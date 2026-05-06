Michigan's Riverfront State Park Has Miles Of Scenic Trails And Quiet Camping
Imagine yourself sitting in a camping chair as you sip your steaming morning coffee outdoors. The birds are singing, and you're watching as ships pass by along the river in front of you. If this sounds idyllic, it's time to visit Michigan's Algonac State Park.
Located right in Marine City on the St. Clair River, a bit under an hour from Detroit, this 1,500-acre park has camping, a shooting, trap, and archery range, fishing, and miles of trails for visitors to enjoy. The park includes a 1,200-acre dedicated natural area and is home to several plants, birds, and butterflies on the threatened, endangered, and special-concern list.
If you're considering a road trip in your RV, note that the campground has some sites with paved pads and some with gravel pads for parking. Additionally, a Recreation Passport is required for vehicle access to Michigan State Parks, which you can apply for here.
Camping at Algonac State Park in Michigan
There are three campgrounds in Algonac State Park. The Algonac Modern Wagon Wheel is a circular-shaped campground in a wooded area. It's a 10-minute walk to the St. Clair River, and it has 76 sites. Here you'll find electric hookups, a sanitation station, a restroom and shower building with vault toilets, and a paved pad for vehicles at each site. There are three ADA-compliant sites in this area as well.
The Algonac Modern Riverfront campground has 220 sites in its north and south loops, and some are right on the half-mile stretch of riverfront property in the park, so you can enjoy the sight of freighters sailing by. Many of these sites have gravel vehicle pads, and the north loop sites have full hookups, but no shared restrooms and showers. The south loop has a restroom and shower building, a playground and sanitation area, a store, and two ADA-compliant sites. If you want to camp in the winter, you can do it here and get water from the camp's sanitation station. There is also a group campsite.
Algonac State Park is a great spot for quiet camping, as they have quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Online reviews applaud this sense of calm, though some note that you can still hear faint gunshots from the archery, trap, and shooting range until around sunset.
Fishing, hiking, and more at Algonac State Park
If hiking is on the agenda, there are several miles of trails in Algonac State Park. The Blazing Star Trail is a half-mile meander for hiking and cross-country skiing, and the Bridge to Bay Trail is a mile-long trail for both hiking and biking, and is part of a 10-mile path stretching from St. Clair to Marine City. The Oak Savanna Trail is 2.5 miles long with a tiny 13-foot elevation gain. Hikers note, however, that it can get quite wet and muddy after the rain, and that bug spray is a must.
You can do a bit of fishing in the river as well at any time of the year, both from the shore and from a boat with a valid state license. You might catch walleye and smallmouth bass as well as catfish, muskellunge, northern pike, and yellow perch. Birders are in for a treat and might catch a glimpse of the rare Kirtland's warblers and bald eagles. The park website recommends spring migration as the best time. In addition, Algonac State Park hosts fun events like cornhole and horseshoe tournaments and a harvest festival.
If you're coming into town by plane, check out the TSA restrictions you need to know before flying. The park is just 2.5 miles from Algonac, one of the friendliest suburbs of Detroit, and the closest airport is the massive Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, considered one of the best airports in North America. It's about 69 miles from the park, so you'll need a car to get here.