Between Grand Rapids And Lake Michigan Is A Historic City With A Charming Downtown And Tasty Eats
Stepping back in time to the era of farming and railways comes with a sense of nostalgia for even those who never lived those bygone days. Hollywood movies, books, and historical documentaries have provided enough immersion over the years that this history feels closer than other eras. It's a big reason why some American cities, especially the ones that preserve and champion their past, can be so enthralling to visit. Coopersville, a relatively small city off the I-96 between Grand Rapids and Lake Michigan, is one such example of how nostalgia can give a place its modern-day charms.
Coopersville dates back to 1845, when the land it now stands on was purchased by an intrepid New Yorker to harvest timber. From lumbering to farming and train travel, the village eventually became a city in 1967. It now has just under 5,000 residents, many of whom still work within agriculture, farming the surrounding land. The close-knit city feels more like a small town, hosting annual community events and preserving its past at popular historical attractions.
The majority of city life here centers around Coopersville's historic downtown, where two lines of local shops and restaurants sit on either side of the narrow Main Street. This is also where you'll find the city's prominent museums and heritage attractions. Focus your attention here, and you'll soon learn the story of this place and maybe even get to ride on its historic railway. All this and more make Coopersville an enjoyable day trip or overnight stay from Grand Rapids.
Discovering Coopersville's cherished past
One of the best places to start your exploration into Coopersville's past is the Coopersville Historical Museum. It's the top-rated thing to do in the city on Tripadvisor, with a 4.8-star rating (at the time of writing). Past visitors have enjoyed the array of exhibits in the museum, which includes a historic train car named Merlin that was part of a train running through the city in the early-1900s. You can also see antique scuba diving equipment, old gas lamps, and train models.
About 300 feet down the road sits the Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center. You never know what you're going to encounter here, as it functions as an event space for a wide variety of performances and workshops. Group ukulele sessions, craft fairs, Mother's Day luncheons, jam nights with local musicians, quilting circles, and chili cookoffs all take place under the one roof at various times throughout the year. It also houses permanent exhibits detailing Coopersville's farming history. These range from antique wrenches and old tractor toys to model trains and old-school oil cannisters.
After visiting these two museums, you can stroll across Main Street to the Coopersville & Marne Railway. This is arguably the city's most engaging and unique attraction. The vintage train transports you back to the golden age of railway travel, before automobiles became the norm for traversing great distances through America's rural belly. You can ride the train from Coopersville to Marne. It takes about 90 minutes to travel 7 miles on the circa-1858 train track, but the live music, entertainment, and scenery make for an engaging ride. Local groups also use the train for special events, such as ale and wine tastings, murder mystery parties, and Wild West train robbery reenactments.
Tasty local dining around Coopersville
Coopersville's history may be all about farming, but its present also includes farm-to-table dining. Coopersville Brewing Company combines these farm-to-table dishes with expertly crafted beer in a rustic warehouse setting less than a five-minute drive from the city's historic downtown. Beers on tap include Midwest IPAs, milk stouts, lager, and ales. The food is sorted by One Eyed Pete's, which provides brewery staples like soft pretzels, chicken wings, nachos, loaded fries, and smoked meats.
Back on Main Street, Fatzo's Pizza comes highly recommended on Google, with a 4.7 rating from over 200 reviews (at the time of writing). They serve specialty pizzas with lots of toppings, including a taco pizza with ground beef and homemade burrito sauce. You can also create your own pizza pocket (stromboli) or pizza, choosing from a variety of fresh toppings. Oven-baked subs and flavorsome pasta and Mexican dishes also go down well. "Everything was excellent! Awesome pizza, [generously-sized], delicious wet burrito, fantastic cheese bread," wrote one happy diner in a Google review.
Coopersville is about a 20-minute drive from Grand Rapids, a Midwest charmer with Chicago-esque vibes. You really only have one accommodation option in this destination: the Rodeway Inn Coopersville just off I-96. It's relatively affordable and has just undergone remodeling, which has its most recent guests raving about the clean and comfortable rooms. If you're looking for some nature while visiting Coopersville, you can drive about 20 minutes to Bass River Recreation Area, an underrated paradise with a hidden lake and hiking trails. Several charming and walkable Lake Michigan towns like Saugatuck and Spring Lake are also only a short drive away.