This Affordable Powder White Sandbar Island In The Philippines Could Pass For The Caribbean
Kalanggaman Island would make the perfect setting for a pirate movie. This narrow land mass isn't quite a mile long, and it's mostly composed of powdery white sand. Palm trees cluster together in the middle, while two beachy peninsulas jut into blue-green waters. You could easily picture a buccaneer stranded here, digging a pit to hide his treasure. On a clear day, you can just make out the mainland — nearly 10 miles across the water — but Kalanggaman feels like a deserted cay. The surrounding sea is clear and shallow, a dead ringer for the Caribbean.
Yet this "island" is technically a sandbar, and it's actually located in the Philippines. About halfway between the islands of Cebu and Leyte, Kalanggaman has become an affordable getaway for adventure-seekers. This destination is tiny and detached, yet the Philippine government still has to limit the number of visitors to 500 per day. This is partly due to a website, The World's 50 Best Beaches, which ranked Kalanggaman number 25. It's also affordable to visit; once you've paid for transport here, there aren't many ways to spend money.
For vacationers, Kalanggaman appeals to a minimalist sensibility: You'll find bright beaches, crystal shallows, lush vegetation, and very little else. High rise resorts don't rise over the palm fronds, and the precious real estate isn't taken up with volleyball courts or infinity pools. You won't find a single car on Kalanggaman, nor a hint of road. There's no airstrip or helipad. The only way to get here is by boat.
The secluded magic of Kalanggaman Island
"Paradise" is a word that pops up a lot in the Philippines thanks to destinations like Kawasan Falls, a tropical treasure that boasts jungle canyoneering and a stunning waterfall. Many tourism hubs started out as obscure outposts or fishing villages, but Kalanggaman Island was truly uninhabited until the government opened the sandbar to visitors in 2012. Even today, Kalanggaman has no running water, restrooms, or electricity. Visitors will find only one small store, which has limited stock. You're advised to bring your own food, water, and sundries. You'll want to bring cash as well, since you won't find a single ATM there.
While there are a few human-made structures, including simple shelters, a welcome sign with a dolphin sculpture leaping over it, and even a treehouse, the island has been spared major development. That's part of what visitors like about it. "The beach was magical!" wrote a reviewer named Tess on TripAdvisor. "It is absolutely the most beautiful place I have seen!" Kalanggaman can get crowded, but you can easily take a picture that makes it look untouched by civilization. There are no restaurants, cafes, bars, retail, or nightlife. Island goers should treat their experience like a camping trip, which may include bringing a tent and sleeping bag (see below).
Most of the activities here are pretty standard coastal fare: walking the beach, getting a suntan, and wading in the shallow waters. The ocean's clarity and abundant marine life make for excellent snorkeling and scuba, and divers have reported visibility of well over 100 feet, rivaling almost anywhere in the Caribbean. This nation has long been famous for its biodiverse waters. Another tiny island in the Philippines boasts a shark dive perfect for adventurers, but Kalanggaman offers calmer undersea exploration.
Getting to Kalanggaman Island and where to stay
Nearly every visitor to Kalanggaman Island takes a boat from the coastal municipality of Palompon, on the western side of the island of Leyte. The closest cities are Ormoc and Tacloban, which are both connected by buses (or private vans) to Palompon. The boat ride takes roughly an hour, and you can make arrangements when you arrive in Palompon. Alternatively, you can book a tour; a visit to Kalanggaman is often incorporated into larger packages. Pricing is layered but very reasonable. Each adult should expect to pay a $16 entry fee to visit the island, or about $25 for permission to stay the night. The price for a boat will vary based on how many people come aboard, but a boat ride up to 35 people shouldn't cost more than $100 (in total) each way.
Kalanggaman does have a limited number of A-frame shelters, which are just large enough to house sleeping guests and their belongings; these shelters come for a price (starting around $6), and you'll have to bring your own bedding. If you're on a budget and love to sleep under the stars, you can pitch your own tent on the beach. The best months to visit are January through May, as the rest of the year is typically rainy, and Kalanggaman is a mostly outdoor experience. If you're new to roughing it, here are some DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure, according to Reddit.