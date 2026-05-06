Michigan's Riverfront State Park Has Miles Of Scenic Trails And Quiet Camping

Imagine yourself sitting in a camping chair as you sip your steaming morning coffee outdoors. The birds are singing, and you're watching as ships pass by along the river in front of you. If this sounds idyllic, it's time to visit Michigan's Algonac State Park.

Located right in Marine City on the St. Clair River, a bit under an hour from Detroit, this 1,500-acre park has camping, a shooting, trap, and archery range, fishing, and miles of trails for visitors to enjoy. The park includes a 1,200-acre dedicated natural area and is home to several plants, birds, and butterflies on the threatened, endangered, and special-concern list.

If you're considering a road trip in your RV, note that the campground has some sites with paved pads and some with gravel pads for parking. Additionally, a Recreation Passport is required for vehicle access to Michigan State Parks, which you can apply for here.