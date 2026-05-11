Nestled On Florida's Coast Is A Scenic Miami Beach Resort With Serene Pools And World-Class Dining
While Miami Beach is known for its buzzy nightlife and lively beachfront, one haven of calm rises above the shore. With a prime oceanfront setting, The Setai Miami Beach is a luxury resort that melds its Art Deco history with Asian-inspired interior design, masterminded by famed architect Jean-Michel Gathy. Today, the hotel's stylish accommodations are split between a renovated 1930s-era building and a 40-story glass skyscraper added in 2005. As an icon of luxury and hospitality on Miami Beach, the resort has won multiple accolades, including a Forbes Five-Star rating for more than a decade.
The Setai is conveniently located in the center of Miami Beach, but its serene atmosphere and slate of amenities keep guests happily ensconced away from the chaos. In fact, the resort is one of the best romantic getaways in Florida. Guests can relax by the hotel's swimming pools, set in a lush palm tree-shaded garden, lounge on beachfront sun beds, or enjoy treatments at the luxe Valmont Spa. The Setai is also renowned for its excellent dining scene, drawing guests and locals alike. From the sleek Asian fusion restaurant Jaya to the waterfront Ocean Grill, the property's delicious offerings are essential Miami reservations.
If you're coming in from out of town, the resort is just a 20-minute drive from Miami International Airport. The hotel is open year-round, but the best time to visit is between November and April, when temperatures hover around 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and rainfall is low. However, August and September are prime times for foodies to take a vacation to Miami, as the city's top restaurants offer special dining experiences during Miami Spice.
A relaxing stay at The Setai, Miami Beach
Guests at The Setai can choose between the Art Deco Suites in the original historic building and the multi-bedroom Ocean Suites in the newer high-rise tower. The Art Deco Suites are chic hideaways, decorated with traditional Asian design elements, including teak wood-paneled walls and bronze sculptures. For stunning views over the hotel's series of swimming pools, book one of the private Art Deco Suites' Pool Villas with floor-to-ceiling windows. Panoramic Miami Beach vistas are also promised in the soaring Ocean Suites, which are glass-clad one- to four-bedroom retreats that seemingly float high above the iconic shoreline. The hotel's ultimate accommodation is the 10,000-square-foot Penthouse Suite, which occupies the entire 40th floor and features four bedrooms, living and dining areas, a kitchen, and a spacious outdoor terrace with a lap pool.
While each of The Setai's suites boasts soothing design and room for relaxation, most guests gravitate to one of the resort's three serene pools. Set in succession beneath the shade of towering palms, the trio of heated pools each has a different purpose, such as laps, lounging, and family-friendly fun. Surrounding the infinity-edge pools are comfortable sun beds and spacious cabanas. While this exclusive enclave is sheltered from the bustle of the beach, the hotel also offers sunbeds and umbrellas on Miami Beach, accompanied by food and beverage service for those who want to enjoy the famous 7 miles of white sand and clear waters. For even more serenity, decamp to the hotel's pampering Valmont Spa. In this calming oasis, you can indulge in massages, facials, and other wellness treatments and use facilities such as a sauna, cold plunge, and fitness center.
World-class dining at The Setai, Miami Beach
The heartbeat of the scenic resort is Jaya, the flagship Asian-fusion restaurant with an iconic water courtyard. While more it has a more low-key vibe at breakfast and lunch, the restaurant transforms into a glamorous scene come weekend evenings when aerial dancers perform and a DJ is on deck. Every weekend, Jaya also hosts a lavish Champagne & Caviar buffet brunch.The menu reflects Asian-fusion favorites, including dim sum, peking duck, pad Thai, and chicken tikka. The restaurant, known for its innovative cuisine and extensive wine list, has been awarded a Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator since 2022. "Jaya far exceeded our expectations. The restaurant space is stunning, cocktails are exceedingly well prepared. The food and service are outstanding," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. For Japanese cuisine, try the newer Japon, which was selected as one of the world's most beautiful restaurants in 2025 by Prix Versailles. In this sleek and opulent setting, you can savor delicious sushi rolls, sashimi, nigiri, and the decadent Japanese wagyu sandwich.
The Ocean Grill, located along the Miami Beach boardwalk, is a breezy alfresco classic for Italian-inspired dishes, such as wagyu beef carpaccio, truffle pizzas, spicy rigatoni, and wood-grilled branzino, all with a view of the beach. And after dinner, don't miss a nightcap at Jo's Bar, a gilded watering hole with a marble bar and mirrored walls, for creative cocktails or a Japanese whisky. Beyond the hotel, all of Miami Beach's exciting restaurants beckon, such as Mila, a hotspot that is the highest grossing restaurant in the U.S.