This Affordable Powder White Sandbar Island In The Philippines Could Pass For The Caribbean

Kalanggaman Island would make the perfect setting for a pirate movie. This narrow land mass isn't quite a mile long, and it's mostly composed of powdery white sand. Palm trees cluster together in the middle, while two beachy peninsulas jut into blue-green waters. You could easily picture a buccaneer stranded here, digging a pit to hide his treasure. On a clear day, you can just make out the mainland — nearly 10 miles across the water — but Kalanggaman feels like a deserted cay. The surrounding sea is clear and shallow, a dead ringer for the Caribbean.

Yet this "island" is technically a sandbar, and it's actually located in the Philippines. About halfway between the islands of Cebu and Leyte, Kalanggaman has become an affordable getaway for adventure-seekers. This destination is tiny and detached, yet the Philippine government still has to limit the number of visitors to 500 per day. This is partly due to a website, The World's 50 Best Beaches, which ranked Kalanggaman number 25. It's also affordable to visit; once you've paid for transport here, there aren't many ways to spend money.

For vacationers, Kalanggaman appeals to a minimalist sensibility: You'll find bright beaches, crystal shallows, lush vegetation, and very little else. High rise resorts don't rise over the palm fronds, and the precious real estate isn't taken up with volleyball courts or infinity pools. You won't find a single car on Kalanggaman, nor a hint of road. There's no airstrip or helipad. The only way to get here is by boat.