The 'Most Fun City In America' Is A World-Renowned Tourist City Out West With A Bit Of Everything

Partying, gambling, and drinking, oh my. When in Las Vegas, Nevada you're guaranteed to have a good time. WalletHub supports this notion, and in late 2024, it named this iconic tourist destination in the West the most fun city in America. The finance app says that Sin City has a bit of everything for everyone, with affordable options. It's no secret that you can dance the night away on the Strip or try your luck at the slots. Nevertheless, there's so much more to do and experience in this decadent dreamland. Whether or not you're a party animal, you're sure to find an attraction or activity suited to your interests.

For foodies, there's Las Vegas' mouth-watering buffets and countless fine-dining options. Craving retail therapy? Head to Fashion Show Las Vegas or Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, located a few minutes off the Strip. If you're a history enthusiast, check out The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas, where you can view the infamous brick wall from the 1929 St. Valentine's Day Massacre. In addition, there are several best-rated shows you can't miss on your trip to Las Vegas, such as Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island.

Although the city primarily caters to those 21 and older, there are plenty of kid-friendly things to do, too. This includes riding The Big Apple Coaster at New York, New York Las Vegas. If you want to leave behind the hustle and bustle of the Strip, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is under 30 minutes away, offering surreal landscapes and hiking trails. Those who need to recharge and relax will find that there's no shortage of spas. Hands down, Las Vegas is the gift that keeps on giving.