These Two Months Are The Prime Time For Foodies To Take A Vacation To Miami

Miami's culinary scene has never been better. The city currently boasts 13 of Florida's 31 Michelin-starred restaurants, the most out of any other spot in the state. This shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, the Magic City is enriched by immigrants from all over the world who bring flavors, ingredients, and techniques. Whether you want high-end Asian fusion or a mouthwatering Cuban sandwich sold from a hole-in-the-wall joint in a strip mall, Miami delivers. The city's one major culinary drawback, however, is its eye-watering prices. True story: I once paid $30 for two cappuccinos and a single tiramisu in the upscale Coral Gables neighborhood. If you're a foodie planning to indulge, you'd better start saving — or time your trip for Miami Spice, a foodie-centric yearly event that takes place in August and September.

This two-month event sees over 300 establishments offer fixed-price, three-course menus. The idea is to open up the possibility for anyone to enjoy brunch and lunch in some of the Miami's best restaurants for just $35, and dinner for either $45 or $60. It's as if the Gateway to the Americas has done some inner work, recognized its excesses, and taken steps to improve. Unsurprisingly, South Beach, a neighborhood known for its trendy nightlife and tasty eats, leads in participating venues. But it's also the perfect opportunity to also explore less-visited parts of the city like Kendall or Allapattah.