Nevada's Once-Thriving Pioneer Town Flooded By Lake Mead Has Reappeared With Ruins Ready To Explore

With over 600 abandoned towns, Nevada is home to almost three times as many ghost towns as populated ones. But arguably, there's none as unique as St. Thomas, which has the distinction of being a ghost town in a ghost lake. Located in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, St. Thomas is a 19th-century Mormon settlement that became a thriving pioneer town in the late 1800s as a stopping point between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

That is, until the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s, which created Lake Mead, the country's largest reservoir. By 1938, St. Thomas was abandoned as the lake's water levels started overtaking its buildings. For decades, it was fully flooded by water. At one point, the town's tallest building was 60 feet underwater, keeping St. Thomas totally hidden from those on dry land.

St. Thomas' visibility has come and gone with the changing water levels of Lake Mead. But since 2002, a combination of climate change and water consumption have been rapidly depleting the reservoir's water levels (Las Vegas gets 90% of its water from Lake Mead). So due to Nevada's ongoing drought, this area of Lake Mead is disappearing and becoming a ghost itself. Ironically, this means that the once-submerged ghost town of St. Thomas has reappeared and is now open to visitors. A short loop trail around the site will bring you to its eerie ruins that are at once both an image of the country's history of development and growth, as well as of its uncertain future in a changing landscape and climate.