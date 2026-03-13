Detroit's 5 Friendliest Suburbs To Visit In 2026, According To Locals

One thing you learn from the posts on the r/Detroit subreddit is the city's locals are very proud of how friendly and welcoming they make their home. You might have to learn about the party store, what a fudgie is, and other local Michigan slang phrases, but even if some words go over your head, the general vibe is usually warm and hospitable. Of course, it makes a difference when you visit a city that feels this way, helping you relax more into your vacation. Which is why Detroit's friendliest suburbs are worth considering for your next trip to The Motor City.

According to Nextdoor, an active online network for over 105 million neighbors across the country, certain Detroit suburbs stand out within the entire state of Michigan for their friendliness. This isn't based on data or surveys, but on how the neighbors in these cities interact with each other on the platform. Because of this, we've been able to delve into Nextdoor's rankings while also cross-referencing the top-ranked suburbs on Niche (a local school finder platform) to find out exactly how friendly and welcoming the locals are towards visitors and new residents.

If you're looking for a Detroit city break that could feel like home after a day or two, this list is a great place to start. We've not only included where they rank on Nextdoor, but also factored in how they perform on Niche to give you a more comprehensive list. Here they are, in no particular order, the five friendliest suburbs to visit in Detroit this year.