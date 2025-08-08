These Two Months Are The Prime Time For Foodies To Take A Vacation To Miami
Miami's culinary scene has never been better. The city currently boasts 13 of Florida's 31 Michelin-starred restaurants, the most out of any other spot in the state. This shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, the Magic City is enriched by immigrants from all over the world who bring flavors, ingredients, and techniques. Whether you want high-end Asian fusion or a mouthwatering Cuban sandwich sold from a hole-in-the-wall joint in a strip mall, Miami delivers. The city's one major culinary drawback, however, is its eye-watering prices. True story: I once paid $30 for two cappuccinos and a single tiramisu in the upscale Coral Gables neighborhood. If you're a foodie planning to indulge, you'd better start saving — or time your trip for Miami Spice, a foodie-centric yearly event that takes place in August and September.
This two-month event sees over 300 establishments offer fixed-price, three-course menus. The idea is to open up the possibility for anyone to enjoy brunch and lunch in some of the Miami's best restaurants for just $35, and dinner for either $45 or $60. It's as if the Gateway to the Americas has done some inner work, recognized its excesses, and taken steps to improve. Unsurprisingly, South Beach, a neighborhood known for its trendy nightlife and tasty eats, leads in participating venues. But it's also the perfect opportunity to also explore less-visited parts of the city like Kendall or Allapattah.
Where to eat during Miami Spice
If you love design as much as you love food, look no further than Japon at The Setai. Named one of the world's 16 most beautiful restaurants in the 2025 Prix Versailles , this emerald-green dining room presents dishes like cauliflower tempura, wagyu sliders with cornichon truffle mayo, and grilled branzino filet with sweet potato and kimchi miso. At Cleo, inside the Balfour Hotel, don't pass up the chance to try the juicy and flavorful spicy cigars made with ground lamb, labneh, and feta cheese. The sea bass souvlaki pita and the social media-worthy baklava tower are other unmissable Mediterranean dishes. Meanwhile, the Michelin Bib Gourmand honoree Ghee Indian Kitchen delights with its yellowtail tuna bhel with avocado sourced from Chef Niven Patel's own farm, creamy turmeric-marinated fish, or the coconut milk-based kerala lamb curry. Focusing on coastal Italian cuisine, Lido Restaurant — located in the former ballroom of the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, one of the country's best hotels – is also an excellent choice.
The special Chef Experience at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is one of Miami Spice's best offerings, even though it commands a higher price of $145. The menu at this two Michelin-star restaurant includes four courses with dishes like heritage chicken stuffed with black truffle and Madeira wine sauce, and layered pasta with summer squash, pine nuts and black garlic.
Miami Spice helps democratize dining in an otherwise prohibitively expensive city. That's simply too delicious to pass up.