinations, maybe skip to the next article until after you've landed. Or don't read it at all.