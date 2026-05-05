Between Grand Rapids And Lake Michigan Is A Historic City With A Charming Downtown And Tasty Eats

Stepping back in time to the era of farming and railways comes with a sense of nostalgia for even those who never lived those bygone days. Hollywood movies, books, and historical documentaries have provided enough immersion over the years that this history feels closer than other eras. It's a big reason why some American cities, especially the ones that preserve and champion their past, can be so enthralling to visit. Coopersville, a relatively small city off the I-96 between Grand Rapids and Lake Michigan, is one such example of how nostalgia can give a place its modern-day charms.

Coopersville dates back to 1845, when the land it now stands on was purchased by an intrepid New Yorker to harvest timber. From lumbering to farming and train travel, the village eventually became a city in 1967. It now has just under 5,000 residents, many of whom still work within agriculture, farming the surrounding land. The close-knit city feels more like a small town, hosting annual community events and preserving its past at popular historical attractions.

The majority of city life here centers around Coopersville's historic downtown, where two lines of local shops and restaurants sit on either side of the narrow Main Street. This is also where you'll find the city's prominent museums and heritage attractions. Focus your attention here, and you'll soon learn the story of this place and maybe even get to ride on its historic railway. All this and more make Coopersville an enjoyable day trip or overnight stay from Grand Rapids.