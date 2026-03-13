Detroit's 5 Friendliest Suburbs To Visit In 2026, According To Locals
One thing you learn from the posts on the r/Detroit subreddit is the city's locals are very proud of how friendly and welcoming they make their home. You might have to learn about the party store, what a fudgie is, and other local Michigan slang phrases, but even if some words go over your head, the general vibe is usually warm and hospitable. Of course, it makes a difference when you visit a city that feels this way, helping you relax more into your vacation. Which is why Detroit's friendliest suburbs are worth considering for your next trip to The Motor City.
According to Nextdoor, an active online network for over 105 million neighbors across the country, certain Detroit suburbs stand out within the entire state of Michigan for their friendliness. This isn't based on data or surveys, but on how the neighbors in these cities interact with each other on the platform. Because of this, we've been able to delve into Nextdoor's rankings while also cross-referencing the top-ranked suburbs on Niche (a local school finder platform) to find out exactly how friendly and welcoming the locals are towards visitors and new residents.
If you're looking for a Detroit city break that could feel like home after a day or two, this list is a great place to start. We've not only included where they rank on Nextdoor, but also factored in how they perform on Niche to give you a more comprehensive list. Here they are, in no particular order, the five friendliest suburbs to visit in Detroit this year.
Huntington Woods
Huntington Woods landed in the top spot on Nextdoor's friendliest places to live in Michigan. The suburban city earned a perfect 100 friendliness score and a solid 90 for safety. It's known for being a beautiful and community-oriented place, with a family-focused population. It earns similarly high praise on Niche, which gives it an A+ grade for overall livability, A+ for families, and A- for crime and safety. All this contributes to it being the fourth-best place to buy a home in the Detroit Area on Niche.
"Everyone is always involved and acts like kind humans, helping each other out," one resident wrote on Niche. Another resident highlighted it as a high-income area with expensive property, but still insisted life was very pleasant. Only 15 miles from downtown Detroit, it's also well-connected for out-of-towners visiting the metropolis — you can drive there in 25 minutes or catch a bus that takes just over one hour.
Huntington Woods is known as the "City of Homes", according to City Living Detroit, because it's comprised entirely of private residences. This gives Huntington Woods its distinct local feel, with many parks, playgrounds, and tree-lined streets. However, it also means you'll need to venture beyond its limits to Woodward Avenue or neighboring Royal Oak (Metro Detroit's lively "City of Trees") for hotels, dining, shopping, and entertainment. What it does have is the Detroit Zoo right next door, a sprawling collection of habitats housing over 2,000 animals from Africa, Asia, Australia, the Americas, and the Arctic.
Center Line
Located about 13 miles north of Detroit, Center Line is a welcoming suburb that was ranked the state's second friendliest by Nextdoor. While it scored a near-perfect 99 for friendliness, it had a relatively average score of 58 for safety. This low safety rating is reflected in Niche's FBI data, which found above-average rates for certain violent crimes in Center Line. Regardless, the site scores the suburb with an overall livability grade of B, including an A for diversity and B+ for nightlife, indicating more multicultural and lively scenes to complement its friendly neighborhoods.
Center Line is known locally for being a clean, quiet, and walkable place to live, according to the community active on Nextdoor. While it's mostly residential homes, you'll find some restaurants clustered along Van Dyke Avenue, which cuts through its center. Haney's Family Restaurant is a local favorite, rated 4.7 stars on Google for its varied menu of classic diner meals. Fresh garden salads, stacked sandwiches and paninis, wraps, hot dogs, burgers, and breakfast comfort staples make this a great spot to chow down in the morning or afternoon.
The tight-knit community here is also great at putting on events throughout the year as part of the Center Line Festival Foundation. The Independence Festival in May, Halloween Town in October, and Fall Music Festival in September are all great opportunities to embrace the welcoming community while enjoying three very different celebrations. Both the Fall Music and Independence festivals feature live music, while Halloween Town includes a haunted house, trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, and hay rides.
Berkley
Berkley is the northern neighbor of Huntington Woods, sharing a border along Eleven Mile Road. The Detroit suburb has small-town appeal that centers around its thriving downtown area. You can find around 150 local restaurants, cafes, shops, and other businesses spread out along 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. It's also a place for the local community to meet and celebrate various events. The annual Berkley Pride block party reinforces its welcoming nature towards people of all sexual orientations, while Merrimonth is all about community Christmas spirit with festive shopping to support local businesses.
Shopping and dining in downtown Berkley is a proper local experience, with more boutiques than chains. Flipside Records is a highly rated record store along Coolidge selling new and used vinyl, cassettes, and CDs. They also sell used video games, collectibles, t-shirts, and stereos. Check out their events calendar for upcoming live, in-store gigs, including open mic nights. If you're looking for good drinks, food, and vibes, head to Amici's Kitchen and Living Room on 12 Mile Road. Their dog-friendly patio is open year-round, and the menu features fresh salads, build-your-own pizzas, over 20 martinis, and good old chicken wings.
It's easy to understand why Nextdoor ranks Berkley as Michigan's seventh friendliest place to live when you're exploring downtown. Its overall friendliness score of 94 and safety score of 98 are very apparent, as is its emphasis on community and family. Niche also ranks Berkley highly, giving it an A+ grade for overall livability, a B+ for safety, an A- for nightlife, and a B- for diversity. This makes it one of the most well-rounded destinations on this list, providing family-friendly vibes within a lively, multicultural environment.
Algonac
Nextdoor ranks Algonac as the third friendliest place to live in Michigan, giving it a 97 friendliness score based on neighbor interactions. It's a small suburb on the United States-Canada border overlooking the St. Clair River, giving it a beautiful aesthetic and convenient walkability. While it scores well for diversity and nightlife on Niche (graded B- and B, respectively), its overall livability grade of C+ is the lowest out of all the destinations on this list. Despite this, many residents rave about the life and community here. "There is a general sense of calm in this community which I find is hard to come by these days. I love that our community is so vibrant with its countless events on the riverfront and its access to both bike paths and the water," one resident said on Niche.
Algonac's riverside setting means outdoor recreation is a big part of life here. You can canoe, kayak, or boat, explore neighboring islands and state wildlife areas, and picnic or fish along the river at the Algonac Waterfront Park. Visit the Algonac-Clay Township Historical Society to learn more about the area's rich maritime history through preserved stories and artefacts. You can see model boats, local artwork, period furnishings, maps, and videos detailing this treasured past and culture.
One of the best things to do here is to visit Algonac State Park, which is only five minutes' drive from downtown. It's one of the best places in the state for watching freighters on the river, but it also has prairies and savannas with over 20 species of endangered or threatened flora and fauna, and riverfront campgrounds. The 2.4-mile Oak Savanna Trail is ideal for exploring the park's unique plants and wildlife, while the half-mile Blazing Star Trail is a springtime darling with fields of wildflowers.
Franklin
Franklin is a suburb defined by its charming downtown village, which welcomes locals and visitors alike with its beautiful architecture and enticing shops and restaurants. Main Street Franklin, also known as the Franklin Historic District, dates back to the 1820s. You can still wander past many historic buildings here, including a circa-1937 property and an 1840s two-story home, both of which now house local businesses. If you love seafood, book a table at The Franklin, a popular oyster bar that also serves crab claws, shrimp cocktails, and fresh seafood platters.
The village center also provides a chance to get to know the local community. Judaic Studio is a welcoming place to create and mingle with people of all walks while embracing Jewish culture. It hosts various events and art workshops, including a free Sunday Art Room where families can work on an art project together.
It's local businesses like this and the community they serve that have helped Franklin rank as the fourth friendliest place to live in the state, with a Nextdoor friendliness score of 96. Niche grades Franklin highly, giving it an A+ for overall livability, families, and schools. It scores a B for safety and diversity, too. "I've been everywhere in Michigan, and Franklin just has the best of the best. Professional citizens, charming estate style homes, quaint downtown. Only the best of everything and people who really care," one resident wrote on Niche.
Methodology
To compile this list of Detroit's five friendliest suburbs, we first assessed the yearly rankings presented by Nextdoor on Michigan's friendliest places to live. The online community network based its rankings on actual neighbor interactions, including how locals communicated with each other. Nextdoor's friendliness scores we mentioned throughout this article were based on various factors, such as the tone of posts, how new residents were welcomed, local business support, and response rates on the platform. Nextdoor only ranked cities with at least 10 neighborhoods.
We also cross-referenced these suburbs with their profiles on Niche, prioritizing the ones that were in Nextdoor's top 10 and also graded above a C on Niche. We looked for places that scored well overall, but also for families, nightlife, diversity, and safety. Resident testimonials on Niche were also used to ensure locals enjoyed living in these places.
Finally, we referred to local Michigan guides to make sure the suburbs had community-based events or various communal hubs (e.g., a thriving downtown area). We also checked that local businesses were being promoted and supported. These sources included Pure Michigan and City Living Detroit. If you want to explore beyond Detroit, consider going to Grand Rapids. It didn't rank on Nextdoor's list but was listed as the 28th friendliest city in America by Big 7, and it's also one of Michigan's five quirkiest college towns.