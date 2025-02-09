The 'Most Fun City In America' Is A World-Renowned Tourist City Out West With A Bit Of Everything
Partying, gambling, and drinking, oh my. When in Las Vegas, Nevada you're guaranteed to have a good time. WalletHub supports this notion, and in late 2024, it named this iconic tourist destination in the West the most fun city in America. The finance app says that Sin City has a bit of everything for everyone, with affordable options. It's no secret that you can dance the night away on the Strip or try your luck at the slots. Nevertheless, there's so much more to do and experience in this decadent dreamland. Whether or not you're a party animal, you're sure to find an attraction or activity suited to your interests.
For foodies, there's Las Vegas' mouth-watering buffets and countless fine-dining options. Craving retail therapy? Head to Fashion Show Las Vegas or Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, located a few minutes off the Strip. If you're a history enthusiast, check out The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas, where you can view the infamous brick wall from the 1929 St. Valentine's Day Massacre. In addition, there are several best-rated shows you can't miss on your trip to Las Vegas, such as Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island.
Although the city primarily caters to those 21 and older, there are plenty of kid-friendly things to do, too. This includes riding The Big Apple Coaster at New York, New York Las Vegas. If you want to leave behind the hustle and bustle of the Strip, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is under 30 minutes away, offering surreal landscapes and hiking trails. Those who need to recharge and relax will find that there's no shortage of spas. Hands down, Las Vegas is the gift that keeps on giving.
Las Vegas' extravagant hotels have it all
Do yourself a favor and book accommodations at one of the Strip's many hotels. Doing the opposite can be cost-effective, however, you could miss out on a cornucopia of fun at your fingertips. Take, for instance, the Bellagio Resort & Casino. Ranked as the best hotel in Sin City on Tripadvisor, this European-inspired resort is home to the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, a whimsical, seasonally changing attraction that will astonish visitors of all ages. Moreover, the Bellagio has several spectacular dining options including Spago. Serving elevated American fare, this eatery by Wolfgang Puck provides diners with epic views of the Fountains of Bellagio. This must-see decorative feature periodically puts on a magical presentation for all to enjoy. The Bellagio also hosts shows such as "O" by Cirque du Soleil, and has swanky nightlife establishments like The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars.
Another popular Sin City option is The Venetian Resort. With its intricate old-world architecture, you'll momentarily forget you're in Vegas. Notably, The Venetian Resort offers gondola rides, perfect for a romantic evening with that special someone. There's a large selection of luxury retailers, as well as Madame Tussauds wax museum. A casino and a handful of restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs are at guests' disposal, like CHICA by Lorena Garcia.
A night at the Bellagio and The Venetian, which are both five-star establishments, can cost well over $200.If you seek a more affordable option, the Luxor Hotel offers one-of-a-kind attractions like Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Suitable for families and history buffs, it will transport you to the ill-fated April night in 1912 when the liner met its demise. It's not uncommon to find rooms at the Luxor Hotel for under $200 a night.
When should you plan your getaway to Las Vegas?
There's never a dull moment In Las Vegas. However, if you want to embark on a Sin City adventure, plan accordingly. As Las Vegas is in the Mojave Desert, you can expect sweltering temperatures in the summer and chilly weather in the winter. As such, it's easier to escape surge pricing and crowds during these times of year. Both are common during Las Vegas' high seasons, spring and fall. Regardless, many chose to travel to Vegas during these months for the balmy desert weather. If you do decide to visit in the summer or winter, know that spending minimal time outdoors is possible.
There are indoor walkways, pedestrian bridges, and trams that allow you to swiftly navigate the Strip and its many hotels. There's also the Las Vegas Monorail. For a nominal fee, it takes passengers all the way from the MGM Grand to the SAHARA Las Vegas. A day pass is around $14 at the time of this writing, and a single ride is $5.50. Parking is available at hotels on the Strip. Make sure to pack comfortable shoes. Even with the tram and monorail, you can expect to do plenty of walking around Vegas. Additionally, it's not a bad idea to bring Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, especially if you're going to be drinking and spending time in the sun.
If you want to venture farther, Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Salt Lake City, Utah are all within a six-hour drive away from Las Vegas. Although Las Vegas is a popular road trip getaway, those who prefer to fly can book a flight to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). Located about 10 minutes away from the Strip, direct flights to LAS are available from major cities all over the country including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and others.