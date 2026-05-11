Nestled On Florida's Coast Is A Scenic Miami Beach Resort With Serene Pools And World-Class Dining

While Miami Beach is known for its buzzy nightlife and lively beachfront, one haven of calm rises above the shore. With a prime oceanfront setting, The Setai Miami Beach is a luxury resort that melds its Art Deco history with Asian-inspired interior design, masterminded by famed architect Jean-Michel Gathy. Today, the hotel's stylish accommodations are split between a renovated 1930s-era building and a 40-story glass skyscraper added in 2005. As an icon of luxury and hospitality on Miami Beach, the resort has won multiple accolades, including a Forbes Five-Star rating for more than a decade.

The Setai is conveniently located in the center of Miami Beach, but its serene atmosphere and slate of amenities keep guests happily ensconced away from the chaos. In fact, the resort is one of the best romantic getaways in Florida. Guests can relax by the hotel's swimming pools, set in a lush palm tree-shaded garden, lounge on beachfront sun beds, or enjoy treatments at the luxe Valmont Spa. The Setai is also renowned for its excellent dining scene, drawing guests and locals alike. From the sleek Asian fusion restaurant Jaya to the waterfront Ocean Grill, the property's delicious offerings are essential Miami reservations.

If you're coming in from out of town, the resort is just a 20-minute drive from Miami International Airport. The hotel is open year-round, but the best time to visit is between November and April, when temperatures hover around 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and rainfall is low. However, August and September are prime times for foodies to take a vacation to Miami, as the city's top restaurants offer special dining experiences during Miami Spice.