The World's Scariest Airport Runways That Might Make You Second-Guess Your Destination, According To Research
For many, flying is already unpleasant enough. What with cramped seats, cryptic delays, and the man next to you taking his socks off, there are plenty of reasons to consider train travel. There's also that panic-inducing moment when you stare out the window on your flight's final approach and realize the runway looks... wrong. Maybe it seems too short or steep. Perhaps it's perched on a cliff or wedged into a valley. In some cases, it may not even be there until the last moment. Some runways can even make seasoned pilots sweat — and depending on the level of excitement you can tolerate, you might want to reconsider taking that window seat. Or even the entire flight.
And it's not just turbulence or rough landings we're talking about here. Think airports where the terrain, weather, or sheer physics of flight seem to stack the odds up against you from the moment the plane begins its descent. Some runaways are carved into cliffs with little chance for a go-around. Some are barely long enough for a decent sprint, let alone a commercial jet. Others require split-second maneuvers and nerves of steel to land safely.
At times, passengers don't even know the delights that are included in their tickets. Others decide that the destination is worth a healthy dose of airborne terror. So, buckle up, grip the armrest, and prepare to buy a train ticket for the return, or grab your phone and get ready to film the next dramatic landing footage for YouTube. And if you're currently boarding to any of these destinations, maybe skip to the next article until after you've landed. Or don't read it at all.
Princess Juliana International Airport, St. Maarten
Princess Juliana International on the island of Sint Maarten is one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean. It also has one of the most dramatic runways. Planes pass as low as 100 feet over Maho Beach, right next to the landing strip and just above bewildered beachgoers with cameras at the ready. This has led to the airport gaining worldwide notoriety with plane spotters and thrill seekers deliberately standing on the beach or holding the perimeter fence to feel the blast from departing jets or watch landings close up. However, this has raised some serious safety concerns. In 2012, a woman, who thankfully survived, was flung into a concrete barrier by a jet blast. A 57-year-old tourist was not so fortunate in 2017. She was knocked over and killed by a blast while clinging to the same notorious fence.
And it's not just people on the ground who face danger. With water at both ends of the runway and an elevation of just 14 feet (4 meters) above sea level, there are few visual cues for pilots, which can lead to disorientation, especially at night. In 2014, a cargo flight crashed into the sea after takeoff, which led to the deaths of both crew members. A report by the Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority found that the pilot's loss of control was consistent with spatial disorientation in dark night conditions. Poor weather and possible wind shear and turbulence also contributed. So, if you're planning a trip to Sint Maarten, you might want to plan your arrival for the daytime. And, if you're planning on watching the departure and arrival spectacle, it's thoroughly advisable to heed the many warning signs.
Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Lukla), Nepal
Towering peaks, deep gorges, and unpredictable weather make for challenging flying conditions in Nepal. That and its status as a developing country have contributed to one of the world's worst aviation safety records. There have been over 70 fatal crashes since 1962, with several of them taking place at Tenzing-Hilary Airport, Lukla. Sitting high up in the Himalayas, it's surrounded by peaks that you'll struggle to see the top of as you descend through the fog and gorges. It might be named after the first conquerors of the nearby Mount Everest, but it is often referred to as the most dangerous airport in the world.
The runway contributes to much of this poor reputation. At just 1,729 feet (527 m), it's short. And its steep slope makes landings and takeoffs particularly demanding. One end drops 2,300 feet (700 m) into a deep river valley, while the other stops suddenly in front of a mountain rock, leaving pilots with no margin for error. Only small STOL planes are permitted, and navigation is by the naked eye. Weather can change mid-flight, too, with sudden fog and strong winds affecting conditions.
This has led to a documented history of repeated incidents. Seven crashes are recorded on the Aviation Safety Network database, including a 2008 disaster in which 18 people perished after their plane struck rocks on its approach in poor visibility. In 2019, a crash on the runway killed three people when a plane hit a parked helicopter. However, it's a runway you must brave if you want to tackle the most incredible hiking trail in Nepal. But if it does all seem a bit too risky, you could just do a multi-day hike to get there. And many apprehensive trekkers do just that.
Courchevel Altiport, France
Courchevel Altiport, high up in the French Alps, offers quick and direct access to the largest ski area in the world. It's known as one of Europe's most challenging mountain runways, and approaches require the utmost precision. The Alpine weather can bring in sudden fog and shifting winds to try and throw off pilots who must, therefore, understand the demands of mountain flying. Operations are thus limited to experienced crews who hold the Qualification Montagne Site (Mountain Site Qualification).
The runway is short — 1,762 feet (547 meters) short, to be precise. But it's the 18.66 percent gradient that makes it particularly challenging. The Courchevel Altiport runway is widely described as the steepest commercial runway in the entire continent of Europe, and there's zero possibility of a go-around if something goes wrong. The uphill end meets a steep mountainside, and the downhill end drops off with no space to abort, and only small STOL aircraft are permitted to land here. However, all that doesn't deter skiers who are looking to cut out long, winding mountain drives to get to the action fast.
Despite the precautions, there have been several incidents, including a 2021 crash that killed one passenger after striking an embankment. The Piper Malibu PA‑46 failed to stop on the short, sloped runway and slid into the piled snow at the end. Another incident occurred in 2024 when a Pilatus PC-12 overran the short runway and lost a wing. For all its appeal as a ski-in, ski-out gateway, Courchevel Altiport is a stark reminder that mountain flying demands exceptional skill.
Paro International Airport, Bhutan
Paro is the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan's only international gateway, and if you want to visit this mountainous country as an adventure lover, you'll need to arrive on one of the world's most intimidating runways. The airport is tucked into a narrow valley at 7,400 feet, surrounded by 18,000-foot peaks. As the approach path curves through twisting terrain, the runway only becomes visible around a half mile out, which forces pilots into dramatic last-second alignments.
Weather can also be an issue, but flights are deliberately scheduled for the morning, when winds are calmer and the valley is less likely to throw up dangerous surprises. However, one contributor to the PPRuNe international forum for professional pilots said, "Strong winds whip through the valleys, often resulting in severe turbulence. Passengers who have been on flights to the airport have described the landing as 'terrifying.'" This clearly shows that Mother Nature still throws curveballs when flying into Paro.
There is no radar or modern landing system in place to guide pilots in. Instead, there's just a single old-school radio beacon, which requires the help of good light, clear skies, and sharp eyes to land safely. The same forum contributor added that "planes have to weave through the dozens of houses that are scattered across the mountainside — coming within feet of clipping the roofs." The 7,431-foot (2,260 m) runway is also tight, and special turning pads have been installed to help aircraft maneuver on the ground. Pilots must undergo intense, specialized training, and only about 50 are qualified to land there. So even in an age of advanced avionics, raw skill can still make the difference between a safe arrival and absolute disaster.
Madeira / Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo International has a runway as difficult to navigate as getting the ball off its goal-scoring namesake. The airport's single runway is 9,124 feet (2,781 meters) long, but it isn't the length that makes it tough. It sits on a narrow coastal shelf surrounded by steep hills and cliffs that force the landing strip into a curve. This means pilots must make a precise offset approach. It also means there's no modern instrument landing system (ILS) due to the straight approach path one needs. Instead, pilots have to rely on simple radio navigation aids, clear weather, and sharp eyesight so they can see the runway and line up their descent manually.
Wind is another reason pilots respect (or perhaps fear) this airport. Gusty, unpredictable crosswinds and turbulence are common and can make flights much longer than expected. One captain explained on the PPRuNe forum that "the surface wind can be strong and variable to the point of 180 degrees and 15 knots or more, i.e., 30 knots difference between the thresholds," meaning the wind can be much stronger at one end of the runway compared to the other, making landing at Madeira really unpredictable and difficult to control.
Therefore, every pilot flying to this airport must complete special training. Even with modern aircraft, a single mistake can still turn a beautiful island arrival into a terrifying ordeal. However, things used to be even worse. Decades ago, the runway was much shorter. In 1977, this proved fatal when a plane overshot the end and crashed, killing 131 people. The airport was then extended over the sea on a massive platform supported by concrete pillars. But even with the longer runway, Madeira still demands respect.
Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, Saba, Caribbean Netherlands
The tiny island of Saba in the Caribbean Netherlands is a place of natural beauty and tranquility. But it's also a place that's officially home to the shortest commercial runway on the planet. The strip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport is the same length as a running track at just 1,312 feet (400 meters), and failing to stop before the end means plunging over cliffs and into the sea.
The runway's minuscule length limits flights to propeller-driven aircraft like Twin Otters, and the descent is nerve-rattling and steep. Pilots must slam hard on the brakes on touchdown, which frequently involves sharp, last-minute turns. Taking off isn't much better. Departing pilots must apply maximum thrust while holding full brakes and release only at the last second in order to rocket off the runway's edge and out over the ocean.
BAAA records show that back in 1971, heavy crosswinds caused a plane to veer disastrously off the runway. All passengers and crew were thankfully safe, although a goat was an unfortunate victim. Then, in 2015, a cargo Cessna suffered engine trouble, which forced the pilot into a perilous offshore ditching when he realized the landing strip wasn't long enough. In 2023, a downdraft forced a hard landing short of the runway, which prompted authorities to introduce a new rule banning all landings when rain is within 3–5 nautical miles — knowledge that may prove invaluable to anyone planning travel to Saba in the rainy season. Despite the risks, the airport's record remains remarkably clean, with no fatal incidents occurring since its opening. Apart from the goat. Of course.
Toncontín International Airport, Honduras
Toncontín International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, sits in a tight, bowl-shaped valley hemmed in by mountains and densely packed neighborhoods. The approach to the runway is one of the world's most notorious, and there is a serious history of fatal accidents there. The worst one occurred in 1989 when a Boeing 727 descended too early in poor visibility and crashed into the mountainside, killing 131 people on board. In 2008, a TACA Airbus overran the wet runway and skidded into an adjacent street, splitting apart and killing five, while in 2018, a Gulfstream overran after landing too fast and also broke in two on the road below with, miraculously, no fatalities.
BAAA archives show that earlier decades saw multiple other crashes in and around the airport, with the short runway often blamed. It measures 7,096 feet (2,163 meters), which is short for the steep descent required to clear the hills. The approach demands precise control — pilots must execute a sharp 45-degree turn at low altitude to align with the runway — and, despite modern aviation, the airport relies on older navigation equipment. This leaves pilots to manage the steep, curving descents by eye. Even highly trained crews respect the challenge, and passengers are even known to applaud after surviving landings. Thankfully, international flights have since moved to a new airport to reduce the risks. However, Toncontín still serves domestic flights, although no major incident has occurred since that 2018 crash.
Barra Airport, Scotland
Barra's remote airport in Scotland's Outer Hebrides is the only place in the world where scheduled flights land on a tidal beach. It's not a tourist gimmick, either. There's no asphalt. Planes land on sand shaped by daily tides and weather, and it's a working lifeline for the island's community. At low tide, the firm sand reveals three marked landing strips, allowing pilots to choose the best approach according to the wind. However, when the sand is exposed, its condition is never guaranteed. It can be rigid, wet, or unexpectedly soft in places, and pilots must check before landing. Flight times are published based on tide tables, meaning the entire schedule changes throughout the months.
Despite these unusual challenges, the runway at Barra has been in operation for decades. There have only been a couple of recorded accidents — a small aircraft that tipped over due to strong winds with no fatalities or serious injuries in 2002 being the most recent. It's a feat of aviation that combines local knowledge, pilot skills, and a bit of timing with Mother Nature's own clock. For travelers arriving at Barra, it may seem scary, but it's actually one of the world's simplest, most beautiful, and certainly one of the most unique approaches.
Gibraltar International Airport, Gibraltar
Gibraltar is a tiny British Overseas Territory located at one of the 'ends' of Europe. It's dominated by a towering limestone cliff known as the Rock of Gibraltar, and the airport is crammed right up against it. It's wedged so tightly that arriving aircraft from the east must sweep around it, then pull into alignment a heart-stopping 15 seconds before touchdown. The runway is also quite short for an international airport at 5,830 feet (1,777 m), and there's no ILS, which means pilots need to spot the runway visually from three miles out or abort and divert.
Then there are the brutal crosswinds and unpredictable wind shear that the airport is so infamous for. In 2019, a British Airways flight was caught in violent turbulence while attempting to land. The aircraft rolled sharply, with wings dramatically dipping as crosswinds rocked it. Passengers reported the aircraft lurching erratically and described the experience as terrifying. The pilots eventually aborted the landing and diverted to nearby Málaga, and thankfully, no injuries or worse occurred. In fact, for all the drama, Gibraltar International Airport is remarkably safe. The last major accident was way back in 1942, and it remains the only fatal incident on record.
Wellington International Airport, New Zealand
Pinned between Lyall Bay and Evans Bay with mountainous terrain behind and the open Cook Strait in front, Wellington Airport's location seems almost deliberately hostile to aircraft. It sits in a wind corridor so notorious that it shapes everything about how pilots arrive and depart from its coastal runway. Winds barrel over the hills to the north, hammering the approach with turbulence, downdrafts, and unpredictable gusts that often clock 30–50 knots.
"Most airlines' autothrottles can't keep up with Wellington's strong wind shear," says Captain Grant Craig, a retired pilot who spent years flying in and out of the airport. In these conditions, he explains, pilots must "maintain safe speed control and descent profile" by flying manually.
The runway is just 2,081 meters (6,827 feet) long, which is enough for narrowbodies but tight for anything else. Captain Craig went on to tell Islands, "There is no significant room at either end of the runway, with minimal overrun before a significant drop onto a road or into the water." Craig also recalls the severity of the turbulence on final approach. "One day we got such a severe wind shear near the ground the aircraft actually shook like a washing machine." On another day, after landing a prop twin passenger plane in winds hitting 60 knots, "the aircraft was unable to turn off the runway until they brought out all the fire trucks to use as a wind barrier." At Wellington International, it's not the length or the layout — it's the wind. It's always the wind.
Methodology
As a base for our research, we turned to major news outlets like BBC and CNN, travel-focused media such as Travel + Leisure, Fodor's, and World Atlas, and aviation-focused websites, including Honeywell Aerospace and Sam Chui Aviation and Travel. After considering what these reputable websites considered to be the world's scariest runways, we delved deeper by scouring aviation and travel forums as well as personally consulting one experienced pilot.